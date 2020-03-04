Fairy Washing Up Liquid Antibacterial Eucalyptus 625Ml

Excellent!
I love this product, i had previously brought the traditional fairy, it was my mum who recommended this anti-bacterial fairy.i have not looked back since. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Excellent value for money and makes the dishes shine and smell great.
Excellent value for money. A little goes a long way! Love how my pots are squeaky clean and shiny. Smells lovely too. It’s also good for washing down kitchen and door handles.
Love use fairy on my pots. Always takes the dirt away and lasts longer than other brands. And the scent is amazing!
Great value for money ,it lasts ages as you only need to use a tiny amount ,the anti bac one is great for using on my dogs bowls
I bought a bottle of this washing up liquid about 2 months ago and I still have 3/4 of it left. All you need is a tiny drop added to your hot running water and it fills the sink with bubbles. It get all the grease and grime of everything! And it leaves your hands nice and soft afterwards. I love it and will definitely re purchase!
Great for cleaning baby bottles the eucalyptus smell is delicate, useful to clean all the baby and Toddler utensils and toys
I use this every time. Less is more with this as it does lather with only a small amount. I especially like the antibacterial properties which most other liquids don't have. Cleans dishes and glasses with ease.
Couldn't live without it! It's best on the market for cleanliness and germs are eliminated too so win win!
Very good. It washes very clean. It give the dishes a better appearance. Have been using it for over 3years now and I have not regretted it.