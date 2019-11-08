Tesco Garlic Mayonnaise 250Ml

too much waste when finished ought to be in a jar
Don’t buy anything else!
This mayonnaise is very tasty and as good as more expensive brands. Try mixing it with coleslaw (chopped white and red cabbage and grated carrot), you’ll never buy coleslaw again!
no good
Horrific taste, wont bother ordering again.
Good Value but not the best taste.
It is a good value garlic mayonnaise, but it is not the best tasting. Would be worthwhile to spend a little more for a better mayo. It's fine if you're in a pinch.
Delicious
Perfect, taste’s as good as what you purchase from a takeaway.
As good as Hellmans
I used to buy Hellman's garlic mayo but thought I'd give the Tesco one a go. So pleased I did everyone loves it and it is so much cheaper.
Tastes great. Bottle needs improvement.
Really tasty. But an absolute pain to get out of the bottle. Last bit is always wasted.
Nice taste
I buy this for the taste but it is a shame it doesn’t come out of the bottle easily and the last bit is either wasted or has to be gotten out with a finger!
Good value great taste
We always prefer this to other makes. As with all tesco own brands they have great taste and at very competitive prices.
Excellent Product
Tasty and creamy