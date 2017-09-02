Colman's Bramley Apple Sauce 155G

Very Yummy!
Me and my boyfriend loved this apple sauce! I don't normally like apple sauce, but I LOVED this stuff! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Full of flavour
Fantastic texture fantastic taste. Even our fusy 6 year old like her apple sauce. Great size chunks. Not to small and not to big. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Lovely product
I loved this item and it arrived just in time for Sunday lunch!! I do like apple sauce and I have tried various makes but this was delicious! It was full of flavor and the chunky bits of apple were to die for! We had friends round for Sunday lunch on this day and I asked them what they thought of it. They also agreed that it really was the Roles Royce of apple sauce. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Apple-tastic!!
I think this product is amazing!! I am one for trying out foods with things people generally would put together... so for me this was a big deal!! Apple sauce on toast? Yes please. Apple sauce in my porridge? Yes please!! The only downfall I'd say would be the packaging, I don't feel the colours go well with the colour of the sauce (my own personal opinion!!) Obviously this is the branding of the product so nothing can be done about that. Overall great product and I will 100% be buying more from the supermarket on my next shop!! Thanks [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Scrummy colemans apple sauce
Absolutely loved this scrummy thick chunky apple colemans sauce, went really well with my crispy pork roast dinner. As a large family there was plenty to go around for everyone, just hope no one notices if I finish the left overs later, sorry kids [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Colman's Bramley Apple Sauce
Great sharp taste. I am a vegetarian so had it with quorn products (fake meat) and it was great! It wasn't overly sweet or sharp but subtle enough to enjoy. My husband had this with on the side of his roast with pork and enjoyed it also. Happy to buy in the supermarket. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Colemans Bradley apple sauce
You cant beat this as a trusted brand name. I have tried other 'own brand' sauces and they don;t come up to scratch. I love this sauce with a roast, or stirred into a pork casserole. Highly recommended. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Kerryjulian
The product was lovely it is just like my nan used to make my husband couldn't believe it came out of jar [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Bramley Apple Sauce
Yum... we tried Colmans Bramley Apple Sauce with our pork chops and vegetable dinner this week. A meal we have always enjoyed but has become a bit boaring and bland over time, that was until we served it up with a generous dollop of apple sauce! This apple sauce is simply delicious with its bitter sweet taste and smooth texture and the best part for me is that it has my children exited to be eating their meat and vegetables again. Colmans Bramley Apple Sauce is definitely now a regular item in our fridge. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Bramley apple sauce
Absolutly loved the bramley apple sauce. Had it with a roast pork dinner. Made it taste out of this world. Really nice sweet sharp taste. Deffinetly recccomend to friends [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]