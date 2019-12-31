Tesco Pesto Mayonnaise 250Ml

Amazing!
Best part of my condiment selection currently! Love pesto and mayo, couldn't resist buying and it tastes amazing!!
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1705kJ / 413kcal
Rapeseed Oil (40%), Water, Basil (8%), Pasteurised Egg Yolk (6%), Sugar, Spirit Vinegar, Cheese Powder (Milk), Salt, Cornflour, Lemon Juice from Concentrate, White Wine Vinegar, Extra Virgin Olive Oil, Garlic, Acidity Regulators (Lactic Acid, Citric Acid), Preservative (Potassium Sorbate), Stabiliser (Xanthan Gum), Flavouring.
Store in a cool dry place. Once opened, keep refrigerated and consume within 28 days.
Produced in Belgium
approx. 16 Servings
Bottle. Plastic widely recycled Cap. Plastic check local recycling
250ml e
|Typical Values
|Per 100ml
|A serving contains
|Energy
|1705kJ / 413kcal
|256kJ / 62kcal
|Fat
|41.9g
|6.3g
|Saturates
|3.7g
|0.5g
|Carbohydrate
|7.1g
|1.1g
|Sugars
|4.8g
|0.7g
|Fibre
|0.5g
|0.1g
|Protein
|1.8g
|0.3g
|Salt
|1.7g
|0.2g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|As Sold.
|-
|-
