Tesco Mustard Mayonnaise 250Ml

Tasty, but where can I buy it?
Great taste and great to spread on bread instead of butter or marge, when making ham sandwiches. I love this product but it's seems to be no longer available. Please will you bring it back.
Tesco mustard mayo
This is brilliant eaten on sandwiches with cold meats, baked potatoes and salads and great with a bowl of chips, I have to buy up to 4 bottles at a time as it is so difficult to find it stocked at any of our closest branches of tesco
Delicious
I put this Mayo with tuna for a very tasty sandwich
Love it
Just the right amount of mustard adds bit of interest on steak.
Tangy and Tasty !!
This is anew product , to me . Im fond of ham sarnis and pork pies so wanted to try a mustardy treat . This is a lovely addition to any sandwich and the flavour is just right ! Smoothe and tasty with the right amount of " zing " to set-off the flavour . Thoroughly recommended and a regular item on my order from now on .
Love this.
Great in a sausage sandwich
Mustard mayonnaise
Just love this on toast