Nescafe Gold Cappuccino 8 Sachets 136G

4.5(332)Write a review
image 1 of Nescafe Gold Cappuccino 8 Sachets 136G
£ 1.50
£1.11/100g

Each mug** contains:
  • Energy278kJ 66kcal
    3%
  • Fat1.2g
    2%
  • Saturates1.1g
    6%
  • Sugars9.5g
    11%
  • Salt0.14g
    2%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1633 kJ

Product Description

  • A blend of Instant Coffee, Finely Ground Roasted Coffee Beans with Skimmed Milk Powder, Sugar and Vegetable Oil.
  • Enjoy a NESCAFÉ GOLD Cappuccino whether you're at home or at work. No matter where your day takes you, take a break with a coffee that has been crafted by experts from beginning to end.
  • It All Starts With a NESCAFÉ
  • NESCAFÉ is the world's favourite coffee brand, enjoyed in over 180 countries worldwide. With over 75 years of experience in selecting, roasting and blending the very best coffee, it's no surprise that over 5,500 cups of NESCAFÉ coffee are drunk every second!
  • The NESCAFÉ Plan
  • Great coffee starts at the source, which is why we've developed the NESCAFÉ Plan. We work with coffee farmers around the world, to support them in growing healthy, higher yielding crops and helping to protect the future of coffee farming for everyone. The result is high quality coffee that comes from sources you can trust.
  • Did you know that we have a cappuccino to suit everyone? Why not try our NESCAFÉ GOLD Cappuccino Unsweetened Taste or NESCAFÉ GOLD Cappuccino Decaf next.
  • A coffee shop-style instant cappuccino you can create in moments
  • We use natural, high quality roasted coffee beans
  • Made with simple ingredients like fresh milk from British farmers
  • Milky and smooth with a velvety froth
  • Savour each moment with 8 sachets of coffee shop-style cappuccino
  • Pack size: 136g

Information

Ingredients

Sugar, Skimmed Milk Powder (18%), Glucose Syrup, Coffee (11.8%) [Instant Coffee (11%), (Roast and Ground Coffee)], Coconut Oil, Lactose, Salt [Sodium Chloride, Anti-Caking Agent (E535)], Acidity Regulator (E340), Stabilisers (E331, E452)

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Milk

Storage

Store in a cool, dry placeBest Before End: See Base of Pack

Produce of

Made in UK

Preparation and Usage

  • 1. Empty the contents of the sachet into your favourite mug.
  • 2. Pour in 200ml of hot (85 C - not boiling) water and stir thoroughly.
  • 3. Perfection takes time. Wait 20 secs and stir again.
  • 4. For a creamier texture, gently tap your mug on the table. Now enjoy!

Number of uses

Makes 8 mugs

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Flavours

Name and address

  • PO Box 207,
  • York,
  • YO91 1XY,
  • UK.

Return to

  • Contact us Free
Net Contents

8 x 17g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer 100ml**Per mug**Reference Intake*
Energy 1633 kJ116 kJ278 kJ8400 kJ
-387 kcal28 kcal66 kcal2000 kcal
Fat 6.9g0.5g1.2g70g
of which: saturates 6.2g0.4g1.1g20g
Carbohydrate 70.7g5.0g12.0g260g
of which: sugars 55.9g4.0g9.5g90g
Fibre 4.1g0.3g0.7g-
Protein 8.0g0.6g1.4g50g
Salt 0.83g0.06g0.14g6g
*Reference Intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal)----
**One mug (one sachet + 200ml water, makes 240ml); used as basis for per 100ml----
Makes 8 mugs----

332 Reviews

Average of 4.4 stars

Help other customers like you

Nice taste

3 stars

I’m usually more of a tea fan but this coffee was defiantly enjoyable. I much preferred this to other brands and would try again. Interested to try the other options and flavours. Would recommend this. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

I may hide the next supply!

5 stars

My husband loved this so much he had it all! he said it was delicious.

Deliciously creamy - simply the best

5 stars

I've been buying this for so long, I absolutely love it. I've tried others including store brands but Nescafe is the only cappuccino for me. It is so creamy & I think it tastes better than any I've had made by a Barista

Love this buy it every week!

5 stars

I have been buying this for a while now and love it , am having a cup as I type! Just as good as good as the coffee shop ones ! Try it you won't be disappointed !

Best aromatic coffee

4 stars

When i tried this for the first time i immediately knew that i would buy it often in the future. I really love it. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Lovely frothy cappuccino

4 stars

These cappuccino sachets are quick and easy to make and taste lovely. Not quite the same as from a coffee shop, but good enough for the price and convenience of being able to make at home or at the office.

Deliciously Indulgent

5 stars

NESCAFÉ GOLD Cappuccino tastes deliciously indulgent with its thick creamy topping but is great value for money, so easy to make and low in calories. The sachets are super to take to work and we always take them on holiday so we know we will have a delicious cappuccino with that special Nescafe taste. At night time I always have the decaf version as a bedtime treat! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Great for anytime!

5 stars

I buy this weekly and really miss it if I don't replace my box before the old one runs out. Delicious and frothy. Great at anytime of my day.

great tasting coffee

4 stars

I picked this up for a recent trip and it made a great easy fast tasty coffee. Perfect for taking on a short breat

Frothy coffee!

5 stars

I adore this coffee. It's for everyday but it feel like a real decadent indulgence. The sachets are fabulous for popping in my bag and taking to work for my elevenses coffee-kick!

