Birds Eye Petit Pois 1.05Kg

My perfect peas
These are the smallest tenderest peas available, a perfect substitute for fresh peas, yet good for everyday use or in casseroles etc as they maintain their shape and flavour
Extremely sweet disgusting
The worst peas I ever tried in my life.Extremely sweet and suspicious colour after cooking.
Bad packaging
Bought a bag of these and the bag dosent reseal I had peas everywhere in the freezer
not so petite anymore
These peas are nowhere as small as they usedb to be. They are now only slightly smaller than ordinary peas.
Too big now and not as sweet
I bought a bag of these about six weeks ago and, when I came to use then, I assumed I had bought the wrong ones because they were much larger than usual. I suspect Birdseye have changed their grading system and criteria.