Tesco Finest Wafer Thin Wiltshire Ham 250G

Great product.
Lovely ham. Brilliant packaging, easy to seal and open.
The best ham
The best pre-packed ham. Tastes just like straight off the bone, Meaty, tasty and gorgeous. Highly recommend
Tasteless!
Looked nice enough but ham was tasteless - would not buy again!
Lovely ham.
Can't praise it enough, tender, tasty and great packaging.
It's not ham, it's not fine(est)
I bought this on my last shopping. The packaging looked good and it was showing valid until 14/02/2019. It is awful The ham is set on a black cardboard and it tastes of... cardboard. It is dry, no texture, it is the same as chewing a few pages of A4. Waste of money... Really disappointed!
Love this ham !
Great taste & good value