Tesco Finest Honey Roast Ham 125G

4(9)Write a review
2 slices
  • Energy244kJ 58kcal
    3%
  • Fat1.3g
    2%
  • Saturates0.5g
    3%
  • Sugars0.8g
    1%
  • Salt0.8g
    13%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 581kJ / 138kcal

Product Description

  • Cooked and honey roasted Wiltshire cured ham formed from selected cuts of pork leg meat.
  • For more information about our strict welfare and quality standards visit tescoplc.com
  • Tesco finest* Honey Roast Ham Finely Sliced 6 slices Steeped in Wiltshire brine, hung to carefully mature and marinated and roasted in honey for a caramelised finish. Tesco Finest* Our cooked meats are made for us by a family owned business with a heritage of over 100 years, making premium quality products. Using 100% British pork, our ham is steeped in Wiltshire brine and hung to carefully mature. It's then marinated and roasted in honey to give it a caramelised finish whilst keeping all its tender texture.
  • Packaged in a protective atmosphere.
  • British outdoor bred pork
  • Pack size: 125g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Pork, Honey (3.5%), Soft Brown Sugar, Salt, Colour (Plain Caramel), Cornflour, Preservatives (Sodium Nitrite, Potassium Nitrate), Clove Powder.

Storage

Keep refrigerated. Once opened consume within 2 days and by 'use by' date shown.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K. using pork from the U.K.

Number of uses

This pack contains 3 servings

Warnings

Recycling info

Card. Recyclable Film. Not Recyclable

Name and address

  • Produced for:
  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.

Return to

Net Contents

125g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gA serving contains
Energy581kJ / 138kcal244kJ / 58kcal
Fat3.1g1.3g
Saturates1.1g0.5g
Carbohydrate1.9g0.8g
Sugars1.9g0.8g
Fibre0.5g0.2g
Protein25.3g10.6g
Salt2.0g0.8g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As Sold.--

Safety information

View more safety information

Packaged in a protective atmosphere.

9 Reviews

Average of 4.1 stars

Help other customers like you

Awful

1 stars

Completely bland and tasteless won’t be buying again. Waste of money

tasteless poor value for money

2 stars

bought for a special lunch with friends ... very disappointed with flavour it was tasteless and watery certainly not worth the money ,even the cheaper brands had more flavour

So very tasty and moist it is my favourite

5 stars

So very tasty and moist it is my favourite

Simply Delicious

5 stars

This is just like good old fashioned ham. Tastes delicious and I had it with cheesy jacket potatoes. "LOVELY".What more can I say but "SIMPLY THE BEST"

Nice

5 stars

Tried this as an alternative and enjoyed

Enjoyable

4 stars

Very nice ham for sandwiches, although for personal choice I prefer thicker ham.

Brilliant Purchase

5 stars

I bought this a few months ago, but found that it was better to get the normal honey roast ham

Lovely fresh ham

5 stars

I buy this when it's on special offer

Nice good ham

5 stars

Lovely flavour, nice and tender. We’ve tried lots of hams but we always buy this.

