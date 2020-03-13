Felix Cat Food Mixed Selection In Jelly 40X100g

cat's love it
The cats were very happy
My cats loved this and it was convenient re portion size. Bowls were always empty. But 4 stars instead of 5 just because i just wish there wasn't so much single use plastic involved, fingers crossed for maybe bigger pouch portions in the future? Not that my cats minded though :)
Great buy
My cat doesnt usually like food in jelly but he cant get enough of this. Youd think he never gets fed the way he eats this compared to other brands. His coat is healthy and glowing.
Cats like my cats like felix
My cats loved felix cat food. This is a box of 40 and even though I have two cats it has lasted quiet a while. Both my cats come running to the sound of the packet being taken out the box I don’t even have to open it and they are there waiting. The only problem I have is it seems to make one of my cats sick every time he eats it. I think it’s because he is just eating it as fast as he can because he likes it so much
Excellent quality for a good price
My cat has enjoyed this food from time to time since he was small, and is back on it at the moment. I like it because it looks appetising, and smells good - some cat food smells awful. He always eats it very readily, and it will always be a staple part of his diet.
My 3 cats absolute love this selection, it is really nice to have so many varieties of flavors. My only downside is that it comes out in one big lump so it has to be broken up.
Good value multipack
This large selection pack is very good value. There is a good variety of meat fish and poultry. There are some good chunks of meat and the jelly adds the right amount of moisture. My cat loves this food and leaves nothing in the bowl but she does prefer the felix as good as it looks range.
Wow!! My cats enjoy food for a week or so but then
Wow!! My cats enjoy food for a week or so but then get bored..... Until now!! They love it!! Highly recommend!!!
Purrfect
My cat really enjoyed this product, the product comes in a handy pouch, which is easy to open. The food looks fresh and does not have a strong aroma. The food can be broken up into moist, tiny pieces and does not look dry. My cat thinks Felix is just purrfect.
they gobble felix with no problems
these little packets of goodness are great for my two cats, just shake the packets and they come running, just plop on to their plates and they gobble it up quickly. makes me feel good thay they like something i have given them,