Tesco Finest Basted Turkey Breast 125G

4(16)Write a review
Tesco Finest Basted Turkey Breast 125G

This product is only available for delivery between 25/11/2019 and 22/12/2019.

£ 3.00
£2.40/100g

One slice
  • Energy166kJ 39kcal
    2%
  • Fat0.3g
    0%
  • Saturates<0.1g
    <1%
  • Salt0.2g
    3%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 536kJ / 126kcal

Product Description

  • Cooked roasted turkey breast slices in butter and herbs.
  • For more information about our strict welfare and quality standards visit tescoplc.com
  • Tesco finest* Roast Turkey Breast 4 Slices Infused with sea salt, rosemary, thyme and sage. Basted with butter for a fuller flavour. Our Tesco Finest* cooked meats are made for us by a family owned business with a heritage of over 100 years, making premium quality products. Our 100% British turkey breasts are lightly seasoned with sea salt, rosemary, thyme and sage. They're then basted with butter for a mouthwatering flavour.
  • Infused with sea salt, rosemary, thyme and sage. Basted with butter for a fuller flavour. Our cooked meats are made for us by a family owned business with a heritage of over 100 years, making premium quality products. Our 100% British turkey breasts are lightly seasoned with sea salt, rosemary, thyme and sage. They're then basted with butter for a mouthwatering flavour.
  • Packaged in a protective atmosphere.
  • 100% British turkey
  • Pack size: 125g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Turkey Breast, Butter (Milk) (2%), Sea Salt, Sage, Garlic Powder, Rosemary, Thyme, Black Pepper.

 

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Keep refrigerated. Once opened consume within 2 days and by 'use by' date shown.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K. using turkey from the U.K.

Number of uses

This pack contains 4 servings

Warnings

  • Packaged in a protective atmosphere.Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.

Recycling info

Card. Widely Recycled Film. Not Yet Recycled

Name and address

Drained weight

-;-

Net Contents

125g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gA serving contains
Energy536kJ / 126kcal166kJ / 39kcal
Fat1.0g0.3g
Saturates0.3g<0.1g
Carbohydrate0.1g0.0g
Sugars0.1g0.0g
Fibre0.5g0.2g
Protein29.0g9.0g
Salt0.5g0.2g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As Sold.--

Safety information

Packaged in a protective atmosphere.Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.

16 Reviews

Average of 3.8 stars

lovely meat but shrinking pack!

5 stars

regularly buy this, and also for the OAP supper, fab that there are no allergens for me in it, but sad the size has got much smaller and the price gone up

Instead of four decent slices my pack contained on

2 stars

Instead of four decent slices my pack contained one full slice and four small slices plus one tiny end bit. It was dry and tasteless. I would never buy it again,

Would definitey NOT reo=commend this item.

2 stars

So very dry and tasteless

No turkey flavour

1 stars

Far too much herb infusion, may as well just eat a thyme and rosemary sandwich!

This went in the bin as it only had one day use bu

1 stars

This went in the bin as it only had one day use buy ,,it say 4 days + on web site I wouldn't normally do this but it's not the first time ,,thank you

Awful taste..

1 stars

No stars if could.. Had to throw away, awful taste.. Not as good as my main shop,which is far better. Off my list next time..

The best turkey slices I’ve had

5 stars

These slices are expensive, so I normally buy when they are on offer. However, if they aren’t I don’t bother because nothing else measures up. Delicious moist turkey, that isn’t wet and plasticky.

Delicious taste and nice large pieces as well

5 stars

Hubby is a turkey fan, year round, and rather than celebrating xmas on a weekly basis, I feed him Tesco Finest Turkey breast in sandwiches. Nice thick slices, strong turkey taste and not at all watery as some of the others are. Easy to get out of the package and the slices stay together and do not crumble. Great with a dash of pepper in a sandwich or else shredded on a salad.

I buy this for my husband but we would really like

3 stars

I buy this for my husband but we would really like to have proper labelling on the packaging to say clearly that it is NOT halal...

Lovely

5 stars

Lovely tasting and decent size and thickness. Buy them often for sandwiches

