Tesco Black Cafetiere 3 Cup

3(4)Write a review
£ 5.00
£5.00/each
  • - 3 Espresso's or 1 regular mug of coffee
  • - With a fine mesh filter for a smoother coffee.
  • - Handwash only
  • With a black plastic frame, heat-resistant clear glass body and stainless steel filter parts, this cafetière has a clean and contemporary look. The cafetière is easy and quick to use, so you'll be able to brew your coffee just right. An 3-cup capacity enables you to serve up delicious cups of coffee to friends and family

4 Reviews

Average of 3 stars

Help other customers like you

Why can't people read the description??!! It clea

5 stars

Why can't people read the description??!! It clearly says the capacity is 1 regular cup of coffee or 3 espressos. Sigh. It's the best value small cafetiere I've found.

This okay as a product but it is not a full size c

1 stars

This okay as a product but it is not a full size cafetiere, it is half size and really a one cup cafetiere but kindly Tesco refunded the money which was very fair. Tescos are good like that.

Great value single-mug cafetiere!

5 stars

Fantastic value. I have two and haven't had any issues over the years. As another reviewer points out, the cup size for cafetieres are smaller than we're used to (closer to espresso size). That's great for me though; perfect size for a single brew. Easy to rinse out, fine in the dishwasher.

This is NOT a 3 Cup Cafetiere!

1 stars

This needs to be correctly labelled! The label states it is a 3 cup cafetiere and it most certainly is NOT. It is a single cup cafetiere, I kept it though because it is cute and I did make a delicious cup of the Starbucks coffee in it for myself.. However if you want a pot to make more than one person a coffee, do NOT buy this one.

