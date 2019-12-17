By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Birds Eye 2 Original Chicken Chargrills 170G

2(8)Write a review
£ 1.00
£5.89/kg

Offer

Typical values per 100g: Energy As Sold 100g Provides:

Product Description

  • Portions of chicken formed from marinated chunks of chicken breast, prefried, seared and glazed.
  • For more visit birdseye.co.uk
  • Mumsnet Rated
  • For more information please visit www.birdseye.co.uk/mumsnet
  • Our Chicken Chargrills will always be made with 100% chicken breast, using just a few simple ingredients & nothing more.
  • That's the difference with Birds Eye: You get our finest chicken, tasty & tender, raised responsibly by farmers we know & trust.
  • Why does it say made with 100% chicken breast if it's 75% chicken breast?
  • Made with 100% chicken breast means we use only chicken breast meat in our range. The other 25% relates to the other tasty ingredients such as the coating.
  • Forever Food Together
  • We are passionate about our sustainability programme to provide you with tasty and nutritious food that is responsibly sourced and prepared - forever.
  • Made with 100% chicken breast
  • No artificial colours, flavours or preservatives
  • Pack size: 170g

Information

Ingredients

Chicken Breast (75%), Water, Fortified Wheat Flour (Wheat, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Rapeseed Oil, Palm Oil, Wheat Starch, Salt, Cornflour, Rice Flour, Dried Onion, Natural Flavourings, Sugar, Yeast Extract, Natural Emulsifier (Soya Lecithin)#, Milk Protein, Smoke Flavouring, Herbs, Black Pepper, # Lecithin is used to bind our glazes together. It is a natural material found in many traditional food ingredients

Allergy Information

  • May also contain Egg

Storage

Store in a freezer at -18°C or cooler.

Cooking Instructions

Oven cook
Instructions: Your Chicken Chargrill contains raw meat, please ensure that it is cooked thoroughly until piping hot throughout.
Tastiest when oven baked straight from the freezer.
190°C Fan 170°C Gas Mark 5 20-22 Mins
Pre-heat oven.
Middle of oven, on a baking tray.
Cook glazed side facing up.
Please ensure food is cooked until piping hot.
These instructions are guidelines only.
Do Not refreeze after defrosting.

Number of uses

This pack contains 2 portions

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Colours
  • Free From Artificial Flavours
  • Free From Artificial Preservatives

Warnings

  • Although great care has been taken to remove all bones, some may remain.

Name and address

  • Birds Eye Limited,
  • Freepost ADM3939,
  • London,
  • SW1A 1YS.

Return to

  • Careline Information...
  • Call us free on 0800 33 22 77
  • Mon - Fri 8am to 6pm
  • ROI: Callsave 1850 298 398
  • Birds Eye Limited,
  • Freepost ADM3939,
  • London,
  • SW1A 1YS.
  • www.birdseye.co.uk
  • If writing, please enclose the Best Before End panel.

Net Contents

170g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesAs Sold 100g Provides:Per Grill (85g) Oven Baked Provides:
Energy - kJ706kJ595kJ
- kcal169kcal142kcal
Fat 8.7g7.4g
- of which Saturates 2.2g1.8g
Carbohydrate 4.6g3.9g
- of which Sugars <0.5g<0.5g
Fibre <0.5g<0.5g
Protein 18.0g15.0g
Salt 0.93g0.78g
This pack contains 2 portions--

Safety information

View more safety information

Although great care has been taken to remove all bones, some may remain.

8 Reviews

Average of 2.2 stars

Help other customers like you

"I go through 5 boxes a week"

3 stars

I don't use the word 'hero' likely but the person who made these is truly that. God bless you!

triggered a migraine

1 stars

whatever they use in the 25% of the product that isn't chicken triggered a migraine for me. The glaze looked like cheese although nothing in the ingredients stated this was the case but I had a migraine after eating. I won't be eating these again.

Foul

1 stars

Tried it first time today. Do not buy. Makes me want to throw up. Leaves the worst after taste you can imagine!

A truly disgusting product

1 stars

These were probably the most disgusting thing we have ever tasted. Didn't taste anything like chicken, just soft and slimy processed rubbish which went in the bin...

Disgusting

1 stars

Tried this for the first time today thinking you can't normally fail with a birds eye product but this was the absolutely foul and extremely salty, wouldn't recommend this at all!

Urgh - never again!

1 stars

I bought 2 packs of these for a quick tea with chips and wish i had just had egg and chips instead. the grills did not look appetising when cooked and oozed a watery liquid. we all scraped this off and ate the chicken but it was really disappointing. unfortunately i have one chargrill left - we will be fighting to see who does not have to eat it. I was also disappointed to see that they contain palm oil

Delicious

5 stars

This tender meaty chicken breast with tasty chargrill is so delicious I googled it and decided to leave a 5 star review.

Very tasty

5 stars

I enjoy cooking these cutting them vertically in half and having them in wraps with fried onions and peppers.

