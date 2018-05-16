Tesco Dipped Waffle Cones 6 Pack
- Energy392kJ 93kcal5%
- Fat3.4g5%
- Saturates2.7g14%
- Sugars7.7g9%
- Salt0.1g1%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1961kJ / 467kcal
Product Description
- 6 Waffle style cones dipped in a vanilla flavoured coating.
- CRUNCHY & SWEET, Baked and rolled while it's warm, ready for your favourite ice cream.
- Crunchy & sweet
- Baked and rolled while it's warm, ready for your favourite ice cream
- Suitable for vegetarians
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Wheat Flour, Vanilla Flavoured Coating (37%) (Sugar, Palm Kernel oil, Fat Reduced Cocoa Powder, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithins), Flavouring, Stabiliser (Sorbitan Tristearate)), Sugar, Coconut Oil, Wheat Fibre, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithins), Salt, Flavouring, Raising Agent (Sodium Bicarbonate).
Allergy Information
- May contain milk. For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold., Also, may contain milk.
Storage
Store in a cool dry place and once opened in an airtight container.
Produce of
Packed in United Kingdom
Number of uses
6 Servings
Recycling info
Carton. Card widely recycled Film. Plastic not currently recycled
Return to
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
- U.K
Net Contents
6 x Dipped Waffle Cones
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Per cone (20g)
|Energy
|1961kJ / 467kcal
|392kJ / 93kcal
|Fat
|17.2g
|3.4g
|Saturates
|13.7g
|2.7g
|Carbohydrate
|71.3g
|14.3g
|Sugars
|38.6g
|7.7g
|Fibre
|2.8g
|0.6g
|Protein
|5.3g
|1.1g
|Salt
|0.1g
|0.1g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|As Sold.
|-
|-
