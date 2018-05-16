By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Soft Touch Pillow 2 Pack (Soft)

Tesco Soft Touch Pillow 2 Pack (Soft)
£ 6.00
£3.00/each

Product Description

  • 100% soft-touch microfibre cover
  • Soft support, suitable for front sleepers
  • Machine washable
  • Layers of comfy filling with a soft microfibe cover for a cosy nights sleep

Information

Warnings

  • Warning: KEEP AWAY FROM FIRE
  • Plastic bags can be dangerous, to avoid danger of suffocation keep this bag away from babies and small children.

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

2 x Pillow

Safety information

Warning: KEEP AWAY FROM FIRE Plastic bags can be dangerous, to avoid danger of suffocation keep this bag away from babies and small children.

