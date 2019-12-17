Birds Eye Chicken In B/Cmb Hot & Spicy 180G

It's nice, it's very crispy with just enough spice
Tasty chicken
I always have some in my fridge for a quick dinner. Very satisfied, crunchy, tasty, not too spicy. Perfect with a salad or some veggies !
Our favourite chicken!
My child is a fan of spicy food and loves these! Great in a wrap with salad for a quick, easy lunch or dinner. I always keep a few boxes in the freezer.
Brilliant
I buy these all the time...they are filling and brilliant for my diet. I eat them with a huge salad and im very satisfied and full. Just great
Best Ever !!!
This has to be my favorite Birds Eye product, have to have this at least twice a week.
Best i've tasted!
I love the hot n spicy burgers! I've got all my family addicted to them also lol. Gorgeous!