Birds Eye 2X Chicken Chargrills Sweet & Sticky 174G

Avoid
This made me wonder if it was similar to what dog food must taste like. It's "formed" chicken so the texture was hideous. The BBQ sauce must've been fake. There is simply nothing about this that I can recommend. I suggest avoiding it at all costs. Which is sad, Birds Eye makes some very nice products.
Horrid
They taste like death
Not good
Not good, not sweet and have onion on them. I feel birdseye products are very bland.
Disgusting
Had it for dinner with the kids and it was horrid, nobody liked it at all won't ever get it again
OMG amazing
This is the most delicious chicken I have ever had. The BBQ sauce was amazing. This is you best product ever!!
Very tasty
Had this for dinner tonight it was very tasty i thoroughly enjoyed it.
juicy and tasty chicken
I buy these often as they are so convenient and easy to cook .. i like all the flavours and they can make a meal with anything from salads .. tasty snack on their own to part of a main meal .. love them.