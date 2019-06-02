By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Tesco Chilli Mayonnaise 250Ml

5(7)Write a review
Tesco Chilli Mayonnaise 250Ml
£ 0.85
£0.34/100ml
One tablespoon
  • Energy192kJ 47kcal
    2%
  • Fat4.4g
    6%
  • Saturates0.3g
    2%
  • Sugars0.9g
    1%
  • Salt0.2g
    3%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1282kJ / 310kcal

Product Description

  • Chilli mayonnaise.
  • Spicy Kick
  • Spicy Kick
  • Pack size: 250ml

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Water, Rapeseed Oil (27%), Spirit Vinegar, Sugar, Modified Maize Starch, Pasteurised Egg Yolk (3%), Chilli Pepper (1%), Salt, Lemon Juice from Concentrate, Cayenne Pepper Extract, Mustard Seed, Stabilisers (Xanthan Gum, Guar Gum), Preservative (Potassium Sorbate), Red Pepper Flakes, Acetic Acid, Colours (Paprika Extract, Lutein), Citric Acid, Turmeric Powder.

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Store in a cool dry place. Once opened, keep refrigerated and consume within 28 days.

Produce of

Produced in Belgium

Number of uses

approx. 16 Servings

Recycling info

Bottle. Plastic widely recycled Cap. Plastic check local recycling

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

250ml e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100mlA serving contains
Energy1282kJ / 310kcal192kJ / 47kcal
Fat29.3g4.4g
Saturates2.3g0.3g
Carbohydrate11.2g1.7g
Sugars5.9g0.9g
Fibre0g0g
Protein0.4g0.1g
Salt1.6g0.2g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As Sold.--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

7 Reviews

Average of 4.9 stars

Help other customers like you

Love this with prawns, a real spicy kick, just per

5 stars

Love this with prawns, a real spicy kick, just perfect!

Great taste

4 stars

Great

Great with Pizza

5 stars

I came across this as I used to make it myself mixing sweet chilli sauce and Mayo, to have as a dipping sauce with Pizza. Now I get the consistency correct every time with this product!

Tasty

5 stars

Very tasty quite spicy and the nicest chilli mayo we’ve had!

great product

5 stars

this is very good, not much chilli mayo about so i used to make it but this is a good amount of chilli to mayo

Delicious!

5 stars

I thought I would try the Tesco brand of this type of sauce when I got tired of trying to get the Helmans sauce out of their very badly designed bottles. I'm so glad I did because not only it is easier to squeeze out the contents of the Tesco brand bottle, it also tastes better.

perfect mix of chilli and mayo

5 stars

great quality and put it on everything until it run out

Helpful little swaps

Tesco Reduced Fat Caesar Dressing 250Ml

£ 0.85
£0.34/100ml

Tesco Fat Free Vinaigrette Salad Dressing 250Ml

£ 0.85
£0.34/100ml

Tesco Reduced Fat French Dressing 250Ml

£ 0.85
£0.34/100ml

Tesco Fat Free Lemon And Pepper Dressing 250Ml

£ 0.85
£0.34/100ml

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here