Fairy Platinum Lemon Dishwasher 27 Tablets 402G

Great!
Good quality, left dishes clean and sparkling. Don’t think the scent is as strong as other brands.
Excellent!
First class results no matter what programme chosen
Excellent!
Great value for money! I have been buying it for more than a year and I always go back for more!
Excellent!
Excellent pods with no having to re wash by hand, fabulous clean with little pre rinsing on loading machine
Great product guys
i bought these recently to try out a different brand and boy was it worth it they leave my dishes soo clean and they smell lovely to bonus..
Great!
Always use fairy tablets in my dishwasher no other tablets can compare for cleaning and freshness
Excellent!
I love this product I have used it once on my dishwasher about 4 weeks ago and my dishwasher is still looking clean with no build up I recommend this product it’s brilliant and it works on a 40 degree wash
Excellent!
is fantastic,everything is sparkle clean and leve a beautiful smell.
Excellent!
Brilliant does what it said it will do, all the dishes come out of the dishwasher sparkling and the theroast tins and the dishwasher smell so clean as well.
Excellent!
it's great, all the grease is gone, i highly recommend.