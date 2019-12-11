Nescafe Gold Cappuccino Unsweetened 8 Sachets 113.6G

Best one
All the other known brands I have tried are watery. It's all about the method to get the best results, don't over stir, I put 1 cm of milk in first, gently stir in a figure 8 to a paste to get any lumps out, top up with hot water and gently stir again, if you stir it too much it seems to separate the ingredients and makes it horrible.
Nice but a bit to sharp for my taste
This instant coffee was nice but a bit to sharp for my taste, the texture and thickness was lovely not to watery like others I have had, I have since been and bought multiple other flavours and love them [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Tastes good
Ok so I didnt think I would like these as brought some before and there were too sweet, well these are unweetened and suprisingly nice however i still got a clump of undissolved product in my cup which put me off abit, so although they taste good not sure if I would buy again :( [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Fake away Cappuccino
Had this coffee for a few weeks now, it tastes delicious! I've only given it 4 stars because I couldn't get it to go all fluffy. I followed the instructions but just couldn't get it to look like the picture on the packet. It smelt lovely and tasted great, would definitely recommend buying to others. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Nice a frothy and great taste
It was so simple to make, just add boiling water, I also added a little milk to make it a little creamier. It is really frothy which is what I like with a cappuccino. It has a nice strong taste but not too over powering and not too bitter. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Good but not the best
I was never a huge fan of those sachets on the go but at the same time I understand how useful they can be. Biggest advantage of this nescafe drink is a foam when you make it as it makes really nice smooth drink - its unsweetened so if you like it sweet you have add some sugar. But its a nice easy going cappucino without a big flares or suprises. It did go well during my lunch break. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
I love Nescafé brand, this has not let me down!
I didn’t know what to think about having cappuccino with an unsweetened taste but it was actually real nice flavour and I didn’t have to add sugar to it. It was creamy when stirred and it wasn’t long before all the sachets were finished! Definitely recommend this product. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
NESCAFÉ GOLD Cappuccino Unsweetened Taste
Great tasting cappuccino, very easy to make. The box is resealable to stop the sachets from falling if you knock the box over. The sachets are easy to open and would be a perfect size for anyone looking to take some while traveling or camping. I will be buying again. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Nice for on the go
This cappuccino was lovely for on the go to keep in my handbag . All you need to add is boiling water and stir so it's foolproof . I made this for a colleague and they thought that I had got it from the coffee shop in our building so would reccomend. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Wish I got the sweetened one
This is a good quality coffee. I’m not a regular coffee drinker so not an expert. However I have enjoyed this coffee. Easy to make, smooth texture and I couldn’t really tell the difference between this and the stuff I buy from coffee shops! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]