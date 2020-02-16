Tesco Black Cafetiere 3 Cup

Why can't people read the description??!! It clea
Why can't people read the description??!! It clearly says the capacity is 1 regular cup of coffee or 3 espressos. Sigh. It's the best value small cafetiere I've found.
This okay as a product but it is not a full size c
This okay as a product but it is not a full size cafetiere, it is half size and really a one cup cafetiere but kindly Tesco refunded the money which was very fair. Tescos are good like that.
Great value single-mug cafetiere!
Fantastic value. I have two and haven't had any issues over the years. As another reviewer points out, the cup size for cafetieres are smaller than we're used to (closer to espresso size). That's great for me though; perfect size for a single brew. Easy to rinse out, fine in the dishwasher.
This is NOT a 3 Cup Cafetiere!
This needs to be correctly labelled! The label states it is a 3 cup cafetiere and it most certainly is NOT. It is a single cup cafetiere, I kept it though because it is cute and I did make a delicious cup of the Starbucks coffee in it for myself.. However if you want a pot to make more than one person a coffee, do NOT buy this one.