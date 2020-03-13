By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Felix Cat Food Mixed Selection In Jelly 40X100g

£ 10.00
£2.50/kg

Product Description

  • To find out more about Felix, play games, join promotions and much more, go to: www.catslikefelix.co.uk
  • Find Felix® at Facebook CatsLikeFelix or catslikefelix.co.uk
  • Complete pet food for adult cats
  • That's not all!
  • These classic Felix favourites are a source of essential Omega 6 fatty acids and made with the right combination of balanced minerals and vitamins to help keep your cat full of vitality and ready for mischief!
  • They're packed with healthy goodness and satisfy 100% of your cat's daily needs when served according to the feeding guidelines.
  • Once a Felix cat from the tasty first time...
  • Felix Kitten food has the right combination of proteins, essential minerals and vitamins that little Felix cats need to grow into big Felix cats. Perfect fuel for the first year's adventures!
  • Always a Felix cat ...to a satisfied Senior
  • With Felix they are not called the golden years for nothing. Felix Senior looks after those going a bit grey around the whiskers with their very own specially formulated, super tasty recipes.
  • Clever cats know what they want, especially at mealtimes! That's why each recipe in this Felix® range of irresistible meals is made with quality ingredients and packed with deliciously tender pieces in succulent jelly that your cat can really get his teeth into. Felix is available in a wide range of varieties in a tasty jelly to satisfy your cat's love of variety every day.
  • Felix - just irresistible!
  • Felix has a wide range of irresistible meals...
  • ...so you can give your cat his favourite every day.
  • Felix Sensations® - meaty or fishy pieces in deliciously flavoured jellies
  • Felix As Good As It Looks® - meaty or fishy pieces that are as good as they look
  • Clever cats get Purina® Felix®
  • Irresistible meals for mischief makers
  • 100% complete and balanced
  • Vitamins D & E
  • Balanced minerals
  • Source of omega 6 fatty acid
  • No added artificial flavourings, preservatives or colourants
  • Pack size: 4000G
  • Source of omega 6 fatty acid

Information

Storage

Keep pet food in a cool and dry place.Best before date, registration and batch number: see coding on back or base of the pouch.

Preparation and Usage

  • Feeding guide for an average adult cat (4kg)
  • 4 pouches per day in at least 2 separate meals
  • Serve at room temperature.
  • Clean, fresh drinking water should always be available.
  • The adult maintenance averages are based on moderately active cats at normal environmental temperatures. Individual needs vary and feeding should be adjusted as required to maintain your cat at a lean, healthy body weight.

Recycling info

Packing. Recyclable

Name and address

  • Purina PetCare Team,
  • PO Box 478,
  • Horley,
  • RH6 6DE.
  • Nestlé Purina PetCare,
  • 3030 Lake Drive,

Distributor address

  • Nestlé Purina PetCare (UK) Ltd,
  • 1 Gatwick Place,
  • Gatwick,
  • RH6 0PA.

Return to

  • Address all enquires to:
  • Purina PetCare Team,
  • PO Box 478,
  • Horley,
  • RH6 6DE.
  • UK: 0800 21 21 61 (Freephone)
  • www.purina.co.uk
  • Nestlé Purina PetCare,
  • 3030 Lake Drive,
  • Citywest Business Campus,
  • Dublin 24.
  • IE: 1800 50 93 68 (Freephone)

Net Contents

40 x 100g ℮

    • Irresistible meals for mischief makers
    • 100% complete and balanced
    • Vitamins D & E
    • Balanced minerals
    • Source of omega 6 fatty acid
    • No added artificial flavourings, preservatives or colourants
    • 10 x with Beef
    • 10 x with Chicken
    • 10 x with Tuna
    • 10 x with Salmon

    Information

    Ingredients

    Meat and Animal Derivatives (of which Beef 4%), Fish and Fish Derivatives, Minerals, Various Sugars

    Storage

    • Keep pet food in a cool and dry place.Best before date, registration and batch number: see coding on back or base of the pouch.

    Nutrition

    Typical ValuesAnalytical Constituents:
    Moisture:83%
    Protein:8.5%
    Fat content:3.0%
    Crude ash:2.5%
    Crude fibres:0.05%
    Linoleic acid (omega 6 FA):0.6%
    Nutritional additives:IU/kg:
    Vit. A:570
    Vit. D3:85
    Vit. E:13
    -mg/kg:
    Ferrous sulphate monohydrate:20
    Calcium iodate anhydrous:0.25
    Cupric sulphate pentahydrate:2.3
    Manganous sulphate monohydrate:4.0
    Zinc sulphate monohydrate:33
    Technological additives:mg/kg:
    Cassia gum:2 200
    Additives:-
Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

27 Reviews

Average of 4.8 stars

Help other customers like you

cat's love it

5 stars

cat's love it

The cats were very happy

4 stars

My cats loved this and it was convenient re portion size. Bowls were always empty. But 4 stars instead of 5 just because i just wish there wasn't so much single use plastic involved, fingers crossed for maybe bigger pouch portions in the future? Not that my cats minded though :)

Great buy

5 stars

My cat doesnt usually like food in jelly but he cant get enough of this. Youd think he never gets fed the way he eats this compared to other brands. His coat is healthy and glowing.

Cats like my cats like felix

4 stars

My cats loved felix cat food. This is a box of 40 and even though I have two cats it has lasted quiet a while. Both my cats come running to the sound of the packet being taken out the box I don’t even have to open it and they are there waiting. The only problem I have is it seems to make one of my cats sick every time he eats it. I think it’s because he is just eating it as fast as he can because he likes it so much

Excellent quality for a good price

5 stars

My cat has enjoyed this food from time to time since he was small, and is back on it at the moment. I like it because it looks appetising, and smells good - some cat food smells awful. He always eats it very readily, and it will always be a staple part of his diet.

My 3 cats absolute love this selection, it is real

4 stars

My 3 cats absolute love this selection, it is really nice to have so many varieties of flavors. My only downside is that it comes out in one big lump so it has to be broken up.

Good value multipack

4 stars

This large selection pack is very good value. There is a good variety of meat fish and poultry. There are some good chunks of meat and the jelly adds the right amount of moisture. My cat loves this food and leaves nothing in the bowl but she does prefer the felix as good as it looks range.

Wow!! My cats enjoy food for a week or so but then

5 stars

Wow!! My cats enjoy food for a week or so but then get bored..... Until now!! They love it!! Highly recommend!!!

Purrfect

5 stars

My cat really enjoyed this product, the product comes in a handy pouch, which is easy to open. The food looks fresh and does not have a strong aroma. The food can be broken up into moist, tiny pieces and does not look dry. My cat thinks Felix is just purrfect.

they gobble felix with no problems

5 stars

these little packets of goodness are great for my two cats, just shake the packets and they come running, just plop on to their plates and they gobble it up quickly. makes me feel good thay they like something i have given them,

1-10 of 27 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

