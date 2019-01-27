Birds Eye Petit Pois 545G

Super greens
Lovely quality and flavour. You can cook as many as you need very quickly in boiling water. Can convert people who don't think they like peas because they grew up with tinned ones.
A con
These are not petits pois. They are medium sized peas. A complete rip off at such an extortionate price.
sweet as the moment that the pods went Pop and thats true! Love these Peas!
Extremely sweet disgusting
The worst peas I ever tried in my life.Extremely sweet and suspicious colour after cooking.
Bad packaging
Bought a bag of these and the bag dosent reseal I had peas everywhere in the freezer
Amazing flavour! Better then the rest!
Always buy petite pois and couple months ago i tried few different brands to try and save a few pennies however as always i have returned to birdseye peas cos they triely are better then the rest
Scrumptious
Best frozen peas on the market IWould not buy any other makes to me these are purrfect .
tasty treat
The sweetest, tastiest peas I've ever had, they make the perfect accompaniment to any meal
So tasty and fresh
I never buy any other peas,these are lovely sweet and tasty,I eat a dishfull on their own with a bit of butter on them,they don't turn to mush in casseroles and even better with a plate of bangers and mash
not so petite anymore
These peas are nowhere as small as they usedb to be. They are now only slightly smaller than ordinary peas.