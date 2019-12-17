Birds Eye 2 Original Chicken Chargrills 170G

"I go through 5 boxes a week"
I don't use the word 'hero' likely but the person who made these is truly that. God bless you!
triggered a migraine
whatever they use in the 25% of the product that isn't chicken triggered a migraine for me. The glaze looked like cheese although nothing in the ingredients stated this was the case but I had a migraine after eating. I won't be eating these again.
Foul
Tried it first time today. Do not buy. Makes me want to throw up. Leaves the worst after taste you can imagine!
A truly disgusting product
These were probably the most disgusting thing we have ever tasted. Didn't taste anything like chicken, just soft and slimy processed rubbish which went in the bin...
Disgusting
Tried this for the first time today thinking you can't normally fail with a birds eye product but this was the absolutely foul and extremely salty, wouldn't recommend this at all!
Urgh - never again!
I bought 2 packs of these for a quick tea with chips and wish i had just had egg and chips instead. the grills did not look appetising when cooked and oozed a watery liquid. we all scraped this off and ate the chicken but it was really disappointing. unfortunately i have one chargrill left - we will be fighting to see who does not have to eat it. I was also disappointed to see that they contain palm oil
Delicious
This tender meaty chicken breast with tasty chargrill is so delicious I googled it and decided to leave a 5 star review.
Very tasty
I enjoy cooking these cutting them vertically in half and having them in wraps with fried onions and peppers.