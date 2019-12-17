By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Birds Eye Chicken In B/Cmb Hot & Spicy 180G

5(6)Write a review
Birds Eye Chicken In B/Cmb Hot & Spicy 180G
£ 1.00
£5.56/kg

Offer

Per grill (90g) oven baked provides:
  • Energy958kJ 229kcal
    11%
  • Fat11g
    16%
  • Saturates1.3g
    7%
  • Sugars0.9g
    1%
  • Salt0.85g
    14%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy As Sold 100g Provides:

Product Description

  • Grills formed from marinated chunks of chicken breast, coated in breadcrumbs blended with red pepper, parsley and spices, lightly fried.
  • For a Sustainable Tomorrow
  • Making a difference with responsibly sourced and prepared food every day
  • birdseye.co.uk/our-sustainable-path
  • Our delicious hot & spicy chicken will always be made from succulent 100% chicken breast & nothing more - great for empty plates and happy faces
  • Why does it say made from 100% chicken breast if it's 53% chicken breast?
  • Made from 100% chicken breast means we use only chicken breast meat in our range. The other 47% relates to the other tasty ingredients such as the coating.
  • Made from 100% chicken breast
  • No artificial colours, flavours or preservatives
  • Pack size: 180g

Information

Ingredients

Chicken Breast (53%), Breadcrumbs (Fortified Wheat Flour (Wheat, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Yeast, Sugar, Salt), Rapeseed Oil, Fortified Wheat Flour (Wheat, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Water, Salt, Wheat Starch, Cornflour, Red Chilli Pepper, Tomato Powder, Rice Flour, Spices, Dried Red Pepper, Garlic Powder, Onion Powder, Natural Flavourings, Yeast Extract, Dried Parsley, Spice Extracts, Colour (Paprika Extract)

Allergy Information

  • May also contain Egg

Storage

Store in a freezer at -18ºC or cooler.

Cooking Instructions

Cooking Instructions
Instructions: Your Hot and Spicy Chicken contains raw meat, please ensure that it is Cooked Thoroughly until piping hot throughout.
Tastiest when oven baked straight from the freezer.
Please ensure food is cooked until piping hot.
These instructions are guidelines only.
Do Not refreeze after defrosting.

Grill
Instructions: Medium Grill 20 mins
Pre-heat the grill.
Turn over occasionally.
Cook until crisp.

Oven cook
Instructions: 200ºC Fan 180ºC Gas mark 6 25 mins
Pre-heat the oven.
Place on a baking tray in the middle of the oven.
Cook until crisp.

Number of uses

This pack contains 2 portions

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Colours
  • Free From Artificial Flavours
  • Free From Artificial Preservatives

Warnings

  • Although great care has been taken to remove all bones, some may remain.

Net Contents

180g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesAs Sold 100g Provides:Per Grill (90g) Oven Baked Provides:
Energy - kJ1101kJ958kJ
- kcal263kcal229kcal
Fat 13g11g
- of which Saturates 1.4g1.3g
Carbohydrate 22g19g
- of which Sugars 1.0g0.9g
Fibre 1.0g0.9g
Protein 14g13g
Salt 0.94g0.85g
This pack contains 2 portions--

Although great care has been taken to remove all bones, some may remain.

6 Reviews

Average of 4.8 stars

Help other customers like you

It's nice, it's very crispy with just enough spice

4 stars

It's nice, it's very crispy with just enough spice

Tasty chicken

5 stars

I always have some in my fridge for a quick dinner. Very satisfied, crunchy, tasty, not too spicy. Perfect with a salad or some veggies !

Our favourite chicken!

5 stars

My child is a fan of spicy food and loves these! Great in a wrap with salad for a quick, easy lunch or dinner. I always keep a few boxes in the freezer.

Brilliant

5 stars

I buy these all the time...they are filling and brilliant for my diet. I eat them with a huge salad and im very satisfied and full. Just great

Best Ever !!!

5 stars

This has to be my favorite Birds Eye product, have to have this at least twice a week.

Best i've tasted!

5 stars

I love the hot n spicy burgers! I've got all my family addicted to them also lol. Gorgeous!

