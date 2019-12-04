By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Arla Protein Strawberry Pouch Yogurt 200G

Arla Protein Strawberry Pouch Yogurt 200G
£ 1.25
£0.63/100g

Offer

Product Description

  • Low Fat Strawberry Yogurt with added sweetener
  • 20g protein per pouch
  • Farmer owned - care in every step from cow to you
  • High in protein
  • Low fat
  • No preservatives
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 200g
  • Low fat

Information

Ingredients

Low Fat Yogurt (Milk) with added Milk Protein (90%), Strawberry (5%), Grape Juice Concentrate, Corn Starch, Natural Flavouring, Sweetener: Steviol Glycosides

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Milk

Storage

Keep refrigerated.Use by: see front of pack.

Produce of

Produced in the Netherlands

Number of uses

This pack contains 1 serving

Additives

  • Free From Preservatives

Recycling info

Bag. Plastic - Check Local Recycling Lid. Plastic - Check Local Recycling

Name and address

Return to

Net Contents

200g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100 gPer 200 g
Energy316 kJ632 kJ
-75 kcal150 kcal
Fat0.7 g1.4 g
Of which saturates0.2 g0.4 g
Carbohydrate5.9 g11.8 g
Of which sugars5.4 g10.8 g
Protein10.1 g20.2 g
Salt0.1 g0.2 g
This pack contains 1 serving--

