Fairy Washing Up Liquid Antibacterial Eucalyptus 625Ml

image 1 of Fairy Washing Up Liquid Antibacterial Eucalyptus 625Ml
£ 1.80
£2.88/litre

Offer

  • Good news for you and your sponge. Bad news for germs. Fairy Antibacterial washing up liquid gives you sparkling clean dishes while the Antibacterial Action protects your sponge for up to 24 hours against bacterial growth. So while your plates are gleaming and spotless, your sponge is clean, fresh and protected. All set for the next round of cleaning!
  • For Sparkling Clean Dishes & Protects You Sponge For Up To 24 Hours Against Bacterial Growth
  • Efficient cleaning, cleans greasy leftover food completely
  • Ultra Long Lasting Suds from every drop
  • Gentle on your skin, no need to wear rubber gloves
  • Pack size: 625ML

Information

Ingredients

15-30% Anionic Surfactants, 5-15% Non-Ionic Surfactants, Phenoxyethanol, Perfumes, Citronellol, Limonene, Disinfectants

Produce of

United Kingdom

Preparation and Usage

  • Also try Fairy Platinum All in One Dishwasher Tablets for sparkling dishes and a sparkling dishwasher. Fairy Antibacterial washing up liquid is so concentrated that you only need to use a drop.

Warnings

  • Causes serious eye irritation. Harmful to aquatic life with long lasting effects. Keep out of reach of children. IF IN EYES: Rinse cautiously with water for several minutes. Remove contact lenses, if present and easy to do. Continue rinsing. If eye irritation persists: Get medical advice/attention.

Return to

  • Procter & Gamble UK
  • Weybridge
  • Surrey
  • KT13 0XP
  • United Kingdom
  • 0800 328 5901
  • Question? Give us a ring or send us a mail.

Net Contents

625 ℮

Safety information

  1. Irritant
View more safety information

WARNING Causes serious eye irritation. Harmful to aquatic life with long lasting effects. Keep out of reach of children. IF IN EYES: Rinse cautiously with water for several minutes. Remove contact lenses, if present and easy to do. Continue rinsing. If eye irritation persists: Get medical advice/attention.

46 Reviews

Average of 4.8 stars

Excellent!

I love this product, i had previously brought the traditional fairy, it was my mum who recommended this anti-bacterial fairy.i have not looked back since. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Excellent!

Excellent value for money and makes the dishes shine and smell great.

The best!

Excellent value for money. A little goes a long way! Love how my pots are squeaky clean and shiny. Smells lovely too. It’s also good for washing down kitchen and door handles.

Excellent!

Love use fairy on my pots. Always takes the dirt away and lasts longer than other brands. And the scent is amazing!

Excellent!

Great value for money ,it lasts ages as you only need to use a tiny amount ,the anti bac one is great for using on my dogs bowls

Excellent!

I bought a bottle of this washing up liquid about 2 months ago and I still have 3/4 of it left. All you need is a tiny drop added to your hot running water and it fills the sink with bubbles. It get all the grease and grime of everything! And it leaves your hands nice and soft afterwards. I love it and will definitely re purchase!

Excellent!

Great for cleaning baby bottles the eucalyptus smell is delicate, useful to clean all the baby and Toddler utensils and toys

Great!

I use this every time. Less is more with this as it does lather with only a small amount. I especially like the antibacterial properties which most other liquids don't have. Cleans dishes and glasses with ease.

Excellent!

Couldn't live without it! It's best on the market for cleanliness and germs are eliminated too so win win!

Excellent!

Very good. It washes very clean. It give the dishes a better appearance. Have been using it for over 3years now and I have not regretted it.

