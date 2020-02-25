Carousel Train Set 60 Piece

Had to return as very poorly made
My nephew was really excited to get home and play with his new train set but it is so poorly made I had to return it as the track pieces don’t attach together leaving him really disappointed.
Needs improvements
Some parts of the track are fine but others don't fit together and so it is impossible to lay a whole track out, which is frustrating. As another reviewer highlights, the bridge is especially poorly made and doesn't stand up and fit with the other parts so now we don't use the bridge at all, which is a shame. Attention required to sort this out please, Tesco!
Very Badly Made, Poor Quality
Really terrible quality, the track parts do not fit together very well and the grooves for the train/cars to run along do not line up meaning the vehicles runs off the track and fall off.
Not very good.
Looks good on the box unfortunately the track joints are very loose, subsequently the train keeps coming off the track constantly. Which is really annoying for little ones.
Fantastic product
Bought this for our son and he hasnt stopped playing with it since he got it. It's excellent value for money
Lovely wooden track
Lovely little track with several different arrangements. Down side is the bridge is a bit wobbly for a toddler. Great that the track is reversible too.
Not frustration-free...
The wooden tracks fit together more loosely than expected. My nearly-2 year old gets very frustrated trying to get the bridge to stay up as it collapses easily if nudged. Overall, not the best construction!
Good value for money!
My toddler enjoys playing with his new train set immensely! However the finishing on the wood can be better and made smoother.
good quality and value - highly recommend!
Both my four year old and two year old children enjoy this train set. They come back to it again and again. Our problem is that we have lost the assembly instructions - is it possible to get another set of instructions?
Simple to make and remake
My little boy loves it. It is easy to assemble and the trains runs smoothly on it.