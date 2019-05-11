Birds Eye Garden Peas

Just the thing
Just the thing if you don't have some kind of barn-sized freezer that has room for 10kg of peas amongst all the sides of beef and other stuff. And this little bag goes a surprisingly long way. Handy not just for dinners that need peas but for things like Spanish Omelettes as well.
not sure
Tell me, In what country/countries are your vegetables grown and picked. You seem to give the impression that its somewhere in the UK? I'm extremely keen on buying my food from a UK sourced outlet, but nowhere on your veggie bags can i find out where you source and pack these products.
No longer the lovely plump garden peas we knew.
What a disappointment that Birds Eye frozen garden peas are just like a cheaper and less well known brand. They are no longer large plump peas that pop in your mouth. They used to look like the picture on the bag even when cooked!
The best garden peas that you can buy!
We buy these peas all the time and honestly you just can't get the same brilliant taste from any other garden peas.
The best frozen peas anywhere by far
I have tried other brands but none of them compare to birds eye frozen peas. They are as good as fresh peas.
Great fresh peas!
I'm a big fan of these peas. They taste really fresh, great value for money and so convenient - I always have a packet in my freezer! Will continue to buy, keep up the good work!