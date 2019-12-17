Birds Eye 2 Southern Fried Chicken 180G

Not sure what we just ate
%100 chicken breast? mechanically recovered grey and tasteless. Hoped the southern fried crumb would disguise the tasteless chicken but nope! except for the odd hit of pepper it was as tasteless as the so called chicken, and if your going to make them that small make the box smaller too. Bird eye what are you doing your stuff used to be worth buying
Taste amazing!
I love these - I either have it on top of a salad, or I chop them into fajitas for an extra crunch
Good crunch
Delighted with this product. So often gluten free products have an almost stale quality to them in comparison to non gluten free versions. This product has a tasty crunchy crumb topping which makes it a pleasure to eat.
Good taste, easy to prepare.
These taste nice and are easy to prepare in the oven. They are not pure chicken fillet but they do have pieces of real chicken in them and, considering they are not very expensive, they are pretty good quality. I think some of the other reviews don't take this into consideration enough. They are somewhat low in calories and if you have them with salad you can have a fairly healthy meal.
Favourite snack food
Favourite snack food. I always stick one in the grill while i'm studying. Fast, easy, convenient and yummy!
Poor Product
This was the first time i had purchased this product and was very dissapointed, The internal texture of the chicken was very over processed, i was expecting a whole piece of meat (my error) but the product was not what i would call top tier.
BONE!
I bought some chicken and settled down to eat only to NEARLY eat a bone, Birdseye used to be so good but had gone downhill I do not recommend at all
Was once great but is now lacking
I used to buy these every week. They were an excellent food item. Tastes great and 1 was enough to have with vegetables for a great dinner but now I find them half the size and lacking in spices. There seems to be more pepper and less herbs. Come on birdseye, you can do better.
great fried chicken
been buying this for years, so much better than the supermarket own brands
The new packaging is very nice.
I have been buying this product for a very long time, it's nearly a staple in our household. However, I noticed the new packaging the last day and noted it was quite stylish. Upon returning home and opening the package to put on the contents for dinner I was very disappointed to see that the portion sizes were smaller. So obviously the package is made to look more up to date and stylish but the actual product is made smaller and the price is the same. So technically now I am paying an extortionate amount for an attractive box. Disappointing to say the very least. I will have to reconsider if I will continue to buy this product because I know the rest of my family love the chicken but would not be inclined to eat the packaging.