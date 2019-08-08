Birds Eye 10 Fish Fingers Omega3 280G

defrosted and soggy, very disappointed
Popular with the family
We have them every Friday, kids love them, I love them
Awful
Flat like some kind of crispy fish cracker. They taste like something that's "fish finger flavour". Like those jelly belly beans that are supposed to taste bad. Says 100% fish but on in the ingredients says like 45% pollock? Pollack has a milder taste than cod anyway but this seems to have barely any in. If they have to ADD omega 3 to make it good for you then you know something is wrong here. Ridiculous when you go for what's supposed to be the top brand. No more birdseye for me.
Perfect for little hands & fussy eaters
I bought these to try to encourage my fussy toddler to eat fish & to get some omega 3 in his diet.If not for omega 3 I wouldnt have tried them good idea birdseye.he loved them grilled then cooled as finger food.Its the first protein he's had in ages so they get my vote
New golden crispy crumb AWFUL!
It is such a shame to see Birds Eye cutting costs. These were and have been a staple in our house for years but WHAT HAVE YOU DONE BIRDS EYE? these new golden crispy crumb are awful. Not good for children's little teeth and quite frankly less fish. Shame on you. Will NOT be buying these again in a hurry :(
Awful grey fish fingers
The box had a lovely photo of fish fingers, with beautiful flaky white cod and a lovely crispy crumbly casing. What I found after I cooked 4 under a grill was grey, sloppy fish fingers with a flimsy breadcrumb case.
Awful
I bought these fish fingers recently. I cannot believe how disgusting they are, the fish is so thin that you can hardly taste it against the coating. Not what I expected from Birds eye. I will go back to buying my usual supermarket own brand. Very disappointed.
Truly disgusting- nearly vomited
I grew up on birds eye fish fingers and fancied some as part of a weight loss diet. My husband went and bought a box of 28. 25 have just gone in the bin. The fish was almost grey in colour and the taste was ghastly. It was only after tasting these that I checked the box for ingredients. Made from pollock. Never again. These were amongst the most awful things I have ever eaten. WARNING: DO NOT GIVE THESE TO YOUR CHILDREN UNLESS YOU WANT TO PUT TGEM OFF FISH FOR LIFE.
What happened to these
Something has happened here. Less in the box and quite frankly they taste absolutely awful, whatever cutback has been attempted has massively failed as I try another brand this week.
The crumb was thicker than the fish
These fish fingers contained the least fish I have ever seen in a fish finger. The crumb was thicker than the fish. I will not buy these again.