Colman's Seafood Sauce 155G

Makes a perfect prawn cocktail!
Goes perfectly with prawns for a prawn cocktail.
Give your food a bit of kick!
I wanted to try something different with the colemans sauce as the classic is prawn cocktail, but a bit boring, so I looked up different ways to use it in cooking. there are so many different ways to use it to give your meals a bit of a kick. I was actually surprised at how much of a difference it made . i would recommend this to others to give your meals a twist. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Colemans seafood sauce
Took my jar of Colemans seafood sauce away with me on holiday to Devon. Got some fresh prawns and added the sauce. The whole family really enjoyed them. Would definitely buy again [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Lovely seafood
It was so nice .I will be buying again just so I can add this to my family and friends dinner party's. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Colmans Seafood Sauce
This is a beautifully light creamy sauce complimenting a number of dishes in our home. Enjoyed by my husband & I but also our children. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Mrs sylwia
Great test perfect for small parties as a deep all my family members really like it we will definitely will be bayed this product in the future [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Delicious Seafood Sauce
I absolutely love this sauce! Compliments fish so well! Deliciously tangy and just adds so much flavour! Perfect companion for a king prawn salad dish i recently made, top marks from me! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Seafood sauce
It was very nice and was almost perfect with prawns added I did however find it a tiny touch tangy and so can't give it full marks! Would definitely recommend and would certainly buy it over another brand as really did like it overall [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Tasty sauce fab
Wow this is super tasty lovely with prawns myself and the children loved this the jar is empty and I have bought more. Fully recommend this sauce to go with prawns delicious [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Lots of flavour
Been using the seafood sauce recently and it's lovely, even better it has a shelf life of 2 months after opening. Had it over prawns which I mixed with a fresh green salad, the flavour is just right and not too over powering (like other versions ). I had some left over sauce and used this on seeded bread it was lovely as a snack and even over some booked pasta with peppers and sweetcorn to give it a crunch. Highly recommend. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]