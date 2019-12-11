By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Nescafe Gold Cappuccino Unsweetened 8 Sachets 113.6G

4.5(771)Write a review
image 1 of Nescafe Gold Cappuccino Unsweetened 8 Sachets 113.6G
Each mug** contains:
  • Energy231kJ 55kcal
    3%
  • Fat1.8g
    3%
  • Saturates1.7g
    9%
  • Sugars4.0g
    4%
  • Salt0.18g
    3%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1648 kJ

Product Description

  • A blend of Instant Coffee, Finely Ground Roasted Coffee Beans with Skimmed Milk Powder and Vegetable Oil.
  • When you fancy a cappuccino with a less sweet taste, sit back and enjoy a NESCAFÉ GOLD Cappuccino Unsweetened Taste. Savour the flavour and aroma of this delicious coffee at any time of the day.
  • Our classic cappuccino with an unsweetened taste (1)
  • (1) Low sugar for unsweetened taste.
  • Crafted using natural high quality coffee beans
  • Made with fresh milk sourced from British dairy farmers
  • Every cup has a delicious velvety froth
  • 8 unsweetened taste instant cappuccino sachets (1) to enjoy at home
  • Pack size: 113.6g

Information

Ingredients

Skimmed Milk Powder (30%), Glucose Syrup, Coffee (16.7%) [Instant Coffee (15.5%), (Roast and Ground Coffee)], Coconut Oil, Lactose, Acidity Regulator (E340), Stabilisers (E331, E452), Salt [Sodium Chloride, Anti-Caking Agent (E535)], Natural Flavouring

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Milk

Storage

Store in a cool, dry placeBest Before End: See Base of Pack

Produce of

Made in UK

Preparation and Usage

  • 1. Empty the contents of the sachet into your favourite mug.
  • 2. Pour in 200ml of hot (85 C - not boiling) water and stir thoroughly.
  • 3. Perfection takes time. Wait 20 secs and stir again.
  • 4. For a creamier texture, gently tap your mug on the table. Now enjoy!

Number of uses

Makes 8 mugs

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Flavours

Net Contents

8 x 14.2g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer 100ml**Per mug**Reference Intake*
Energy 1648 kJ91 kJ231 kJ8400 kJ
-392 kcal22 kcal55 kcal2000 kcal
Fat 13.0g0.7g1.8g70g
of which: saturates 11.8g0.7g1.7g20g
Carbohydrate 52.5g3.0g7.5g260g
of which: sugars 28.5g1.6g4.0g90g
Fibre 5.7g0.3g0.8g-
Protein 12.9g0.7g1.8g50g
Salt 1.30g0.07g0.18g6g
*Reference Intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal)----
**One mug (one sachet + 200ml water, makes 250ml); used as basis for per 100ml----
Makes 8 mugs----

771 Reviews

Average of 4.4 stars

Best one

5 stars

All the other known brands I have tried are watery. It's all about the method to get the best results, don't over stir, I put 1 cm of milk in first, gently stir in a figure 8 to a paste to get any lumps out, top up with hot water and gently stir again, if you stir it too much it seems to separate the ingredients and makes it horrible.

Nice but a bit to sharp for my taste

3 stars

This instant coffee was nice but a bit to sharp for my taste, the texture and thickness was lovely not to watery like others I have had, I have since been and bought multiple other flavours and love them [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Tastes good

4 stars

Ok so I didnt think I would like these as brought some before and there were too sweet, well these are unweetened and suprisingly nice however i still got a clump of undissolved product in my cup which put me off abit, so although they taste good not sure if I would buy again :( [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Fake away Cappuccino

4 stars

Had this coffee for a few weeks now, it tastes delicious! I've only given it 4 stars because I couldn't get it to go all fluffy. I followed the instructions but just couldn't get it to look like the picture on the packet. It smelt lovely and tasted great, would definitely recommend buying to others. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Nice a frothy and great taste

5 stars

It was so simple to make, just add boiling water, I also added a little milk to make it a little creamier. It is really frothy which is what I like with a cappuccino. It has a nice strong taste but not too over powering and not too bitter. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Good but not the best

4 stars

I was never a huge fan of those sachets on the go but at the same time I understand how useful they can be. Biggest advantage of this nescafe drink is a foam when you make it as it makes really nice smooth drink - its unsweetened so if you like it sweet you have add some sugar. But its a nice easy going cappucino without a big flares or suprises. It did go well during my lunch break. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

I love Nescafé brand, this has not let me down!

4 stars

I didn’t know what to think about having cappuccino with an unsweetened taste but it was actually real nice flavour and I didn’t have to add sugar to it. It was creamy when stirred and it wasn’t long before all the sachets were finished! Definitely recommend this product. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

NESCAFÉ GOLD Cappuccino Unsweetened Taste

5 stars

Great tasting cappuccino, very easy to make. The box is resealable to stop the sachets from falling if you knock the box over. The sachets are easy to open and would be a perfect size for anyone looking to take some while traveling or camping. I will be buying again. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Nice for on the go

5 stars

This cappuccino was lovely for on the go to keep in my handbag . All you need to add is boiling water and stir so it's foolproof . I made this for a colleague and they thought that I had got it from the coffee shop in our building so would reccomend. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Wish I got the sweetened one

5 stars

This is a good quality coffee. I’m not a regular coffee drinker so not an expert. However I have enjoyed this coffee. Easy to make, smooth texture and I couldn’t really tell the difference between this and the stuff I buy from coffee shops! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

