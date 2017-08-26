By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Colman's Tartare Sauce 144G

Colman's Tartare Sauce 144G
  • A tangy sauce with gherkins and capers
  • Over 200 years ago Jeremiah Colman founded Colman's in Stoke Holy Cross, 4 miles outside of Norwich. Passionate about good food and strong flavour, Colman's continues to commit to using great quality ingredients to make the best flavour enhancers for your food.
  • Colman’s Tartare Sauce is a hot condiment that’ll add big tangy flavour to your favourite dishes. Colman’s Tartare Sauce is the perfect accompaniment to your Fish and Chips and adds a uniquely tangy zing to mushy peas and guacamole recipes. Keep a jar of Colman’s Tartare Sauce on hand to transform your everyday meals from simple to spectacular.
  • If you love our Tartare Sauce, why not try the rest of our range, including Colman’s Mint Sauce, perfect for Roast Lamb. Colman’s Cranberry Sauce, perfect for Roast Chicken. Colman’s Horseradish Sauce, perfect with Roast Beef. Colman’s Seafood Sauce perfect in a prawn cocktail. Colman’s Apple Sauce, perfect with Roast Pork.
  • Head to our website – www.colman’s.co.uk for more exciting recipe inspiration across our full dressings and recipe packet range. You can also take a look at our broad Colman’s product range, where you can find tasty new products and recipes ideas for mid-week meals, decadent roast dinners, simple sandwiches and much more!
  • Try Colman's delicious Tartare Sauce
  • A creamy style sauce with gherkins and cape
  • Take your Fish and Chips from good to great with Colman's Tartare Sauce
  • Colman's condiments, perfect for all the family
  A tangy condiment sauce with gherkins and capers
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 144g

Spirit vinegar, rapeseed oil, water, glucose fructose syrup, sugar, gherkins (8%) (gherkins, salt, water, acid (lactic acid)), salt, EGG yolk powder, modified potato starch, capers (2%), MUSTARD flour, thickener (xanthan gum), parsley, preservative (potassium sorbate), garlic powder

Refrigerate after opening and use within 2 months.

United Kingdom

1 portion = 15g (pack contains approx 9 portions)

  Produced in Great Britain by Colman's of Norwich for:
Unilever UK,
  • Unilever UK,
  • Freepost ADM3940,
  • London,
  • SW1A 1YR.
  • Unilever Ireland,

  • Unilever Ireland,
  • 20 Riverwalk,
  • Citywest,
  • Dublin 24.

144g ℮

Typical ValuesPer 100g UnpreparedPer 100ml UnpreparedPer Serving Unprepared%* per portion**
Energy (kJ)1221 kJ1221 kJ183 kJ2%
Energy (kcal)291 kcal291 kcal44 kcal2%
Fat (g)24 g24 g3.6 g5%
of which saturates (g)2.1 g2.1 g0.3 g2%
Carbohydrate (g)17 g17 g2.6 g1%
of which sugars (g)15 g15 g2.3 g3%
Fibre (g)0.6 g0.6 g<0.5 g0%
Protein (g)1.3 g1.3 g<0.5 g1%
Salt (g)3.2 g3.2 g0.48 g8%
*% of Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)----
1 portion = 15 g. ( Pack contains 9 portions )----

Mrs Grant!!!

4 stars

I wasn't a fan but my kids n hubby loved it with there fish n chips, will definitely buy again for them...thank u [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Coleman's Tartare Sauce

5 stars

Love the taste and texture of the tartare sauce. Goes well with any meat or fish dish. The labelling is clear and precise. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Coleman's tartare sauce

5 stars

Well we have finally tired this and love it. Such a lovely change from the plain supermarket tartare sauce you can buy. Definitely buy this again. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Colemans tartare sauce

5 stars

Does this taste just as good as chip shop tartare sauce? Colemans tartare sauce is lovely and tastes better than chip shop sauce. Used this a few times now and will recommend it to everyone. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Tartar sauce

5 stars

This sauce is delicious. Perfect to complement your fish dish. Great quality with a lovely flavour. Nice thick creamy consistency. Would definitely recommend this sauce. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Colmans tartare sauce

5 stars

Having never had this before, When you first open the jar you get hit with a strong vinegary smell but don't let that put you off. Had it with homemade fish and chips tonight and was a great accompanying sauce. Would buy it again to finish off the meal perfectly. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Tartare Tastic

5 stars

Well what can I say other than amazing me and my family had scampi and chips for the first time in ages and was far from disappointed with the accompanying side sauce. I have always steered away from tartare sauce but this by far has changed my mind. It was full of flavour creamy texture with that little kick to top off my scampi. The only thing I would say is I would of liked a little more chopped gherkin to give it that bite but other than that spot on [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Colmans tartare sauce

5 stars

Its tastes creamy and with a pickle effect.. Its thick and looks like mayo with a difference. It goes well battered fish.. I enjoyed it and definitely recommend it.. yum! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Colmans tartar sauce

5 stars

Love the colmans tartar sauce its a new hit in our house even my 6 year old loves it its a sauce with a twist perfect with fish and chips will definatley be adding to my shopping list [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

colmans tatare sauce

5 stars

I absolutely loved this tartar sauce. Considering I had never tried it before I was pleasantly surprised how much it complimented my fish and chips. I do however feel this should be eaten in moderation as I think it would be quite sickly if not. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

