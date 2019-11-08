By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Bonne Maman Salted Caramel Creme 2X90g

4(3)Write a review
£ 1.60
£0.89/100g

Product Description

  • Caramel dessert with sea salt.
  • Pots not to be sold separately.
  • Made with Guérande sea salted butter caramel and cream
  • No artificial colours, flavours, or hydrogenated fat
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 180g

Information

Ingredients

Whole Milk, Cream (34%) (Milk), Sea Salted Butter Caramel (13%) (Sweetened Condensed Skimmed Milk, Sugar, Water, Glucose Syrup, Sea Salted Butter (Milk), Salt, Gelling Agent (Pectin)), Sugar, Cornflour, Tapioca Starch, Caramel (Sugar, Water), Gelling Agent (Pectin), Salt

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Milk

Storage

Keep refrigerated.Not suitable for home freezing. For use by date: see top of the pack.

Number of uses

This pack contains 2 servings

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Colours
  • Free From Artificial Flavours

Name and address

  • Bonne Maman,
  • PO Box 5250,
  • Frome,
  • BA11 9DB.

Return to

  • If for any reason you are not totally satisfied with this product, please write to:
  • Bonne Maman,
  • PO Box 5250,
  • Frome,
  • BA11 9DB.
  • Or email: info@bonnemaman.co.uk

Net Contents

2 x 90g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100g
Energy 1013 kJ/243 kcal
Fat 16 g
of which saturates 10 g
Carbohydrates22 g
of which sugars 17 g
Fibre <0.5 g
Protein 2 g
Salt 0.3 g

3 Reviews

Average of 4 stars

Help other customers like you

I really love this dessert. It's so utterly indulg

5 stars

I really love this dessert. It's so utterly indulgent have to stop at just one pack thought I'd get double and keep one for the next day, but as hard as I tried, I just had to eat them all,

Silky texture; no flavour

2 stars

I ordered Creme Caramel but this was substituted. As I'd never tried it, I thought I'd give it a go. On the plus side, a lovely silky texture. On the down side, it had no taste whatsoever. The remaining two that Tesco provided are going in the bin.

Try it, just try it , you'll thank me !

5 stars

This dessert is just DELICIOUS , eat it with a teaspoon to make it last longer. Thank goodness it only comes in small pots .

