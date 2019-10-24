Birds Eye 4 Crispy Chicken 340G

Dreadful dry tasteless chicken or was it? A gainst
Dreadful dry tasteless chicken or was it? A gainst my better judgement ordered for a change I never buy this type of food but thought I would throw caution to the wind YUK!
Crispy chicken
Used to like these but unfortunately every single time I have had them for the past 6 months there has been chewy bits throughout. At first I thought just a dodgy batches and id been unlucky so i have given them a couple more chances but bleh nothing worse than biting down on chewy bits of chicken mush.
Not bad but nothing special
They made them smaller but there does seem to be slightly more real chicken in them now, as opposed to the previous large amounts of slurry. For the price they are okay but the pictures they use to advertise them are mostly unrepresentative.
rubbish
used to love these, but cooked some to eat. just to find when i opened them up the inside was still raw, and not just a little bit a whole streak down the middle of it.
Great midnight feast
Great to have as part of a cheeky meal or after a few drinks to sober up!
Greasy disgusting chicken!!
I have bought this crispy chicken for years and I bought this new on today. Well let me tell you the chicken was so greasy it left grease marks all over my sons plate. I will not be purchasing this again whatever you have changed it has ruined a once nice piece of chicken! YUCK is all I can say!!!!