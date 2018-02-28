Tesco Black Cafetiere 8 Cup

Great price
I needed a large cafetiere, this is perfect and a good price.
Good value does the job
Bought for group entertaining, good value and looks similar to more expensive models. Serves it's purpose well.
Plain and simple
Just what we needed for everyday use, makes great coffee in four minutes - and cheaper than many replacement beakers alone.
Coffee cafetiet
Extremely happy with this purchase affordable stylish and complements a table excellently
Good study quality design
I have used a lot of cafeterias and a lot break after time but this one is very sturdy and so far has lasted well