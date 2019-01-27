By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Birds Eye Petit Pois 545G

3.5(11)Write a review
Birds Eye Petit Pois 545G
£ 2.00
£3.67/kg
Per serving (80g) microwaved provides:
  • Energy229kJ 55kcal
    3%
  • Fat0.6g
    <1%
  • Saturates<0.1g
    <1%
  • Sugars3.9g
    4%
  • Salt<0.01g
    <1%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy As Sold 100g Provides:

Product Description

  • Petits Pois
  • Enjoy Petits Pois as part of a varied and balanced diet and healthy lifestyle
  • For more visit birdseye.co.uk
  • One 80g serving of Birds Eye Petits Pois provides one of your recommended 5 daily portions of fruit and vegetables.
  • From seed to plate, peas grown with love only from Birds Eye
  • For over 70 years we have been dedicated to growing the tastiest peas.
  • We've worked with three generations of farmers to build up the knowledge, passion and care needed to create the perfect pea.
  • Our fieldsmen have helped nurture 8 unique varieties that are harvested on the day when they're at their very best.
  • We then ensure all our peas are frozen within 2 1/2 hours to capture their freshness.
  • All this love and attention goes into our Petits Pois - picked when they are young and juicy to give you a burst of sweetness every time.
  • Our Petits Pois are a source of Vitamin C and a rich source or protein which makes them great for your minimum system* and for your muscles**
  • *Vitamin C contributes to the normal function of the immune system
  • **Protein contributes to the maintenance of muscle mass
  • Forever Food Together
  • We are passionate about our sustainability programme to provide you with tasty and nutritious food that is responsibly sourced and prepared - forever.
  • A burst of sweetness
  • Source of vitamin C
  • With love
  • 1 of 5 a day servings
  • No artificial colours, flavours or preservatives
  • Pack size: 545g
  • Vitamin C contributes to the normal function of the immune system
  • Protein contributes to the maintenance of muscle mass
  • Source of vitamin C
  • Rich source of protein

Information

Storage

Store in a freezer at -18°C or coolerSee back of pack for best before end date

Cooking Instructions

Boil
Instructions: Place in pan and add sufficient boiling water to recover.
Bring back to the boil.
Cover and simmer for 2 minutes.
Drain and serve.
Season to taste.

Cooking Instructions
Instructions: To retain more vitamins, Microwave straight from the freezer.
Please ensure food is cooked until piping hot.
These instructions are guidelines only.
Do Not refreeze after defrosting.

Number of uses

6 servings per pack

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Colours
  • Free From Artificial Flavours
  • Free From Artificial Preservatives

Recycling info

Packing. Recycle with carrier bags at larger stores - Not at Kerbside

Name and address

  • Birds Eye Limited,
  • Freepost ADM3939,
  • London,
  • SW1A 1YS.

Return to

  • Careline information...
  • Call us free on 0800 33 22 77
  • Mon - Fri 8am to 6pm
  • ROI: Callsave 1850 298 398
  • Birds Eye Limited,
  • Freepost ADM3939,
  • London,
  • SW1A 1YS.
  • www.birdseye.co.uk
  • If writing, please enclose the Best Before End panel.

Net Contents

545g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesAs Sold 100g Provides:Per Serving (80g) Microwaved Provides:
Energy - kJ285kJ229kJ
- kcal68kcal55kcal
Fat 0.7g0.6g
- of which Saturates 0.1g<0.1g
Carbohydrate 7.5g6.0g
- of which Sugars 4.9g3.9g
Fibre 6.0g4.8g
Protein 4.9g3.9g
Salt <0.01g<0.01g
Vitamin C 16mg 20% NRV#12mg 15% NRV#
#Average value when microwaved according to pack instructions--
NRV = Nutrient Reference Value--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

11 Reviews

Average of 3.4 stars

Help other customers like you

Super greens

5 stars

Lovely quality and flavour. You can cook as many as you need very quickly in boiling water. Can convert people who don't think they like peas because they grew up with tinned ones.

A con

1 stars

These are not petits pois. They are medium sized peas. A complete rip off at such an extortionate price.

sweet as the moment that the pods went Pop and tha

5 stars

sweet as the moment that the pods went Pop and thats true! Love these Peas!

Extremely sweet disgusting

1 stars

The worst peas I ever tried in my life.Extremely sweet and suspicious colour after cooking.

Bad packaging

2 stars

Bought a bag of these and the bag dosent reseal I had peas everywhere in the freezer

Amazing flavour! Better then the rest!

5 stars

Always buy petite pois and couple months ago i tried few different brands to try and save a few pennies however as always i have returned to birdseye peas cos they triely are better then the rest

Scrumptious

5 stars

Best frozen peas on the market IWould not buy any other makes to me these are purrfect .

tasty treat

5 stars

The sweetest, tastiest peas I've ever had, they make the perfect accompaniment to any meal

So tasty and fresh

5 stars

I never buy any other peas,these are lovely sweet and tasty,I eat a dishfull on their own with a bit of butter on them,they don't turn to mush in casseroles and even better with a plate of bangers and mash

not so petite anymore

2 stars

These peas are nowhere as small as they usedb to be. They are now only slightly smaller than ordinary peas.

1-10 of 11 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

Usually bought next

Birds Eye Sweetcorn 690G

£ 2.00
£2.90/kg

Offer

Tesco Sweetcorn 1Kg

£ 1.50
£1.50/kg

Tesco Broccoli Florets 900G

£ 1.10
£1.23/kg

Tesco Naturally Sweet Sweetcorn 3 X200g

£ 1.30
£2.71/kg

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here