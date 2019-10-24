By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Birds Eye 4 Crispy Chicken 340G

2(6)Write a review
Birds Eye 4 Crispy Chicken 340G
£ 3.00
£8.83/kg
Per grill (89g) oven baked provides:
  • Energy913kJ 218kcal
    11%
  • Fat12.0g
    17%
  • Saturates1.6g
    8%
  • Sugars<0.5g
    <1%
  • Salt0.96g
    16%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy As Sold 100g Provides

Product Description

  • Portions formed from marinated chunks of chicken breast coated in a light crispy batter, prefried.
  • For more visit birdseye.co.uk
  • Mumsnet Rated
  • For more information please visit www.birdseye.co.uk/mumsnet
  • Our Crispy Chicken will always be made with 100% chicken breast, using just a few simple ingredients & nothing more.
  • That's the difference with Birds Eye: You get our finest chicken, tasty & tender, raised responsibly by farmers we know & trust.
  • Why does it say made with 100% chicken breast if it's 50% chicken breast?
  • Made with 100% chicken breast means we use only chicken breast meat in our range. The other 50% relates to the other tasty ingredients such as the coating.
  • Forever Food Together
  • We are passionate about our sustainability programme to provide you with tasty and nutritious food that is responsibly sourced and prepared - forever.
  • Made with 100% chicken breast
  • No artificial colours, flavours or preservatives
  • Pack size: 340g

Information

Ingredients

Chicken Breast (50%), Water, Fortified Wheat Flour (Wheat, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Rapeseed Oil, Flour (Maize, Rice), Wheat Starch, Breadcrumbs (Wheat Flour, Water, Yeast, Salt), Salt, Palm Fat, Cornflour, Raising Agents (E450, E500)#, Natural Flavourings, Spices, Natural Colour (Curcumin), Dextrose, Sunflower Oil, Natural Pepper Flavouring, # E450 and E500 are the basic ingredients of Baking Powder, which is used to make the batter light and crispy

Allergy Information

  • May also contain Egg

Storage

Store in a freezer at -18°C or cooler.

Cooking Instructions

Oven cook
Instructions: Your Crispy Chicken contains raw meat, please ensure that it is cooked thoroughly until piping hot throughout.
Tastiest when oven baked straight from the freezer.
230°C, Fan 210°C Gas Mark 8 18 mins
Not suitable for grilling.
Pre-heat oven. Middle of oven on a baking tray. Cook until crisp and golden.
Please ensure food is cooked until piping hot.
These instructions are guidelines only.
Do not refreeze after defrosting.

Number of uses

This pack contains 4 portions

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Colours
  • Free From Artificial Flavours
  • Free From Artificial Preservatives

Warnings

  • Although great care has been taken to remove all bones, some may remain.

Recycling info

Carton. Recyclable

Name and address

  • Birds Eye Limited,
  • Freepost ADM3939,
  • London,
  • SW1A 1YS.

Return to

  • Careline Information...
  • Call us free on 0800 33 22 77
  • Mon - Fri 8am to 6pm
  • ROI: Callsave 1850 298 398
  • Birds Eye Limited,
  • Freepost ADM3939,
  • London,
  • SW1A 1YS.
  • www.birdseye.co.uk
  • If writing, please enclose the Best Before End panel.

Net Contents

340g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesAs Sold 100g ProvidesPer Grill (89g) Oven Baked Provides
Energy - kJ1019kJ913kJ
- kcal244kcal218kcal
Fat 13.0g12.0g
- of which Saturates 1.8g1.6g
Carbohydrate 18.0g16.0g
- of which Sugars <0.5g<0.5g
Fibre 1.4g1.2g
Protein 13.0g11.0g
Salt 1.10g0.96g
This pack contains 4 portions--

Safety information

View more safety information

Although great care has been taken to remove all bones, some may remain.

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

6 Reviews

Average of 2 stars

Help other customers like you

Dreadful dry tasteless chicken or was it? A gainst

1 stars

Dreadful dry tasteless chicken or was it? A gainst my better judgement ordered for a change I never buy this type of food but thought I would throw caution to the wind YUK!

Crispy chicken

1 stars

Used to like these but unfortunately every single time I have had them for the past 6 months there has been chewy bits throughout. At first I thought just a dodgy batches and id been unlucky so i have given them a couple more chances but bleh nothing worse than biting down on chewy bits of chicken mush.

Not bad but nothing special

3 stars

They made them smaller but there does seem to be slightly more real chicken in them now, as opposed to the previous large amounts of slurry. For the price they are okay but the pictures they use to advertise them are mostly unrepresentative.

rubbish

1 stars

used to love these, but cooked some to eat. just to find when i opened them up the inside was still raw, and not just a little bit a whole streak down the middle of it.

Great midnight feast

5 stars

Great to have as part of a cheeky meal or after a few drinks to sober up!

Greasy disgusting chicken!!

1 stars

I have bought this crispy chicken for years and I bought this new on today. Well let me tell you the chicken was so greasy it left grease marks all over my sons plate. I will not be purchasing this again whatever you have changed it has ruined a once nice piece of chicken! YUCK is all I can say!!!!

Usually bought next

Birds Eye 4 Southern Fried Chicken 360G

£ 3.00
£8.34/kg

Tesco 8 Plain Tortilla Wraps

£ 0.95
£0.12/each

Birds Eye 20 Omega 3 Fish Fingers 560G

£ 3.00
£5.36/kg

Mccain Extra Chunky Home Chips 1Kg

£ 1.45
£1.45/kg

Offer

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here