Nando's Hot Perinaise 265G

Nando's Hot Perinaise 265G
£ 1.85
£0.70/100g

Product Description

  • Hot Perinaise Peri-Peri Mayonnaise
  • Nando's famous hot Peri-Peri subtly blended with creamy mayonnaise
  • The creaminess of a mayonnaise. The spiciness of Peri-Peri. The taste of fiery perfection. Use it as a slightly spicy dip for chips and crisps, or to give a creamy bite to sandwiches and salads. Out of things to have it on? Just have it on a spoon.
  • Colour may vary due to the nature of some ingredients.
  • Chilli rating - hot
  • Made with free range eggs
  • Shared with love
  • Born in South Africa
  • Gluten - free
  • No artificial colourants & flavourings
  • Pack size: 265g

Information

Ingredients

Water, Rapeseed Oil, Vinegar, Sugar, Cornflour, Egg Yolk, Spices (African Bird's Eye Chilli, Cayenne Pepper, Paprika, Black Pepper, White Pepper), Salt, Apple Vinegar (Sulphite), Thickeners (Guar Gum, Xanthan Gum, Propylene Glycol Alginate), Mustard Flour, Preservatives (Potassium Sorbate), Lemon Puree, Onion Puree, Green Chillies, Garlic Puree, Antioxidant (Calcium Disodium EDTA), Rosemary Extract Powder, Colour (Paprika Extract), Acidity Regulator (Ascorbic Acid)

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Eggs, Mustard, Sulphur Dioxide/Sulphites
  • Free From: Gluten

Storage

Refrigerate below 4°C once opened and use within 3 weeksBest Before: see bottle

Produce of

Made in the Netherlands

Number of uses

Servings per bottle 17; Serving size 15 g

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Colours
  • Free From Artificial Flavours

Recycling info

Dispenser. Recyclable

Importer address

  • All About Food,
  • The Tree House,
  • Skelmersdale,
  • WN8 9TG.

Net Contents

265g

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100 gper serving
Energy 1351 kJ / 327 kcal203 kJ / 49 kcal
Fat 29 g4.3 g
of which saturates 2.2 g0.3 g
Carbohydrate 14 g2.1 g
of which sugars 11 g1.7 g
Protein 0.5 g0.1 g
Salt 3.2 g0.5 g

