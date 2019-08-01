Birds Eye 10 Fish Fingers Haddock 280G

The best fish fingers
We also find haddock to be tastier than cod and these are just the perfect fish finger.
Haddock (Fish) (58%), Breadcrumbs Coating*, Rapeseed Oil, *Breadcrumb Coating (Wheat Flour, Water, Potato Starch, Salt, Paprika, Yeast, Turmeric)
Store in a freezer at -18°C or cooler.
Cooking Instructions
Instructions: Please ensure food is cooked until piping hot.
These instructions are guidelines only.
Do Not refreeze after defrosting.
Grill
Instructions: Alternatively, grill
Medium Grill 12-15 mins
Pre-heat the grill.
Turn over occasionally.
Cook until crisp and golden.
Oven cook
Instructions: Tastiest when Oven Baked Straight from the Freezer.
230°C, Fan 210°C, Gas Mark 8 12-15 mins
Pre-heat the oven.
Place on a baking tray in the top part of the oven.
Turn over halfway through cooking.
Cook until crisp and golden.
This pack contains 2 portions
280g ℮
|Typical Values
|As Sold 100g Provides:
|Per 4 Fish Fingers (112g) Oven Baked Provides#:
|Energy - kJ
|939kJ
|1041kJ
|- kcal
|224kcal
|248kcal
|Fat
|9.1g
|10g
|- of which Saturates
|0.6g
|0.7g
|Carbohydrate
|22g
|24g
|- of which Sugars
|1.0g
|1.2g
|Fibre
|0.9g
|1.0g
|Protein
|13g
|15g
|Salt
|0.69g
|0.77g
|#Children's nutritional needs differ to those of adults consequently smaller portion sizes may be appropriate
Although great care has been taken to remove all bones, some may remain.
