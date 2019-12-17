By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Birds Eye 2 Southern Fried Chicken 180G

2.5(12)Write a review
Birds Eye 2 Southern Fried Chicken 180G
£ 1.00
£5.56/kg

Offer

Per grill (92g) oven baked provides:
  • Energy997kJ 238kcal
    12%
  • Fat12.0g
    17%
  • Saturates1.4g
    7%
  • Sugars1.0g
    1%
  • Salt0.86g
    14%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy As Sold 100g Provides:

Product Description

  • Portions formed from marinated chunks of chicken breast coated in breadcrumbs blended with spices, prefried.
  • For more visit birdseye.co.uk
  • Mumsnet Rated
  • For more information please visit www.birdseye.co.uk/mumsnet
  • Our southern fried chicken will always be made with 100% chicken breast, using just a few simple ingredients & nothing more. That's the difference with Birds Eye: You get our finest chicken, tasty & tender, raised responsibly by farmers we know & trust.
  • Why does it say made with 100% chicken breast if it's 53% chicken breast?
  • Made with 100% chicken breast means we use only chicken breast meat in our range. The other 47% relates to the other tasty ingredients such as coating.
  • Forever Food Together
  • We are passionate about our sustainability programme to provide you with tasty and nutritious food that is responsibly sourced and prepared - forever.
  • Made with 100% chicken breast
  • No artificial colours, flavours or preservatives
  • Pack size: 180g

Information

Ingredients

Chicken Breast (53%), Breadcrumb (Fortified Wheat Flour (Wheat, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Yeast, Salt), Rapeseed Oil, Fortified Wheat Flour (Wheat, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Water, Spices, Starch (contains Wheat), Salt, Garlic Powder, Yeast Extract, Maltodextrin, Rice Flour, Wheat Gluten, Onion Powder, Natural Flavourings, Spice Extracts, Sage, Garlic Extract, Onion Oil

Allergy Information

  • May also contain Egg

Storage

Store in a freezer at -18°C or cooler.

Cooking Instructions

Cooking Instructions
Instructions: To Prepare...
Your Southern Fried Chicken contains raw meat, please ensure that it is Cooked Thoroughly until piping hot throughout.
Tastiest when Oven Baked Straight form the Freezer.
Please ensure food is cooked until piping hot.
The instructions are guidelines only.
Do Not refreeze after defrosting.

Grill
Instructions: Alternatively, grill:
Medium Grill 20 mins
Pre-heat the grill.
Turn over occasionally.
Cook until crisp.

Oven cook
Instructions: 200°C, Fan 180°C Gas Mark 6 25 mins
Pre-heat the oven.
Place on a baking tray in the middle of the oven.
Cook until crisp.

Produce of

Made in the United Kingdom from imported chicken

Number of uses

This pack contains 2 portions

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Colours
  • Free From Artificial Flavours
  • Free From Artificial Preservatives

Warnings

  • Although great care has been taken to remove all bones, some may remain.

Recycling info

Carton. Recyclable

Name and address

  Birds Eye Limited,
  Freepost ADM3939,
  London,
  SW1A 1YS.

Return to

  • Careline Information....
  • Call us free on 0800 33 22 77
  • Mon - Fri 8am to 6pm
  • ROI: Callsave 1850 298 398
  • Birds Eye Limited,
  • Freepost ADM3939,
  • London,
  • SW1A 1YS.
  • www.birdseye.co.uk
  • If writing, please enclose the Best Before End panel.

Net Contents

180g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesAs Sold 100g Provides:Per Grill (92g) Oven Baked Provides:
Energy - kJ1103kJ997kJ
- kcal263kcal238kcal
Fat 13.0g12.0g
- of which Saturates 1.5g1.4g
Carbohydrate 21.0g19.0g
- of which Sugars 1.1g1.0g
Fibre 1.2g1.1g
Protein 15.0g13.0g
Salt 0.94g0.86g
This pack contains 2 portions--

Safety information

View more safety information

Although great care has been taken to remove all bones, some may remain.

12 Reviews

Average of 2.6 stars

Help other customers like you

Not sure what we just ate

1 stars

%100 chicken breast? mechanically recovered grey and tasteless. Hoped the southern fried crumb would disguise the tasteless chicken but nope! except for the odd hit of pepper it was as tasteless as the so called chicken, and if your going to make them that small make the box smaller too. Bird eye what are you doing your stuff used to be worth buying

Taste amazing!

5 stars

I love these - I either have it on top of a salad, or I chop them into fajitas for an extra crunch

Good crunch

5 stars

Delighted with this product. So often gluten free products have an almost stale quality to them in comparison to non gluten free versions. This product has a tasty crunchy crumb topping which makes it a pleasure to eat.

Good taste, easy to prepare.

4 stars

These taste nice and are easy to prepare in the oven. They are not pure chicken fillet but they do have pieces of real chicken in them and, considering they are not very expensive, they are pretty good quality. I think some of the other reviews don't take this into consideration enough. They are somewhat low in calories and if you have them with salad you can have a fairly healthy meal.

Favourite snack food

5 stars

Favourite snack food. I always stick one in the grill while i'm studying. Fast, easy, convenient and yummy!

Poor Product

1 stars

This was the first time i had purchased this product and was very dissapointed, The internal texture of the chicken was very over processed, i was expecting a whole piece of meat (my error) but the product was not what i would call top tier.

BONE!

1 stars

I bought some chicken and settled down to eat only to NEARLY eat a bone, Birdseye used to be so good but had gone downhill I do not recommend at all

Was once great but is now lacking

1 stars

I used to buy these every week. They were an excellent food item. Tastes great and 1 was enough to have with vegetables for a great dinner but now I find them half the size and lacking in spices. There seems to be more pepper and less herbs. Come on birdseye, you can do better.

great fried chicken

5 stars

been buying this for years, so much better than the supermarket own brands

The new packaging is very nice.

1 stars

I have been buying this product for a very long time, it's nearly a staple in our household. However, I noticed the new packaging the last day and noted it was quite stylish. Upon returning home and opening the package to put on the contents for dinner I was very disappointed to see that the portion sizes were smaller. So obviously the package is made to look more up to date and stylish but the actual product is made smaller and the price is the same. So technically now I am paying an extortionate amount for an attractive box. Disappointing to say the very least. I will have to reconsider if I will continue to buy this product because I know the rest of my family love the chicken but would not be inclined to eat the packaging.

1-10 of 12 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

