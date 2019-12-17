By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Birds Eye 2 Crispy Chicken 170G

3(7)Write a review
Birds Eye 2 Crispy Chicken 170G
£ 1.00
£5.89/kg

Offer

Per grill (87g) oven baked provides:
  • Energy913kJ 219kcal
    11%
  • Fat12g
    17%
  • Saturates1.6g
    8%
  • Sugars<0.5g
    <1%
  • Salt1.0g
    17%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy As Sold 100g Provides:

Product Description

  • Crispy grills formed from marinated chunks of chicken breast, coated in a light crispy batter, lightly fried.
  • For a sustainable tomorrow
  • Making a difference with responsibly sourced and prepared food every day
  • birdseye.co.uk/our-sustainable-path
  • Our Delicious Crispy Chicken will always be made from succulent 100% chicken breast & nothing more - great for empty plates and happy faces
  • Why does it say made with 100% chicken breast if it's 50% chicken breast?
  • Made from 100% chicken breast means we use only chicken breast meat in our range. The other 50% relates to the other tasty ingredients such as the coating.
  • Made from 100% chicken breast
  • No artificial colours, flavours or preservatives
  • Pack size: 170g

Information

Ingredients

Chicken Breast (50%), Fortified Wheat Flour (Wheat, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Water, Rapeseed Oil, Flour (Maize, Rice), Breadcrumbs (Fortified Wheat Flour (Wheat, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Water, Yeast, Salt), Wheat Starch, Salt, Palm Fat, Cornflour, Raising Agents (Diphosphates, Sodium Carbonates), Natural Flavourings, Spices, Natural Colour (Curcumin), Dextrose, Sunflower Oil

Allergy Information

  • May also contain Egg

Storage

Store in a freezer at -18°C or colder.

Cooking Instructions

Oven cook
Instructions: Your Crispy Chicken contains raw meat, please ensure that it is Cooked Thoroughly until piping hot throughout.
Tastiest when Oven Baked Straight from the Freezer.
230°C, Fan 210°C, Gas Mark 8 18 mins
Pre-heat oven.
Place on a baking tray in the middle of the oven.
Cook until crisp and golden.
Not suitable for grilling.
Please ensure food is cooked until piping hot.
These instructions are guidelines only.
Do Not refreeze after defrosting.

Number of uses

This pack contains 2 portions

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Colours
  • Free From Artificial Flavours
  • Free From Artificial Preservatives

Warnings

  • Although great care has been taken to remove all bones, some may remain.

Recycling info

Carton. Recyclable

Name and address

  • Birds Eye Limited,
  • Freepost ADM3939,
  • London,
  • SW1A 1YS.
  • Birds Eye Ireland,
  • Monread Rd,

Return to

  • Careline information...
  • Call us free on 0800 33 22 77
  • Mon - Fri 8am to 6pm
  • ROI: Callsave 1850 298 398
  • Birds Eye Limited,
  • Freepost ADM3939,
  • London,
  • SW1A 1YS.
  • www.birdseye.co.uk
  • Birds Eye Ireland,
  • Monread Rd,
  • Naas,

Net Contents

170g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesAs Sold 100g Provides:Per Grill (87g) Oven Baked Provides:
Energy - kJ1073kJ913kJ
- kcal257kcal219kcal
Fat 14g12g
- of which Saturates 1.8g1.6g
Carbohydrate 19g16g
- of which Sugars <0.5g<0.5g
Fibre 1.4g1.3g
Protein 13g11g
Salt 1.2g1.0g
This pack contains 2 portions--

Safety information

View more safety information

Although great care has been taken to remove all bones, some may remain.

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

7 Reviews

Average of 3 stars

Help other customers like you

Quick meal chicken

5 stars

Genuine chicken! What’s not to like?! So versatile, eat hot as a dinner with veg and potatoes, or with sweet potato chips! Or, once cooked chop them at an angle and add to a salad, Or Slice thinly and put into a Tesco whole meal wraps with salad or chives. Thanks Birds eye!

lovely

5 stars

just lovely

Crispy chicken

1 stars

Used to like these but unfortunately every single time I have had them for the past 6 months there has been chewy bits throughout. At first I thought just a dodgy batches and id been unlucky so i have given them a couple more chances but bleh nothing worse than biting down on chewy bits of chicken mush.

Not bad but nothing special

3 stars

They made them smaller but there does seem to be slightly more real chicken in them now, as opposed to the previous large amounts of slurry. For the price they are okay but the pictures they use to advertise them are mostly unrepresentative.

rubbish

1 stars

used to love these, but cooked some to eat. just to find when i opened them up the inside was still raw, and not just a little bit a whole streak down the middle of it.

Great midnight feast

5 stars

Great to have as part of a cheeky meal or after a few drinks to sober up!

Greasy disgusting chicken!!

1 stars

I have bought this crispy chicken for years and I bought this new on today. Well let me tell you the chicken was so greasy it left grease marks all over my sons plate. I will not be purchasing this again whatever you have changed it has ruined a once nice piece of chicken! YUCK is all I can say!!!!

Usually bought next

Birds Eye 2 Southern Fried Chicken 180G

£ 1.00
£5.56/kg

Offer

Tesco 8 Plain Tortilla Wraps

£ 0.95
£0.12/each

Birds Eye 2 Bbq Chicken 174G

£ 1.00
£5.75/kg

Offer

Tesco Omega Fish Fingers 10 Pack 300G

£ 1.20
£4.00/kg

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here