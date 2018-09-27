By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Colman's Seafood Sauce 155G

Product Description

  • A tangy tomatoey sauce
  • Over 200 years ago Jeremiah Colman founded Colman's in Stoke Holy Cross, 4 miles outside of Norwich. Passionate about good food and strong flavour, Colman's continues to commit to using great quality ingredients to make the best flavour enhancers for your food.
  • Colman’s Seafood Sauce is a ‘tomatoey’ condiment that’ll add big bold flavour to your favourite dishes. Colman’s Seafood Sauce is the perfect accompaniment to your Prawn Cocktail and adds a uniquely flavour to salad dressings and devilled eggs. Keep a jar of Colman’s Seafood Sauce on hand to transform your everyday meals from simple to spectacular.
  • If you love our Seafood Sauce, why not try the rest of our range, including Colman’s Mint Sauce, perfect for Roast Lamb. Colman’s Cranberry Sauce, perfect for Roast Chicken. Colman’s Tartare Sauce, perfect with Fish and Chips. Colman’s Horseradish Sauce perfect with Roast Beed. Colman’s Apple Sauce, perfect with Roast Pork.
  • Head to our website – www.colman’s.co.uk for more exciting recipe inspiration across our full dressings and recipe packet range. You can also take a look at our broad Colman’s product range, where you can find tasty new products and recipes ideas for mid-week meals, decadent roast dinners, simple sandwiches and much more!
  • Try Colman's delicious Seafood Sauce
  • Rich and tangy perfect on seafood
  • Take your Prawn Cocktail from good to great with Colman's Seafood Sauce
  • Colman's condiments, perfect for all the family
  • A tangy tomatoey sauce
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 155g

Information

Ingredients

Water, rapeseed oil, spirit vinegar, sugar, glucose fructose syrup, tomato paste, modified potato starch, salt, EGG yolk powder, spices (onion powder, garlic powder, black pepper), MUSTARD flour, preservative (potassium sorbate), thickener (xanthan gum), maltodextrin

Storage

Refrigerate after opening and use within 2 months.

Produce of

United Kingdom

Number of uses

1 Portion = 15g (pack contains approx 10 portions)

Name and address

  • Produced Produced in Great Britain by Colman's of Norwich for:
  • Unilever UK,
  • Freepost ADM3940,
  • London,
  • SW1A 1YR.
  • Unilever Ireland,

Return to

  • Unilever UK,
  • Freepost ADM3940,
  • London,
  • SW1A 1YR.
  • Unilever Ireland,
  • 20 Riverwalk,
  • Citywest,
  • Dublin 24.

Net Contents

155 ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g UnpreparedPer 100ml UnpreparedPer Serving Unprepared%* per portion**
Energy (kJ)1142 kJ1222 kJ171 kJ2%
Energy (kcal)272 kcal294 kcal41 kcal2%
Fat (g)21 g22 g3.2 g5%
of which saturates (g)1.7 g1.8 g0.3 g2%
Carbohydrate (g)20 g22 g3 g1%
of which sugars (g)17 g18 g2.6 g3%
Fibre (g)<0.5 g<0.5 g<0.5 g0%
Protein (g)0.8 g0.9 g<0.5 g1%
Salt (g)1.7 g1.8 g0.26 g4%
*% of Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)----
1 portion = 15 g. ( Pack contains 10 portions )----

43 Reviews

Makes a perfect prawn cocktail!

Goes perfectly with prawns for a prawn cocktail.

Give your food a bit of kick!

I wanted to try something different with the colemans sauce as the classic is prawn cocktail, but a bit boring, so I looked up different ways to use it in cooking. there are so many different ways to use it to give your meals a bit of a kick. I was actually surprised at how much of a difference it made . i would recommend this to others to give your meals a twist. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Colemans seafood sauce

Took my jar of Colemans seafood sauce away with me on holiday to Devon. Got some fresh prawns and added the sauce. The whole family really enjoyed them. Would definitely buy again [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Lovely seafood

It was so nice .I will be buying again just so I can add this to my family and friends dinner party's. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Colmans Seafood Sauce

This is a beautifully light creamy sauce complimenting a number of dishes in our home. Enjoyed by my husband & I but also our children. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Mrs sylwia

Great test perfect for small parties as a deep all my family members really like it we will definitely will be bayed this product in the future [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Delicious Seafood Sauce

I absolutely love this sauce! Compliments fish so well! Deliciously tangy and just adds so much flavour! Perfect companion for a king prawn salad dish i recently made, top marks from me! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Seafood sauce

It was very nice and was almost perfect with prawns added I did however find it a tiny touch tangy and so can't give it full marks! Would definitely recommend and would certainly buy it over another brand as really did like it overall [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Tasty sauce fab

Wow this is super tasty lovely with prawns myself and the children loved this the jar is empty and I have bought more. Fully recommend this sauce to go with prawns delicious [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Lots of flavour

Been using the seafood sauce recently and it's lovely, even better it has a shelf life of 2 months after opening. Had it over prawns which I mixed with a fresh green salad, the flavour is just right and not too over powering (like other versions ). I had some left over sauce and used this on seeded bread it was lovely as a snack and even over some booked pasta with peppers and sweetcorn to give it a crunch. Highly recommend. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

