Colman's Mint Sauce 165G

£ 1.00
£0.61/100g

Product Description

  • A ready to use mint sauce
  • Over 200 years ago Jeremiah Colman founded Colman's in Stoke Holy Cross, 4 miles outside of Norwich. Passionate about good food and strong flavour, Colman's continues to commit to using great quality ingredients to make the best flavour enhancers for your food.
  • Colman’s Mint Sauce is a refreshingly tangy condiment that’ll add big zingy flavour to your favourite dishes. Colman’s Mint Sauce is the perfect accompaniment to your Roast Lamb and adds a uniquely zestful flavour to salad dressing and guacamole recipes. Keep a jar of Colman’s Mints Sauce on hand to transform your everyday meals from simple to spectacular.
  • Try Colman's delicious Mint Sauce
  • Made with British grown mint
  • Take your Roast Lamb from good to great with Colman's Mint Sauce
  • Colman's condiments, perfect for all the family
  • A ready to use mint condiment sauce
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 165g

Information

Ingredients

Mint (25%), spirit vinegar, sugar, glucose fructose syrup, water, salt, acid (acetic acid), stabiliser (xanthan gum), colour (copper chlorophyllin)

Storage

Refrigerate after opening and use within 4 weeks.

Produce of

United Kingdom

Number of uses

1 Portion = 15g (pack contains 11 portions)

Name and address

  • Produced Produced in Great Britain by Colman's of Norwich for:
  • Unilever UK,
  • Freepost ADM3940,
  • London,
  • SW1A 1YR.
  • Unilever Ireland,

Return to

  • Unilever UK,
  • Freepost ADM3940,
  • London,
  • SW1A 1YR.
  • Unilever Ireland,
  • 20 Riverwalk,
  • Citywest,
  • Dublin 24.

Net Contents

165g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g UnpreparedPer 100ml UnpreparedPer Serving Unprepared%* per portion**
Energy (kJ)525 kJ572 kJ79 kJ1%
Energy (kcal)120 kcal131 kcal18 kcal1%
Fat (g)<0.5 g<0.5 g<0.5 g1%
of which saturates (g)<0.1 g<0.1 g<0.1 g1%
Carbohydrate (g)25 g27 g3.8 g1%
of which sugars (g)23 g25 g3.5 g4%
Fibre (g)<0.5 g<0.5 g<0.5 g0%
Protein (g)1.8 g1.9 g<0.5 g1%
Salt (g)2.5 g2.7 g0.38 g6%
*% of Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)----
1 portion = 15 g. ( Pack contains 11 portions )----

Colmans Mint Sauce Review

5 stars

I personally eat a lot of lamb dishes and I am aware the best partner for this is a mint sauce. The colmans mint sauce tastes fresh and crisp, it does not taste processed in fact it is a very close match to a homemade sauce. The texture is not “jelly” like and does not over power with a vinegar flavour like many other mint sauces. The colmans mint sauce allows for easy application/storage, but the flavour remains fresh. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Mint sauce

5 stars

I think it came well packeged i was rlly happy when i saw that it hadnt smashed over all i am rlly happy [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Colman's Mint Sauce

5 stars

By far the best mint sauce i'v had, even my very fussy kids loved on their lamb dinner will defiantly buy again [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Mint sauce

5 stars

I think the mint sauce is very nice it has a good strong taste to it. The sauce is a nice thickness. I would buy this sauce after trying it and i would definitely reccomened to friends and family. Great product. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

My fave, and now my parents fave too!

5 stars

When I received this I was buying the supermarkets own brand, and this tasted so much better I had to let me parents know. I spoke with my Mam when I went to her house and told her to try it as it was so much better than our usual. She has now also converted! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Colmans mint sauce

1 stars

I think the texture of this product is strange, its prefrence per person, personally it wasn't for me... sorry!! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Beautiful with lamb!

5 stars

Compared to shops own brand mint sauces, I've had this is the nicest. Wasn't too vinegary like own brand sauces can be. It was so delicious all over my lamb and the rest of my roast dinner. Even my little boy loved it and he doesn't normally like trying new things! It was a winner for all the family and I'll definitely be buying it in future. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Colemens Mint Sauce

5 stars

This sauce is a family favourite. It accompanies lamb wonderfully. Much better quality then the store own brands and never fails to impress with guests. The mint flavouring isn't too intense and the consistantsy isn't too watery. My partner often dresses salads with the sauce. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Adds to your Sunday lunch

4 stars

As a child I'd always say no when offered mint sauce with our Sunday lunch but I've been missing out. Tried this at the weekend and it really adds to the meat. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Colemans Mint Sauce

5 stars

Yummy and Minty! Wouldn't try any other brand. I could smell the mintyness through the box when it arrived, mmmm! Absolutley delicious x [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

