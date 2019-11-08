Bonne Maman Salted Caramel Creme 2X90g

I really love this dessert. It's so utterly indulg
I really love this dessert. It's so utterly indulgent have to stop at just one pack thought I'd get double and keep one for the next day, but as hard as I tried, I just had to eat them all,
Silky texture; no flavour
I ordered Creme Caramel but this was substituted. As I'd never tried it, I thought I'd give it a go. On the plus side, a lovely silky texture. On the down side, it had no taste whatsoever. The remaining two that Tesco provided are going in the bin.
Try it, just try it , you'll thank me !
This dessert is just DELICIOUS , eat it with a teaspoon to make it last longer. Thank goodness it only comes in small pots .