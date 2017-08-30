Colman's Mint Sauce 165G

Colmans Mint Sauce Review
I personally eat a lot of lamb dishes and I am aware the best partner for this is a mint sauce. The colmans mint sauce tastes fresh and crisp, it does not taste processed in fact it is a very close match to a homemade sauce. The texture is not “jelly” like and does not over power with a vinegar flavour like many other mint sauces. The colmans mint sauce allows for easy application/storage, but the flavour remains fresh. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Mint sauce
I think it came well packeged i was rlly happy when i saw that it hadnt smashed over all i am rlly happy [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Colman's Mint Sauce
By far the best mint sauce i'v had, even my very fussy kids loved on their lamb dinner will defiantly buy again [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Mint sauce
I think the mint sauce is very nice it has a good strong taste to it. The sauce is a nice thickness. I would buy this sauce after trying it and i would definitely reccomened to friends and family. Great product. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
My fave, and now my parents fave too!
When I received this I was buying the supermarkets own brand, and this tasted so much better I had to let me parents know. I spoke with my Mam when I went to her house and told her to try it as it was so much better than our usual. She has now also converted! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Colmans mint sauce
I think the texture of this product is strange, its prefrence per person, personally it wasn't for me... sorry!! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Beautiful with lamb!
Compared to shops own brand mint sauces, I've had this is the nicest. Wasn't too vinegary like own brand sauces can be. It was so delicious all over my lamb and the rest of my roast dinner. Even my little boy loved it and he doesn't normally like trying new things! It was a winner for all the family and I'll definitely be buying it in future. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Colemens Mint Sauce
This sauce is a family favourite. It accompanies lamb wonderfully. Much better quality then the store own brands and never fails to impress with guests. The mint flavouring isn't too intense and the consistantsy isn't too watery. My partner often dresses salads with the sauce. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Adds to your Sunday lunch
As a child I'd always say no when offered mint sauce with our Sunday lunch but I've been missing out. Tried this at the weekend and it really adds to the meat. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Colemans Mint Sauce
Yummy and Minty! Wouldn't try any other brand. I could smell the mintyness through the box when it arrived, mmmm! Absolutley delicious x [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]