Birds Eye 2 Southern Fried Chicken 180G

Not sure what we just ate 1 stars Review from birdseye.co.uk 19th July 2019 %100 chicken breast? mechanically recovered grey and tasteless. Hoped the southern fried crumb would disguise the tasteless chicken but nope! except for the odd hit of pepper it was as tasteless as the so called chicken, and if your going to make them that small make the box smaller too. Bird eye what are you doing your stuff used to be worth buying

Taste amazing! 5 stars Review from birdseye.co.uk 19th February 2019 I love these - I either have it on top of a salad, or I chop them into fajitas for an extra crunch

Good crunch 5 stars Review from birdseye.co.uk 1st October 2018 Delighted with this product. So often gluten free products have an almost stale quality to them in comparison to non gluten free versions. This product has a tasty crunchy crumb topping which makes it a pleasure to eat.

Good taste, easy to prepare. 4 stars Review from birdseye.co.uk 9th August 2018 These taste nice and are easy to prepare in the oven. They are not pure chicken fillet but they do have pieces of real chicken in them and, considering they are not very expensive, they are pretty good quality. I think some of the other reviews don't take this into consideration enough. They are somewhat low in calories and if you have them with salad you can have a fairly healthy meal.

Favourite snack food 5 stars Review from birdseye.co.uk 15th June 2018 Favourite snack food. I always stick one in the grill while i'm studying. Fast, easy, convenient and yummy!

Poor Product 1 stars Review from birdseye.co.uk 21st February 2018 This was the first time i had purchased this product and was very dissapointed, The internal texture of the chicken was very over processed, i was expecting a whole piece of meat (my error) but the product was not what i would call top tier.

BONE! 1 stars Review from birdseye.co.uk 20th December 2017 I bought some chicken and settled down to eat only to NEARLY eat a bone, Birdseye used to be so good but had gone downhill I do not recommend at all

Was once great but is now lacking 1 stars Review from birdseye.co.uk 22nd July 2017 I used to buy these every week. They were an excellent food item. Tastes great and 1 was enough to have with vegetables for a great dinner but now I find them half the size and lacking in spices. There seems to be more pepper and less herbs. Come on birdseye, you can do better.

great fried chicken 5 stars Review from birdseye.co.uk 10th May 2017 been buying this for years, so much better than the supermarket own brands