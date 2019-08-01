By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Birds Eye 10 Fish Fingers Haddock 280G

£ 2.75
£0.98/100g
Per 4 fish fingers (112g) oven baked provides:
  • Energy1041kJ 248kcal
    12%
  • Fat10g
    14%
  • Saturates0.7g
    4%
  • Sugars1.2g
    1%
  • Salt0.77g
    13%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy As Sold 100g Provides:

Product Description

  • Haddock fillet Fish Fingers, lightly fried.
  • Follow the fish and visit www.birdseye.co.uk to find out where this fish comes from and how we fish sustainably.
  • Wrapped in breadcrumbs, a sprinkling of turmeric & paprika gives our Fish Fingers their golden colour
  • 100% succulent haddock fillet cut into fingers
  • Pack size: 280g

Information

Ingredients

Haddock (Fish) (58%), Breadcrumbs Coating*, Rapeseed Oil, *Breadcrumb Coating (Wheat Flour, Water, Potato Starch, Salt, Paprika, Yeast, Turmeric)

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Fish, Wheat

Storage

Store in a freezer at -18°C or cooler.

Cooking Instructions

Instructions: Please ensure food is cooked until piping hot.
These instructions are guidelines only.
Do Not refreeze after defrosting.

Grill
Instructions: Alternatively, grill
Medium Grill 12-15 mins
Pre-heat the grill.
Turn over occasionally.
Cook until crisp and golden.

Oven cook
Instructions: Tastiest when Oven Baked Straight from the Freezer.
230°C, Fan 210°C, Gas Mark 8 12-15 mins
Pre-heat the oven.
Place on a baking tray in the top part of the oven.
Turn over halfway through cooking.
Cook until crisp and golden.

Number of uses

This pack contains 2 portions

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Colours
  • Free From Artificial Flavours
  • Free From Artificial Preservatives

Warnings

  • Although great care has been taken to remove all bones, some may remain.

Name and address

Net Contents

280g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesAs Sold 100g Provides:Per 4 Fish Fingers (112g) Oven Baked Provides#:
Energy - kJ939kJ1041kJ
- kcal224kcal248kcal
Fat 9.1g10g
- of which Saturates 0.6g0.7g
Carbohydrate 22g24g
- of which Sugars 1.0g1.2g
Fibre 0.9g1.0g
Protein 13g15g
Salt 0.69g0.77g
#Children's nutritional needs differ to those of adults consequently smaller portion sizes may be appropriate--

Safety information

View more safety information

Although great care has been taken to remove all bones, some may remain.

1 Review

Average of 5 stars

The best fish fingers

5 stars

We also find haddock to be tastier than cod and these are just the perfect fish finger.

