Tesco Finest Honey Roast Ham 125G

Awful
Completely bland and tasteless won’t be buying again. Waste of money
tasteless poor value for money
bought for a special lunch with friends ... very disappointed with flavour it was tasteless and watery certainly not worth the money ,even the cheaper brands had more flavour
So very tasty and moist it is my favourite
Simply Delicious
This is just like good old fashioned ham. Tastes delicious and I had it with cheesy jacket potatoes. "LOVELY".What more can I say but "SIMPLY THE BEST"
Nice
Tried this as an alternative and enjoyed
Enjoyable
Very nice ham for sandwiches, although for personal choice I prefer thicker ham.
Brilliant Purchase
I bought this a few months ago, but found that it was better to get the normal honey roast ham
Lovely fresh ham
I buy this when it's on special offer
Nice good ham
Lovely flavour, nice and tender. We’ve tried lots of hams but we always buy this.