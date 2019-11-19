By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Finest Wafer Thin Wiltshire Ham 250G

Tesco Finest Wafer Thin Wiltshire Ham 250G
£ 4.00
£1.60/100g
2 slices
Typical values per 100g: Energy 503kJ / 119kcal

Product Description

  • Cooked Wiltshire cured ham formed from selected cuts of pork leg meat.
  • For more information about our strict welfare and quality standards visit tescoplc.com
  • Tesco finest* Wiltshire Cured Ham Finely Sliced 12 Slices Steeped in aged brine and hung on the bone to carefully mature. Our Tesco finest* cooked meats are made for us by a family owned business with a heritage of over 100 years, making premium quality products. Using 100% British pork, our ham is steeped in an aged Wiltshire brine and hung on the bone to carefully mature, so all its flavour can develop.
  • Steeped in aged brine and hung on the bone to carefully mature. Our cooked meats are made for us by a family owned business with a heritage of over 100 years, making premium quality products. Using 100% British pork, our ham is steeped in an aged Wiltshire brine and hung on the bone to carefully mature, so all its flavour can develop.
  • Packaged in a protective atmosphere.
  • British outdoor bred pork
  • Steeped in aged brine and hung on the bone to carefully mature
  • Pack size: 250g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Pork, Salt, Preservatives (Sodium Nitrite, Potassium Nitrate).

 

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Keep refrigerated. Once opened consume within 2 days and by 'use by' date shown.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K. using pork from the U.K.

Number of uses

This pack contains 6 servings

Warnings

  • Packaged in a protective atmosphere.

Recycling info

Card. Recyclable Film. Not Recyclable

Name and address

  • Produced for:
  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.
  • www.tesco.com/finest

Net Contents

250g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g / Per 100mlA serving contains
Energy503kJ / 119kcal211kJ / 50kcal
Fat2.6g1.1g
Saturates0.9g0.4g
Carbohydrate0.2g0.1g
Sugars0.2g0.1g
Fibre0.5g0.2g
Protein23.5g9.9g
Salt2.0g0.8g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As Sold.--

Safety information

View more safety information

Packaged in a protective atmosphere.

6 Reviews

Average of 3.8 stars

Great product.

5 stars

Lovely ham. Brilliant packaging, easy to seal and open.

The best ham

5 stars

The best pre-packed ham. Tastes just like straight off the bone, Meaty, tasty and gorgeous. Highly recommend

Tasteless!

2 stars

Looked nice enough but ham was tasteless - would not buy again!

Lovely ham.

5 stars

Can't praise it enough, tender, tasty and great packaging.

It's not ham, it's not fine(est)

1 stars

I bought this on my last shopping. The packaging looked good and it was showing valid until 14/02/2019. It is awful The ham is set on a black cardboard and it tastes of... cardboard. It is dry, no texture, it is the same as chewing a few pages of A4. Waste of money... Really disappointed!

Love this ham !

5 stars

Great taste & good value

