Birds Eye 2X Chicken Chargrills Sweet & Sticky 174G

2.5(7)Write a review
Per grill (87g) oven baked provides:
  • Energy610kJ 146kcal
    7%
  • Fat7.2g
    10%
  • Saturates1.9g
    10%
  • Sugars1.6g
    2%
  • Salt0.77g
    13%

of the reference intake*
Product Description

  • Grills formed from marinated chunks of chicken breast, lightly fried, seared and coated with a sweet barbecue glaze.
  • For a Sustainable Tomorrow
  • Making a difference with responsibly sourced and prepared food every day
  • birdseye.co.uk/our-sustainable-path
  • Our delicious sticky & sweet BBQ chicken chargrills will always be made from succulent 100% chicken breast & nothing more - great for empty plates and happy faces
  • Why does it say made from 100% chicken breast if it's 73% chicken breast?
  • Made from 100% chicken breast means we use only chicken breast meat in our range. The other 27% relates to the other tasty ingredients such as the coating.
  • Made from 100% chicken breast
  • No artificial colours, flavours or preservatives
  • Pack size: 174g

Information

Ingredients

Chicken Breast (73%), Water, Rapeseed Oil, Fortified Wheat Flour (Wheat, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Palm Oil, Cornflour, Demerara Sugar, Wheat Starch, Salt, Rice Flour, Dried Onion, Molasses Powder (contains Wheat), Natural Flavourings, Natural Vinegar & Pimento Flavourings, Dried Glucose Syrup, Garlic Powder, Spirit Vinegar, Spices, Citric Acid, Yeast Extract, Caramelised Sugar, Smoke Flavouring, Natural Emulsifier (Soya Lecithin)#, Colour (Paprika Extract), Natural Clove and Apple Flavouring with other Natural Flavourings, # Lecithin is used to bind our glazes together. It is a natural material found in many traditional food ingredients

Allergy Information

  • May also contain Egg and Milk

Storage

Store in a freezer at -18ºC or cooler.

Cooking Instructions

Oven cook
Instructions: Your Chicken Chargrill contains raw meat, please ensure that it is Cooked Thoroughly until piping hot throughout.
Tastiest when oven baked straight from the freezer.
190ºC Fan 170ºC Gas Mark 5 20 mins
Pre-heat the oven.
Place on a baking tray in the middle of the oven.
Cook glazed side facing up.
Please ensure food is cooked until piping hot.
These instructions are guidelines only.
Do Not refreeze after defrosting.

Number of uses

This pack contains 2 portions

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Colours
  • Free From Artificial Flavours
  • Free From Artificial Preservatives

Warnings

  • Although great care has been taken to remove all bones, some may remain.

Name and address

  • Birds Eye Limited,
  • Freepost ADM3939,
  • London,
  • SW1A 1YS.
  • Birds Eye Ireland,
  • Monread Rd,

Net Contents

174g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesAs Sold 100g Provides:Per Grill (87g) Oven Baked Provides:
Energy - kJ700kJ610kJ
- kcal167kcal146kcal
Fat 8.3g7.2g
- of which Saturates 2.1g1.9g
Carbohydrate 7.1g6.2g
- of which Sugars 1.8g1.6g
Fibre <0.5g<0.5g
Protein 16g14g
Salt 0.89g0.77g
This pack contains 2 portions--

Safety information

View more safety information

Although great care has been taken to remove all bones, some may remain.

7 Reviews

Average of 2.7 stars

Help other customers like you

Avoid

1 stars

This made me wonder if it was similar to what dog food must taste like. It's "formed" chicken so the texture was hideous. The BBQ sauce must've been fake. There is simply nothing about this that I can recommend. I suggest avoiding it at all costs. Which is sad, Birds Eye makes some very nice products.

Horrid

1 stars

They taste like death

Not good

1 stars

Not good, not sweet and have onion on them. I feel birdseye products are very bland.

Disgusting

1 stars

Had it for dinner with the kids and it was horrid, nobody liked it at all won't ever get it again

OMG amazing

5 stars

This is the most delicious chicken I have ever had. The BBQ sauce was amazing. This is you best product ever!!

Very tasty

5 stars

Had this for dinner tonight it was very tasty i thoroughly enjoyed it.

juicy and tasty chicken

5 stars

I buy these often as they are so convenient and easy to cook .. i like all the flavours and they can make a meal with anything from salads .. tasty snack on their own to part of a main meal .. love them.

