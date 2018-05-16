Tp-Link Ac1200 Dual Band Wi-Fi Extender Booster

Product Description
- Brings Wi-Fi dead zone to life with combined speed of up to 1.2Gbps
- Signal light helps to find the best location for optimal Wi-Fi coverage
- Works with any Wi-Fi router or wireless access point
- Tired of Wi-Fi dead zones in your home? The RE305 Range Extender connects to your Wi-Fi router wirelessly, strengthening and expanding its signal into areas it can't reach on its own, while reducing signal interference to ensure reliable Wi-Fi coverage throughout your home or office.
- The RE305 lets you keep more devices connected at the same time with its 2.4GHz 300Mbps and 5GHz 867Mbps dual bands. Use the 2.4GHz band to send email and browse the web, and the 5GHz band for gaming and HD streaming.
- An Intelligent Signal light helps you quickly find the best location to install the RE305.
- RE305 is more than a wireless range extender. Simply plug the Ethernet cable into its Ethernet port to easily turn your wired internet connection into a dual band wireless access point.
- The RE305 works with all Wi-Fi routers. You can use TP-Link's free Tether app to set up the range extender from any Android or iOS device in minutes. This feature-rich phone app allows you to enjoy not only hassle-free installation, but also access to advanced network management, all at your fingertips.
- H15.65cm x W10.15cm x D8.5cm
Storage
Storage Temperature: -40°C~70°C (-40°F~158°F)Storage Humidity: 5%~90% non-condensing
Preparation and Usage
- Operating Temperature: 0°C~40°C (32°F~104°F)
- Operating Humidity: 10%~90% non-condensing
