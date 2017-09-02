By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Colman's Bramley Apple Sauce 155G

4.5(38)Write a review
image 1 of Colman's Bramley Apple Sauce 155G
£ 1.00
£0.65/100g
  • Over 200 years ago Jeremiah Colman founded Colman's in Stoke Holy Cross, 4 miles outside of Norwich. Passionate about good food and strong flavour, Colman's continues to commit to using great quality ingredients to make the best flavour enhancers for your food.
  • Colman’s Apple Sauce is a deliciously chunky condiment that’ll add big, sweet flavour to your favourite dishes. Colman’s Apple Sauce is the perfect accompaniment to your Roast Pork and adds a uniquely sweet flavour to soup, sausage and even cake recipes! Keep a jar of Colman’s Apple Sauce on hand to transform your everyday meals from simple to spectacular.
  • If you love our Apple Sauce, why not try the rest of our range, including Colman’s Mint Sauce, perfect for Roast Lamb. Colman’s Cranberry Sauce, perfect for Roast Chicken. Colman’s Tartare Sauce, perfect with Fish and Chips. Colman’s Seafood Sauce perfect in a prawn cocktail. Colman’s Horseradish Sauce, perfect with Roast Beef.
  • Head to our website – www.colman’s.co.uk for more exciting recipe inspiration across our full dressings and recipe packet range. You can also take a look at our broad Colman’s product range, where you can find tasty new products and recipes ideas for mid-week meals, decadent roast dinners, simple sandwiches and much more!
  • Try Colman's delicious Apple Sauce
  • Made with British grown Bramley apples
  • Take your Roast Pork from good to great with Colman's Apple Sauce
  • Colman's condiments, perfect for all the family
  • A ready to use apple condiment sauce
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 155g

Information

Storage

After opening keep refrigerated and use within 4 weeks.

Produce of

United Kingdom

Name and address

  • Produced Produced in Great Britain by Colman's of Norwich for:
  • Unilever UK,
  • Freepost ADM3940,
  • London,
  • SW1A 1YR.
  • Unilever Ireland,

Return to

  • Unilever UK,
  • Freepost ADM3940,
  • London,
  • SW1A 1YR.
  • Unilever Ireland,
  • 20 Riverwalk,
  • Citywest,
  • Dublin 24.

Net Contents

155 ℮

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

38 Reviews

Average of 4.7 stars

Help other customers like you

Very Yummy!

5 stars

Me and my boyfriend loved this apple sauce! I don't normally like apple sauce, but I LOVED this stuff! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Full of flavour

5 stars

Fantastic texture fantastic taste. Even our fusy 6 year old like her apple sauce. Great size chunks. Not to small and not to big. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Lovely product

5 stars

I loved this item and it arrived just in time for Sunday lunch!! I do like apple sauce and I have tried various makes but this was delicious! It was full of flavor and the chunky bits of apple were to die for! We had friends round for Sunday lunch on this day and I asked them what they thought of it. They also agreed that it really was the Roles Royce of apple sauce. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Apple-tastic!!

5 stars

I think this product is amazing!! I am one for trying out foods with things people generally would put together... so for me this was a big deal!! Apple sauce on toast? Yes please. Apple sauce in my porridge? Yes please!! The only downfall I'd say would be the packaging, I don't feel the colours go well with the colour of the sauce (my own personal opinion!!) Obviously this is the branding of the product so nothing can be done about that. Overall great product and I will 100% be buying more from the supermarket on my next shop!! Thanks [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Scrummy colemans apple sauce

5 stars

Absolutely loved this scrummy thick chunky apple colemans sauce, went really well with my crispy pork roast dinner. As a large family there was plenty to go around for everyone, just hope no one notices if I finish the left overs later, sorry kids [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Colman's Bramley Apple Sauce

5 stars

Great sharp taste. I am a vegetarian so had it with quorn products (fake meat) and it was great! It wasn't overly sweet or sharp but subtle enough to enjoy. My husband had this with on the side of his roast with pork and enjoyed it also. Happy to buy in the supermarket. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Colemans Bradley apple sauce

5 stars

You cant beat this as a trusted brand name. I have tried other 'own brand' sauces and they don;t come up to scratch. I love this sauce with a roast, or stirred into a pork casserole. Highly recommended. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Kerryjulian

5 stars

The product was lovely it is just like my nan used to make my husband couldn't believe it came out of jar [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Bramley Apple Sauce

5 stars

Yum... we tried Colmans Bramley Apple Sauce with our pork chops and vegetable dinner this week. A meal we have always enjoyed but has become a bit boaring and bland over time, that was until we served it up with a generous dollop of apple sauce! This apple sauce is simply delicious with its bitter sweet taste and smooth texture and the best part for me is that it has my children exited to be eating their meat and vegetables again. Colmans Bramley Apple Sauce is definitely now a regular item in our fridge. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Bramley apple sauce

5 stars

Absolutly loved the bramley apple sauce. Had it with a roast pork dinner. Made it taste out of this world. Really nice sweet sharp taste. Deffinetly recccomend to friends [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

1-10 of 38 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

Usually bought next

Colman's Mint Sauce 165G

£ 1.00
£0.61/100g

Ocean Spray Smooth Cranberry Sauce 250G

£ 1.00
£0.40/100g

Tesco Cranberry Sauce 200G

£ 0.64
£0.32/100g

Offer

Ocean Spray Whole Berry Cranberry Sauce 250G

£ 1.00
£0.40/100g

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here