Arla Protein Strawberry Pouch Yogurt 200G
Product Description
- Low Fat Strawberry Yogurt with added sweetener
- 20g protein per pouch
- Farmer owned - care in every step from cow to you
- High in protein
- Low fat
- No preservatives
- Suitable for vegetarians
- Pack size: 200g
Information
Ingredients
Low Fat Yogurt (Milk) with added Milk Protein (90%), Strawberry (5%), Grape Juice Concentrate, Corn Starch, Natural Flavouring, Sweetener: Steviol Glycosides
Allergy Information
- Contains: Milk
Storage
Keep refrigerated.Use by: see front of pack.
Produce of
Produced in the Netherlands
Number of uses
This pack contains 1 serving
Additives
- Free From Preservatives
Recycling info
Bag. Plastic - Check Local Recycling Lid. Plastic - Check Local Recycling
Name and address
Return to
Net Contents
200g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100 g
|Per 200 g
|Energy
|316 kJ
|632 kJ
|75 kcal
|150 kcal
|Fat
|0.7 g
|1.4 g
|Of which saturates
|0.2 g
|0.4 g
|Carbohydrate
|5.9 g
|11.8 g
|Of which sugars
|5.4 g
|10.8 g
|Protein
|10.1 g
|20.2 g
|Salt
|0.1 g
|0.2 g
