Tesco Pesto Mayonnaise 250Ml

£ 0.50
£0.20/100ml

Offer

One tablespoon
  • Energy256kJ 62kcal
    3%
  • Fat6.3g
    9%
  • Saturates0.5g
    3%
  • Sugars0.7g
    1%
  • Salt0.2g
    3%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1705kJ / 413kcal

Product Description

  • Mayonnaise with basil, cheese and garlic.
  • FRAGRANT & HERBY
  • Pack size: 250ml

Information

Ingredients

Rapeseed Oil (40%), Water, Basil (8%), Pasteurised Egg Yolk (6%), Sugar, Spirit Vinegar, Cheese Powder (Milk), Salt, Cornflour, Lemon Juice from Concentrate, White Wine Vinegar, Extra Virgin Olive Oil, Garlic, Acidity Regulators (Lactic Acid, Citric Acid), Preservative (Potassium Sorbate), Stabiliser (Xanthan Gum), Flavouring.
 

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Store in a cool dry place. Once opened, keep refrigerated and consume within 28 days.

Produce of

Produced in Belgium

Number of uses

approx. 16 Servings

Recycling info

Bottle. Plastic widely recycled Cap. Plastic check local recycling

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

250ml e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100mlA serving contains
Energy1705kJ / 413kcal256kJ / 62kcal
Fat41.9g6.3g
Saturates3.7g0.5g
Carbohydrate7.1g1.1g
Sugars4.8g0.7g
Fibre0.5g0.1g
Protein1.8g0.3g
Salt1.7g0.2g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As Sold.--

1 Review

Average of 5 stars

Amazing!

5 stars

Best part of my condiment selection currently! Love pesto and mayo, couldn't resist buying and it tastes amazing!!

