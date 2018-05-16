Richmond Skinless Sausages 16 Pack 426G

- Energy264kJ 63kcal3%
Product Description
- 16 Skinless Frozen Pork Sausages
- Our special Irish recipe is made with the subtle flavours of nutmeg and pepper... but the secret to our success is a dash of family spirit! So get everyone together, dish up and enjoy!
- It's fair to say we know a thing or two about sausages... and we should do... we've been proudly making them for over a hundred years! By staying true to our secret Irish recipe we create that delicious taste everyone loves.
- 16^ frozen skinless pork sausages
- Frozen on the day of manufacture
- ^Approx number of sausages
- Cook from frozen 15 mins
- Pack size: 426g
Information
Ingredients
Pork (43%), Water, Pork Fat, Rusk (Wheat), Starch, Soya Protein, Less than 2%: Flavourings, Salt, Stabilisers: Diphosphates, Guar Guam*, Antioxidants: Vitamins C & E, Preservative: Sodium Metabisulphite**, Colour: Carmine, * A vegetable based ingredient that helps keep our sausages succulent, ** This just keeps them fresh for longer!
Allergy Information
- Contains: Soya, Sulphur Dioxide/Sulphites, Wheat
Storage
Food freezer **** until Best Before End.Star marked refrigerator frozen compartment *** until Best Before ** 1 month * 1 week. No need to thaw. If thawed, cook within 12 hours of removal from the freezer. Do not refreeze once defrosted.
Cooking Instructions
Instructions: Remove all packaging.
Best results achieved when cooked from frozen... smiles guaranteed!
Please ensure that these sausages are cooked thoroughly before eating.
Grill
Instructions: 15-20 min
Preheat grill to medium. Place sausages on a rack. Turn occasionally.
Oven cook
Instructions: 20-25 min
Preheat oven to 180°C/Gas Mark 4. Place sausages on a baking tray in the middle of the oven and cook. Turn occasionally.
Produce of
Proudly produced in the UK with meat from Great Britain & the EU
Warnings
- Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.
Name and address
- Richmond Sausages,
- Kerry Foods Ltd.,
- PO Box 1246,
- Warrington,
- WA4 9QN.
Return to
- We love to chat
- Drop us a line:
- Freephone: 0800 783 4321
- www.richmondsausages.co.uk
Net Contents
426g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g Grilled
|1 Grilled Sausage (23g) contains
|Energy
|1148kJ/276kcal
|264kJ/63kcal
|Fat
|19g
|4.5g
|of which saturates
|7.5g
|1.7g
|Carbohydrate
|14g
|3.1g
|of which sugars
|0.60g
|0.14g
|Protein
|12g
|2.6g
|Salt
|2.0g
|0.46g
Safety information
Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.
