Colman's Horseradish Sauce 136G

Product Description

  • A ready to use hot horseradish condiment sauce
  • Over 200 years ago Jeremiah Colman founded Colman's in Stoke Holy Cross, 4 miles outside of Norwich. Passionate about good food and strong flavour, Colman's continues to commit to using great quality ingredients to make the best flavour enhancers for your food.
  • Colman’s Horseradish Sauce is a hot condiment that’ll add big fiery flavour to your favourite dishes. Colman’s Horseradish Sauce is the perfect accompaniment to your Roast Beef and adds a uniquely hot zing to salad dressing and hummus recipes. Keep a jar of Colman’s Horseradish Sauce on hand to transform your everyday meals from simple to spectacular.
  • Made with freshly grated horseradish
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 136g

Information

Ingredients

Spirit vinegar, horseradish (34%), turnip, rapeseed oil, water, glucose fructose syrup, sugar, flavourings, salt, EGG yolk powder, thickener (xanthan gum), MUSTARD flour, preservative (sodium METABISULPHITE)

Storage

Refrigerate after opening and use within 2 months.

Produce of

United Kingdom

Name and address

  Produced in Great Britain by Colman's of Norwich for:
  • Unilever UK,
  • Freepost ADM3940,
  • London,
  • SW1A 1YR.
  • Unilever Ireland,

Net Contents

136g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g UnpreparedPer 100ml UnpreparedPer Serving Unprepared%* per portion**
Energy (kJ)437 kJ455 kJ66 kJ1%
Energy (kcal)104 kcal108 kcal16 kcal1%
Fat (g)6.2 g6.4 g0.9 g1%
of which saturates (g)0.6 g0.6 g<0.1 g1%
Carbohydrate (g)7.7 g8 g1.2 g1%
of which sugars (g)6.4 g6.7 g1 g1%
Fibre (g)2.9 g3 g<0.5 g0%
Protein (g)1.2 g1.3 g<0.5 g1%
Salt (g)0.88 g0.92 g0.13 g2%
*% of Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)----
1 portion = 15 g. ( Pack contains 9 portions )----

Perfect condiment

4 stars

The perfect condiment with roast beef, not to fierey for the family. We've tried and tested with our roast beef dinner, mixed with mash potatoes and cold meat sandwiches. Yum! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Perfect compliment to roast beef

5 stars

Lovely flavour, the "heat" of the sauce was perfect and not too over powering at all. Complimented my roast beef dinner and was a hit with all the family too [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Allison mct

4 stars

I put Coleman's horseradish sauce hot and fiery on my slow cooked beef was lovely but bit fiery for my kids . It put a lovely wee kick to Sunday lunch .x [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Colman's Horseradish Sauce

5 stars

I love this sauce! No roast beef dinner is complete without horseradish sauce, and Coleman's does not disappoint! I've tried many sauces before that have either been too mild or too strong and never quite right. This is not the case with Coleman's horseradish sauce...it's perfect....just the right blend of creaminess and heat. I won't have roast beef without it. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Horse radish

2 stars

I wanted to know if this sauce had as much kick as described on the product & if you're after a kick this won't disappoint. This sauce is certainly fire hot! If you love a kick to the taste buds this is definitely for you. Only a tiny amount is needed to have an impact. I personally found the sauce overpowering & although I love a kick to my food I felt this kicked to hard to fast.. Although there's no long lingering after taste, the heat hits the mouth instantly, but I felt it took away the flavour of the food. I had a modest amount of this horse radish with classic roast beef with all the trimmings. I also tried to see how a thin layer would be on a beef sandwich, some how diluted with the bread, this was still to over powering for me. The whole family gave this a go, my kids were reluctant (at 10 & 14 they are fussy!) but they didn't like it. My partner is always willing to try new things and enjoyed the kick but only had it on a couple of potatoes before he felt it was taking away from the taste of the meal. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Sunday lunch

4 stars

Once every few months it's my turn to cook the Sunday lunch for my parents. Daunting as that is my dad requested beef. Looking up recipes I noted so many recommend horseradish sauce. Having never tried it before I went for Colman's being a brand I trust. It was very rich and creamy, a hint of heat without being too overpowering and accompanied the beef perfectly! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Colmans horseradish sauce

5 stars

I a going to be totally honest i was not liking the idea of trying the Coleman's horseradish sauce as its not something i have ever thought of trying because i didn't like the look of it .I am pleased i did get to try it with my beef dinner that i made because although it was a little hot and did have some kick it did not overpower the rest of my meal and my husband loves it .I am glad i got to try it . [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Horseradish

5 stars

Amazingly good taste , has a proper tang to it !! Would highly recommend this product , my family loved it [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Enjoable taste

5 stars

I really enjoyed its taste on my roast beef I would recommend to my friends and family to eat. ............ [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Surprisingly delicious

5 stars

To be honest I've never tried horseradish sauce as an adult until now. The only memory I have of it as a child was being given it as a taster on a sedar plate at Sunday school and the experience scared me for life. It's was burny hot and all I could taste for days after was that! Colemans horseraddish sauce is great. It's smooth and creamy but not oily as some sauces can be. It has a kick to it and delivers heat but doesn't burn or over power everything else on your plate. We've tried it with Sunday dinners, Yorkshire puddings and even in sandwiches. As I've never bought it my family hadn't had it either but it will now be a Sunday dinner staple! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

