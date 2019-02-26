By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Birds Eye Garden Peas 800G

4(7)Write a review
Birds Eye Garden Peas 800G
£ 2.15
£2.69/kg
Per serving (80g) microwvaed provides:
  • Energy229kJ 55kcal
    3%
  • Fat0.6g
    <1%
  • Saturates<0.1g
    <1%
  • Sugars3.9g
    4%
  • Salt<0.01g
    <1%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy As Sold 100g Provides:

Product Description

  • Garden Peas
  • Enjoy Garden Peas as part of a varied and balanced diet and healthy lifestyle
  • For more visit birdseye.co.uk
  • One 80g serving of Birds Eye Peas provides one of your recommended 5 daily portions of fruit and vegetables.
  • From Seed to Plate, Peas Grown with Love only from Birds Eye
  • For over 70 years we have been dedicated to growing the tastiest peas.
  • We've worked with three generations of farmers to build up the knowledge, passion and care needed to create the perfect pea.
  • Our fieldsmen have helped nurture 8 unique varieties that are harvested on the day when they're at their very best.
  • We then ensure all our peas are frozen within 2 1/2 hours to capture their freshness.
  • All this love and attention goes into our deliciously tender Garden Peas.
  • Our Garden Peas are a source of Vitamin C and a rich source of protein which makes them great for your immune system* and for your muscles**
  • *Vitamin C contributes to the normal function of the immune system
  • **Protein contributes to the maintenance of muscle mass
  • Try our Birds Eye Pulses Range!
  • All our tasty mixes are rich in protein, cook in minutes from frozen and are perfect for your favourite recipes!
  • Chickpea and Spinach Mix... perfect for curries
  • Mexican Bean Mix... perfect for chilli con carne
  • Forever Food Together
  • We are passionate about our sustainability programme to provide you with tasty and nutritious food that is responsibly sourced and prepared - forever.
  • Deliciously tender
  • Source of vitamin C
  • With love
  • 1 of 5 a day servings
  • No artificial colours, flavours or preservatives
  • Pack size: 800g
  • Vitamin C contributes to the normal function of the immune system
  • Protein contributes to the maintenance of muscle mass
  • Source of vitamin C

Information

Storage

Store in a freezer at -18°C or coolerSee back of pack for best before end date

Cooking Instructions

Boil
Instructions: Place in a pan and add sufficient boiling water to cover.
Bring back to the boil.
Cover and simmer for 3 minutes.
Drain and serve.
Season to taste.

Cooking Instructions
Instructions: Please ensure food is cooked until piping hot.
These instructions are guidelines only.
Do not refreeze after defrosting.

Number of uses

10 servings per pack

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Colours
  • Free From Artificial Flavours
  • Free From Artificial Preservatives

Recycling info

Packing. Not Recyclable

Name and address

Return to

  • Careline information...
  • Call us free on 0800 33 22 77 Mon - Fri 8am to 6pm
  • ROI: Callsave 1850 298 398
  • Birds Eye Limited,
  • Freepost ADM3939,
  • London,
  • SW1A 1YS.
  • www.birdseye.co.uk
  • If writing, please enclose the Best Before End panel.

Net Contents

800g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesAs Sold 100g Provides:Per Serving (80g) Microwaved Provides:
Energy - kJ285kJ229kJ
- kcal68kcal55kcal
Fat0.7g0.6g
- of which Saturates0.1g<0.1g
Carbohydrate7.5g6.0g
- of which Sugars4.9g3.9g
Fibre6.0g4.8g
Protein4.9g3.9g
Salt<0.01g<0.01g
Vitamin C16mg 20% NRV#12mg 15% NRV#
#Average value when microwaved according to pack instructions--
NRV = Nutrient Reference Value--

7 Reviews

Average of 4 stars

Help other customers like you

The best frozen peas ever and they don't take long

5 stars

The best frozen peas ever and they don't take long to cook in the microwave. Make sure you follow the instructions and you will have success.

not sure

1 stars

Tell me, In what country/countries are your vegetables grown and picked. You seem to give the impression that its somewhere in the UK? I'm extremely keen on buying my food from a UK sourced outlet, but nowhere on your veggie bags can i find out where you source and pack these products.

No longer the lovely plump garden peas we knew.

2 stars

What a disappointment that Birds Eye frozen garden peas are just like a cheaper and less well known brand. They are no longer large plump peas that pop in your mouth. They used to look like the picture on the bag even when cooked!

Consistently the best.

5 stars

Birds Eye peas taste as superbly fresh sweet and juicy as they always have. Despite a plethora of brands of peas sold everywhere these are the only ones that seem truly fresh. I have been eating these for over 40 years and the taste is still as great today as they always have been. A genuine British classic. Absolutely superb.

The best garden peas that you can buy!

5 stars

We buy these peas all the time and honestly you just can't get the same brilliant taste from any other garden peas.

The best frozen peas anywhere by far

5 stars

I have tried other brands but none of them compare to birds eye frozen peas. They are as good as fresh peas.

Great fresh peas!

5 stars

I'm a big fan of these peas. They taste really fresh, great value for money and so convenient - I always have a packet in my freezer! Will continue to buy, keep up the good work!

