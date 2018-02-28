By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Black Cafetiere 8 Cup

5(5)Write a review
Tesco Black Cafetiere 8 Cup
£ 10.00
£10.00/each

Product Description

  • Easy to use \n
  • 8-cup capacity \n
  • Black plastic frame, heat-resistant clear glass body
  • - 8 Espresso or 3 regular mugs of coffee
  • - With a fine mesh filter for a smoother coffee.
  • - Handwash only
  • With a black plastic frame, heat-resistant clear glass body and stainless steel filter parts, this cafetière has a clean and contemporary look. The cafetière is easy and quick to use, so you'll be able to brew your coffee just right. An 8-cup capacity enables you to serve up delicious cups of coffee to friends and family

5 Reviews

Average of 4.8 stars

Help other customers like you

Great price

5 stars

I needed a large cafetiere, this is perfect and a good price.

Good value does the job

4 stars

Bought for group entertaining, good value and looks similar to more expensive models. Serves it's purpose well.

Plain and simple

5 stars

Just what we needed for everyday use, makes great coffee in four minutes - and cheaper than many replacement beakers alone.

Coffee cafetiet

5 stars

Extremely happy with this purchase affordable stylish and complements a table excellently

Good study quality design

5 stars

I have used a lot of cafeterias and a lot break after time but this one is very sturdy and so far has lasted well

