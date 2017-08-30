Colman's Horseradish Sauce 136G

Perfect condiment 4 stars Review from unilever.com 30th August 2017 The perfect condiment with roast beef, not to fierey for the family. We've tried and tested with our roast beef dinner, mixed with mash potatoes and cold meat sandwiches. Yum! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Perfect compliment to roast beef 5 stars Review from unilever.com 27th August 2017 Lovely flavour, the "heat" of the sauce was perfect and not too over powering at all. Complimented my roast beef dinner and was a hit with all the family too [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Allison mct 4 stars Review from unilever.com 25th August 2017 I put Coleman's horseradish sauce hot and fiery on my slow cooked beef was lovely but bit fiery for my kids . It put a lovely wee kick to Sunday lunch .x [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Colman's Horseradish Sauce 5 stars Review from unilever.com 25th August 2017 I love this sauce! No roast beef dinner is complete without horseradish sauce, and Coleman's does not disappoint! I've tried many sauces before that have either been too mild or too strong and never quite right. This is not the case with Coleman's horseradish sauce...it's perfect....just the right blend of creaminess and heat. I won't have roast beef without it. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Horse radish 2 stars Review from unilever.com 23rd August 2017 I wanted to know if this sauce had as much kick as described on the product & if you're after a kick this won't disappoint. This sauce is certainly fire hot! If you love a kick to the taste buds this is definitely for you. Only a tiny amount is needed to have an impact. I personally found the sauce overpowering & although I love a kick to my food I felt this kicked to hard to fast.. Although there's no long lingering after taste, the heat hits the mouth instantly, but I felt it took away the flavour of the food. I had a modest amount of this horse radish with classic roast beef with all the trimmings. I also tried to see how a thin layer would be on a beef sandwich, some how diluted with the bread, this was still to over powering for me. The whole family gave this a go, my kids were reluctant (at 10 & 14 they are fussy!) but they didn't like it. My partner is always willing to try new things and enjoyed the kick but only had it on a couple of potatoes before he felt it was taking away from the taste of the meal. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Sunday lunch 4 stars Review from unilever.com 23rd August 2017 Once every few months it's my turn to cook the Sunday lunch for my parents. Daunting as that is my dad requested beef. Looking up recipes I noted so many recommend horseradish sauce. Having never tried it before I went for Colman's being a brand I trust. It was very rich and creamy, a hint of heat without being too overpowering and accompanied the beef perfectly! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Colmans horseradish sauce 5 stars Review from unilever.com 23rd August 2017 I a going to be totally honest i was not liking the idea of trying the Coleman's horseradish sauce as its not something i have ever thought of trying because i didn't like the look of it .I am pleased i did get to try it with my beef dinner that i made because although it was a little hot and did have some kick it did not overpower the rest of my meal and my husband loves it .I am glad i got to try it . [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Horseradish 5 stars Review from unilever.com 23rd August 2017 Amazingly good taste , has a proper tang to it !! Would highly recommend this product , my family loved it [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Enjoable taste 5 stars Review from unilever.com 23rd August 2017 I really enjoyed its taste on my roast beef I would recommend to my friends and family to eat. ............ [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]