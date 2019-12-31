By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Mustard Mayonnaise 250Ml

5(7)Write a review
£ 0.50
£0.20/100ml

Offer

Typical values per 100g: Energy 1833kJ / 444kcal

Product Description

  • Mustard mayonnaise.
  • MELLOW BITE
  • Pack size: 250ml

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Rapeseed Oil (39%), Water, Glucose-Fructose Syrup, Mustard Seed (5%), Spirit Vinegar, Pasteurised Egg Yolk (2.5%), White Wine Vinegar, Sugar, Salt, Modified Maize Starch, Lemon Juice from Concentrate, Stabilisers (Xanthan Gum, Guar Gum), Preservative (Sorbic Acid), Colours (Lutein, Plain Caramel, Paprika Extract), Citric Acid, Turmeric Powder, Mustard Extract.

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Store in a cool dry place. Once opened, keep refrigerated and consume within 28 days.

Produce of

Produced in Belgium

Number of uses

approx. 16 Servings

Recycling info

Bottle. Plastic widely recycled Cap. Plastic check local recycling

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

250ml e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100mlA serving contains
Energy1833kJ / 444kcal275kJ / 67kcal
Fat43.4g6.5g
Saturates3.2g0.5g
Carbohydrate11.0g1.7g
Sugars7.8g1.2g
Fibre1.4g0.2g
Protein1.7g0.3g
Salt1.7g0.3g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As Sold.--

7 Reviews

Average of 5 stars

Help other customers like you

Tasty, but where can I buy it?

5 stars

Great taste and great to spread on bread instead of butter or marge, when making ham sandwiches. I love this product but it's seems to be no longer available. Please will you bring it back.

Tesco mustard mayo

5 stars

This is brilliant eaten on sandwiches with cold meats, baked potatoes and salads and great with a bowl of chips, I have to buy up to 4 bottles at a time as it is so difficult to find it stocked at any of our closest branches of tesco

Delicious

5 stars

I put this Mayo with tuna for a very tasty sandwich

Love it

5 stars

Just the right amount of mustard adds bit of interest on steak.

Tangy and Tasty !!

5 stars

This is anew product , to me . Im fond of ham sarnis and pork pies so wanted to try a mustardy treat . This is a lovely addition to any sandwich and the flavour is just right ! Smoothe and tasty with the right amount of " zing " to set-off the flavour . Thoroughly recommended and a regular item on my order from now on .

Love this.

5 stars

Great in a sausage sandwich

Mustard mayonnaise

5 stars

Just love this on toast

