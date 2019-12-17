Birds Eye Chicken In B/Cmb Hot & Spicy 180G

Cooking Instructions

Instructions: Your Hot and Spicy Chicken contains raw meat, please ensure that it is Cooked Thoroughly until piping hot throughout.

Tastiest when oven baked straight from the freezer.

Please ensure food is cooked until piping hot.

These instructions are guidelines only.

Do Not refreeze after defrosting.



Grill

Instructions: Medium Grill 20 mins

Pre-heat the grill.

Turn over occasionally.

Cook until crisp.



Oven cook

Instructions: 200ºC Fan 180ºC Gas mark 6 25 mins

Pre-heat the oven.

Place on a baking tray in the middle of the oven.

Cook until crisp.

