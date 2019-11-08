By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Tesco Garlic Mayonnaise 250Ml

4(10)Write a review
Tesco Garlic Mayonnaise 250Ml
£ 0.85
£0.34/100ml
One tablespoon
  • Energy190kJ 46kcal
    2%
  • Fat4.3g
    6%
  • Saturates0.3g
    2%
  • Sugars0.8g
    1%
  • Salt0.3g
    5%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1265kJ / 306kcal

Product Description

  • Mayonnaise flavoured with garlic.
  • AROMATIC
  • AROMATIC
  • Pack size: 250ml

Information

Ingredients

Water, Rapeseed Oil (27%), Glucose-Fructose Syrup, Spirit Vinegar, Modified Maize Starch, Pasteurised Egg Yolk (3%), Salt, Garlic Powder (0.7%), Dried Onion, Lactic Acid, Mustard Seeds, Stabilisers (Guar Gum, Xanthan Gum), Flavourings, Preservative (Potassium Sorbate), Citric Acid, Turmeric Powder, Colour (Paprika Extract).

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Store in a cool dry place. Once opened, keep refrigerated and consume within 28 days.

Produce of

Produced in Belgium

Number of uses

approx. 16 Servings

Recycling info

Bottle. Plastic widely recycled Cap. Plastic check local recycling

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

250ml e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100mlA serving contains
Energy1265kJ / 306kcal190kJ / 46kcal
Fat28.9g4.3g
Saturates2.3g0.3g
Carbohydrate11.0g1.6g
Sugars5.4g0.8g
Fibre0g0g
Protein0.6g0.1g
Salt1.7g0.3g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As Sold.--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

10 Reviews

Average of 4 stars

Help other customers like you

too much waste when finished ought to be in a jar

4 stars

too much waste when finished ought to be in a jar

Don’t buy anything else!

5 stars

This mayonnaise is very tasty and as good as more expensive brands. Try mixing it with coleslaw (chopped white and red cabbage and grated carrot), you’ll never buy coleslaw again!

no good

2 stars

Horrific taste, wont bother ordering again.

Good Value but not the best taste.

2 stars

It is a good value garlic mayonnaise, but it is not the best tasting. Would be worthwhile to spend a little more for a better mayo. It's fine if you're in a pinch.

Delicious

5 stars

Perfect, taste’s as good as what you purchase from a takeaway.

As good as Hellmans

5 stars

I used to buy Hellman's garlic mayo but thought I'd give the Tesco one a go. So pleased I did everyone loves it and it is so much cheaper.

Tastes great. Bottle needs improvement.

4 stars

Really tasty. But an absolute pain to get out of the bottle. Last bit is always wasted.

Nice taste

3 stars

I buy this for the taste but it is a shame it doesn’t come out of the bottle easily and the last bit is either wasted or has to be gotten out with a finger!

Good value great taste

5 stars

We always prefer this to other makes. As with all tesco own brands they have great taste and at very competitive prices.

Excellent Product

5 stars

Tasty and creamy

Helpful little swaps

Tesco Reduced Fat Caesar Dressing 250Ml

£ 0.85
£0.34/100ml

Tesco Garlic & Herb Dressing 250Ml

£ 0.85
£0.34/100ml

Tesco Honey & Mustard Dressing 250Ml

£ 0.85
£0.34/100ml

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here