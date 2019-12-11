Nando's Hot Perinaise 265G

Product Description
- Hot Perinaise Peri-Peri Mayonnaise
- Nando's famous hot Peri-Peri subtly blended with creamy mayonnaise
- The creaminess of a mayonnaise. The spiciness of Peri-Peri. The taste of fiery perfection. Use it as a slightly spicy dip for chips and crisps, or to give a creamy bite to sandwiches and salads. Out of things to have it on? Just have it on a spoon.
- Colour may vary due to the nature of some ingredients.
- Chilli rating - hot
- Made with free range eggs
- Shared with love
- Born in South Africa
- Gluten - free
- No artificial colourants & flavourings
- Pack size: 265g
Information
Ingredients
Water, Rapeseed Oil, Vinegar, Sugar, Cornflour, Egg Yolk, Spices (African Bird's Eye Chilli, Cayenne Pepper, Paprika, Black Pepper, White Pepper), Salt, Apple Vinegar (Sulphite), Thickeners (Guar Gum, Xanthan Gum, Propylene Glycol Alginate), Mustard Flour, Preservatives (Potassium Sorbate), Lemon Puree, Onion Puree, Green Chillies, Garlic Puree, Antioxidant (Calcium Disodium EDTA), Rosemary Extract Powder, Colour (Paprika Extract), Acidity Regulator (Ascorbic Acid)
Allergy Information
- Contains: Eggs, Mustard, Sulphur Dioxide/Sulphites
- Free From: Gluten
Storage
Refrigerate below 4°C once opened and use within 3 weeksBest Before: see bottle
Produce of
Made in the Netherlands
Number of uses
Servings per bottle 17; Serving size 15 g
Additives
- Free From Artificial Colours
- Free From Artificial Flavours
Recycling info
Dispenser. Recyclable
Importer address
- All About Food,
- The Tree House,
- Skelmersdale,
- WN8 9TG.
Return to
- All About Food,
- The Tree House,
- Skelmersdale,
- WN8 9TG.
- grocery@nandos.co.uk
- nandos.co.uk/sauces
Net Contents
265g
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|per 100 g
|per serving
|Energy
|1351 kJ / 327 kcal
|203 kJ / 49 kcal
|Fat
|29 g
|4.3 g
|of which saturates
|2.2 g
|0.3 g
|Carbohydrate
|14 g
|2.1 g
|of which sugars
|11 g
|1.7 g
|Protein
|0.5 g
|0.1 g
|Salt
|3.2 g
|0.5 g
