Birds Eye 10 Chicken Fingers 250G

Cooking Instructions

Instructions: Your chicken fingers contain raw meat, please ensure that they are cooked thoroughly until piping hot throughout.

Tastiest when oven baked straight from the freezer.

Please ensure food is cooked until piping hot.

These instructions are guidelines only.

Do not refreeze after defrosting.



Grill

Instructions: Medium grill 12 Mins

Pre-heat the grill.

Turn over occasionally.

Cook until crisp and golden.



Oven cook

Instructions: 230°C, Fan 210°C, Gas Mark 8 12 Mins

Pre-heat the oven.

Place on a baking tray in the middle of the oven.

Turn over halfway through cooking.

Cook until crisp and golden.

