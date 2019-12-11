Nescafe Gold Cappuccino Unsweetened 8 Sachets 113.6G

Best one 5 stars A Tesco Customer6th November 2019 All the other known brands I have tried are watery. It's all about the method to get the best results, don't over stir, I put 1 cm of milk in first, gently stir in a figure 8 to a paste to get any lumps out, top up with hot water and gently stir again, if you stir it too much it seems to separate the ingredients and makes it horrible. Report

Nice but a bit to sharp for my taste 3 stars Review from nescafe.com 10th September 2019 This instant coffee was nice but a bit to sharp for my taste, the texture and thickness was lovely not to watery like others I have had, I have since been and bought multiple other flavours and love them [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Tastes good 4 stars Review from nescafe.com 24th August 2019 Ok so I didnt think I would like these as brought some before and there were too sweet, well these are unweetened and suprisingly nice however i still got a clump of undissolved product in my cup which put me off abit, so although they taste good not sure if I would buy again :( [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Fake away Cappuccino 4 stars Review from nescafe.com 20th August 2019 Had this coffee for a few weeks now, it tastes delicious! I've only given it 4 stars because I couldn't get it to go all fluffy. I followed the instructions but just couldn't get it to look like the picture on the packet. It smelt lovely and tasted great, would definitely recommend buying to others. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Nice a frothy and great taste 5 stars Review from nescafe.com 19th August 2019 It was so simple to make, just add boiling water, I also added a little milk to make it a little creamier. It is really frothy which is what I like with a cappuccino. It has a nice strong taste but not too over powering and not too bitter. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Good but not the best 4 stars Review from nescafe.com 17th August 2019 I was never a huge fan of those sachets on the go but at the same time I understand how useful they can be. Biggest advantage of this nescafe drink is a foam when you make it as it makes really nice smooth drink - its unsweetened so if you like it sweet you have add some sugar. But its a nice easy going cappucino without a big flares or suprises. It did go well during my lunch break. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

I love Nescafé brand, this has not let me down! 4 stars Review from nescafe.com 15th August 2019 I didn’t know what to think about having cappuccino with an unsweetened taste but it was actually real nice flavour and I didn’t have to add sugar to it. It was creamy when stirred and it wasn’t long before all the sachets were finished! Definitely recommend this product. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

NESCAFÉ GOLD Cappuccino Unsweetened Taste 5 stars Review from nescafe.com 14th August 2019 Great tasting cappuccino, very easy to make. The box is resealable to stop the sachets from falling if you knock the box over. The sachets are easy to open and would be a perfect size for anyone looking to take some while traveling or camping. I will be buying again. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Nice for on the go 5 stars Review from nescafe.com 13th August 2019 This cappuccino was lovely for on the go to keep in my handbag . All you need to add is boiling water and stir so it's foolproof . I made this for a colleague and they thought that I had got it from the coffee shop in our building so would reccomend. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]