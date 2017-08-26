Colman's Tartare Sauce 144G

Mrs Grant!!!
I wasn't a fan but my kids n hubby loved it with there fish n chips, will definitely buy again for them...thank u [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Coleman's Tartare Sauce
Love the taste and texture of the tartare sauce. Goes well with any meat or fish dish. The labelling is clear and precise. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Coleman's tartare sauce
Well we have finally tired this and love it. Such a lovely change from the plain supermarket tartare sauce you can buy. Definitely buy this again. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Colemans tartare sauce
Does this taste just as good as chip shop tartare sauce? Colemans tartare sauce is lovely and tastes better than chip shop sauce. Used this a few times now and will recommend it to everyone. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Tartar sauce
This sauce is delicious. Perfect to complement your fish dish. Great quality with a lovely flavour. Nice thick creamy consistency. Would definitely recommend this sauce. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Colmans tartare sauce
Having never had this before, When you first open the jar you get hit with a strong vinegary smell but don't let that put you off. Had it with homemade fish and chips tonight and was a great accompanying sauce. Would buy it again to finish off the meal perfectly. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Tartare Tastic
Well what can I say other than amazing me and my family had scampi and chips for the first time in ages and was far from disappointed with the accompanying side sauce. I have always steered away from tartare sauce but this by far has changed my mind. It was full of flavour creamy texture with that little kick to top off my scampi. The only thing I would say is I would of liked a little more chopped gherkin to give it that bite but other than that spot on [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Colmans tartare sauce
Its tastes creamy and with a pickle effect.. Its thick and looks like mayo with a difference. It goes well battered fish.. I enjoyed it and definitely recommend it.. yum! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Colmans tartar sauce
Love the colmans tartar sauce its a new hit in our house even my 6 year old loves it its a sauce with a twist perfect with fish and chips will definatley be adding to my shopping list [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
colmans tatare sauce
I absolutely loved this tartar sauce. Considering I had never tried it before I was pleasantly surprised how much it complimented my fish and chips. I do however feel this should be eaten in moderation as I think it would be quite sickly if not. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]