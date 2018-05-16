By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.

Tesco Dipped Waffle Cones 6 Pack

Tesco Dipped Waffle Cones 6 Pack
£ 1.40
£0.23/each
One cone
  • Energy392kJ 93kcal
    5%
  • Fat3.4g
    5%
  • Saturates2.7g
    14%
  • Sugars7.7g
    9%
  • Salt0.1g
    1%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1961kJ / 467kcal

Product Description

  • 6 Waffle style cones dipped in a vanilla flavoured coating.
  • CRUNCHY & SWEET, Baked and rolled while it's warm, ready for your favourite ice cream.
  • CRUNCHY & SWEET, Baked and rolled while it's warm, ready for your favourite ice cream.
  • Crunchy & sweet
  • Baked and rolled while it's warm, ready for your favourite ice cream
  • Suitable for vegetarians

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Wheat Flour, Vanilla Flavoured Coating (37%) (Sugar, Palm Kernel oil, Fat Reduced Cocoa Powder, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithins), Flavouring, Stabiliser (Sorbitan Tristearate)), Sugar, Coconut Oil, Wheat Fibre, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithins), Salt, Flavouring, Raising Agent (Sodium Bicarbonate).

Allergy Information

  • May contain milk. For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold., Also, may contain milk.

Storage

Store in a cool dry place and once opened in an airtight container.

Produce of

Packed in United Kingdom

Number of uses

6 Servings

Recycling info

Carton. Card widely recycled Film. Plastic not currently recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

6 x Dipped Waffle Cones

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer cone (20g)
Energy1961kJ / 467kcal392kJ / 93kcal
Fat17.2g3.4g
Saturates13.7g2.7g
Carbohydrate71.3g14.3g
Sugars38.6g7.7g
Fibre2.8g0.6g
Protein5.3g1.1g
Salt0.1g0.1g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As Sold.--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

Usually bought next

Askeys Treat Chocolate Chunk Crackin 225G

£ 1.30
£0.58/100g

Askeys Treat Strawberry Sauce 325G

£ 1.30
£0.40/100g

Haagen-Dazs Salted Caramel Ice Cream 460Ml

£ 4.50
£0.98/100ml

Tesco Mint Chocolate Ice Cream 900Ml

£ 1.70
£0.19/100ml
Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here