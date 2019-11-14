Birds Eye 10 Chicken Fingers 250G

Really liked these
Had these for the first time tonight with some chips. Admittedly they are small so I had five out of the ten but I really liked them. The chicken is lovely and I found the coating just right, I’ve already put them on my order for next week.
the box is deceptively sized the actual fingers ar
the box is deceptively sized the actual fingers are really small the coating just tastes cheap , the only redeeming factor was the bit of chicken you get is good quality
Love it!
They are so crispy and tasty and I pretty much eat them every night! Amazing!
Really nice
I just had these for dinner after they've been in the freezer for months and there great my new go to plain chicken nugget type product