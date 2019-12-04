By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Finest Smoked Applewood Ham 125G

£ 2.00
£1.60/100g

Offer

2 slices
  • Energy228kJ 54kcal
    3%
  • Fat1.1g
    2%
  • Saturates0.3g
    2%
  • Sugars0.5g
    1%
  • Salt0.9g
    15%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 542kJ / 128kcal

Product Description

  • Cooked, smoked, Wiltshire cured ham formed from selected cuts of pork leg meat.
  • For more information about our strict welfare and quality standards visit tescoplc.com
  • Tesco finest* Apple Wood Smoked Ham Finely Sliced 6 Slices. Steeped in Wiltshire brine, hung to carefully mature and smoked over apple wood chips for a deep flavour. Tesco Finest* Our cooked meats are made for us by a family owned business with a heritage of over 100 years, making premium quality products. Using 100% British pork, our ham is steeped in a sweet cure brine and hung to carefully mature. It's then smoked over apple wood chips for a deep, rich flavour.
  • Packaged in a protective atmosphere.
  • British outdoor bred pork
  • Pack size: 125g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Pork, Soft Brown Sugar, Salt, Preservatives (Sodium Nitrite, Potassium Nitrate).

Storage

Keep refrigerated. Once opened consume within 2 days and by 'use by' date shown.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K. using pork from the U.K.

Number of uses

This pack contains 3 servings

Warnings

Recycling info

Card. Recyclable Film. Not Recyclable

Name and address

  • Produced for:
  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.

Return to

  • www.tesco.com/finest

Net Contents

125g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gA serving contains
Energy542kJ / 128kcal228kJ / 54kcal
Fat2.5g1.1g
Saturates0.8g0.3g
Carbohydrate1.2g0.5g
Sugars1.2g0.5g
Fibre0.5g0.2g
Protein25.0g10.5g
Salt2.2g0.9g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As Sold.--

Safety information

Packaged in a protective atmosphere.

1 Review

Average of 5 stars

super flavour

5 stars

I bought this for my husband as he prefers smokey flavour ham......he says it is just the right amount of taste to make his salad special!

