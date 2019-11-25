Tesco Finest Basted Turkey Breast 125G

lovely meat but shrinking pack!
regularly buy this, and also for the OAP supper, fab that there are no allergens for me in it, but sad the size has got much smaller and the price gone up
Instead of four decent slices my pack contained one full slice and four small slices plus one tiny end bit. It was dry and tasteless. I would never buy it again,
Would definitey NOT reo=commend this item.
So very dry and tasteless
No turkey flavour
Far too much herb infusion, may as well just eat a thyme and rosemary sandwich!
This went in the bin as it only had one day use buy ,,it say 4 days + on web site I wouldn't normally do this but it's not the first time ,,thank you
Awful taste..
No stars if could.. Had to throw away, awful taste.. Not as good as my main shop,which is far better. Off my list next time..
The best turkey slices I’ve had
These slices are expensive, so I normally buy when they are on offer. However, if they aren’t I don’t bother because nothing else measures up. Delicious moist turkey, that isn’t wet and plasticky.
Delicious taste and nice large pieces as well
Hubby is a turkey fan, year round, and rather than celebrating xmas on a weekly basis, I feed him Tesco Finest Turkey breast in sandwiches. Nice thick slices, strong turkey taste and not at all watery as some of the others are. Easy to get out of the package and the slices stay together and do not crumble. Great with a dash of pepper in a sandwich or else shredded on a salad.
I buy this for my husband but we would really like to have proper labelling on the packaging to say clearly that it is NOT halal...
Lovely
Lovely tasting and decent size and thickness. Buy them often for sandwiches