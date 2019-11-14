By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Birds Eye 10 Chicken Fingers 250G

£ 1.65
£6.60/kg
Per 4 chicken fingers (100g) oven baked provides:
  • Energy1031kJ 246kcal
    12%
  • Fat11g
    16%
  • Saturates1.3g
    7%
  • Sugars0.5g
    <1%
  • Salt0.94g
    16%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy As Sold 100g Provides:

Product Description

  • Chicken fingers made from chopped chicken breast, coated in blended wholegrain breadcrumbs, lightly fried.
  • For a Sustainable Tomorrow
  • Making a difference with responsibly sourced and prepared food every day
  • birdseye.co.uk/our-sustainable-path
  • Our delicious Chicken Fingers will always be made from succulent 100% chicken breast & nothing more - great for empty plates and happy faces
  • Why does it say made from 100% chicken breast if it's 43% chicken breast?
  • Made from 100% chicken breast means we use only chicken breast meat in our range. The other 57% relates to the other tasty ingredients such as the coating.
  • Made from 100% chicken breast
  • No artificial colours, flavours or preservatives
  • Pack size: 250g

Information

Ingredients

Chicken Breast (43%), Breadcrumbs (Fortified Wheat Flour (Wheat, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Wholemeal Wheat Flour (8%), Yeast, Salt, Paprika Extract), Water, Rapeseed Oil, Fortified Wheat Flour (Wheat, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Salt, Natural Flavourings

Allergy Information

  • May also contain Egg

Storage

Store in a freezer at -18°C or cooler.

Cooking Instructions

Cooking Instructions
Instructions: Your chicken fingers contain raw meat, please ensure that they are cooked thoroughly until piping hot throughout.
Tastiest when oven baked straight from the freezer.
Please ensure food is cooked until piping hot.
These instructions are guidelines only.
Do not refreeze after defrosting.

Grill
Instructions: Medium grill 12 Mins
Pre-heat the grill.
Turn over occasionally.
Cook until crisp and golden.

Oven cook
Instructions: 230°C, Fan 210°C, Gas Mark 8 12 Mins
Pre-heat the oven.
Place on a baking tray in the middle of the oven.
Turn over halfway through cooking.
Cook until crisp and golden.

Number of uses

This pack contains 2 portions

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Colours
  • Free From Artificial Flavours
  • Free From Artificial Preservatives

Warnings

  • Although great care has been taken to remove all bones, some may remain.

Net Contents

250g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesAs Sold 100g Provides:Per Serving of 4 Chicken Fingers (100g) Oven Baked Provides:
Energy - kJ1031kJ1031kJ
- kcal246kcal246kcal
Fat 11g11g
- of which Saturates 1.3g1.3g
Carbohydrate 23g23g
- of which Sugars 0.5g0.5g
Fibre 1.5g1.5g
Protein 13g13g
Salt 0.94g0.94g
This pack contains 2 portions--

Safety information

View more safety information

Although great care has been taken to remove all bones, some may remain.

4 Reviews

Average of 3.8 stars

Help other customers like you

Really liked these

4 stars

Had these for the first time tonight with some chips. Admittedly they are small so I had five out of the ten but I really liked them. The chicken is lovely and I found the coating just right, I’ve already put them on my order for next week.

the box is deceptively sized the actual fingers ar

2 stars

the box is deceptively sized the actual fingers are really small the coating just tastes cheap , the only redeeming factor was the bit of chicken you get is good quality

Love it!

5 stars

They are so crispy and tasty and I pretty much eat them every night! Amazing!

Really nice

4 stars

I just had these for dinner after they've been in the freezer for months and there great my new go to plain chicken nugget type product

