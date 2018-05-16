Red's Buffalo Hot Wings Sauce 290G

Product Description
- Hot Sauce with Butter and Jalapeno Chilli
- Heavenly... with chicken. Probably America's favourite wing sauce. Amen
- Red's authentic flavour. Taste and be saved!
- To worship: Slather over wings, or bless tacos, potato skins or even mac-n-cheese. Amen.
- Buttery, with a spicy chilli kick
- Chilli rating - medium
- Suitable for vegetarians
- Pack size: 290g
Information
Ingredients
Water, Butter (Milk) (15%), Cider Vinegar, Red Chilli Paste (Red Chilli, Salt, Acidity Regulator (Acetic Acid)), Garlic Puree, Red Chilli, Honey, Jalapeno Chilli (2%) (Jalapeno Chilli (57%), Water, Salt, Acidity Regulator (Acetic Acid)), Dijon Mustard (Water, Mustard Seeds, Spirit Vinegar, Salt, Acidity Regulator (Citric Acid)), Modified Maize Starch, Rapeseed Oil, Red Pepper, Sugar, Salt, Habanero Chilli Puree (Habanero Chilli, Salt, Acidity Regulator (Acetic Acid)), Stabiliser (Xanthan Gum), Acidity Regulator (Citric Acid)
Allergy Information
- May also contain Peanuts, Nuts and Sesame Seeds
Storage
Store in a cool, dry place away from direct sunlight. Once opened keep refrigerated and consume within 4 weeks.For Best Before See Cap
Produce of
Produced in the UK
Name and address
- Produced for:
- All About Food Ltd.,
- Maple Court,
- Skelmersdale,
- WN8 9TG.
Return to
- All About Food Ltd.,
- Maple Court,
- Skelmersdale,
- WN8 9TG.
Net Contents
290g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Energy
|581kJ
|-
|141kcal
|Fat
|12.6g
|of which saturates
|2.1g
|Carbohydrate
|4.9g
|of which sugars
|3.3g
|Fibre
|2.4g
|Protein
|0.7g
|Salt
|2.0g
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2020