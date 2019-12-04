Tesco Finest Wiltshire Finely Sliced Ham 125G

dissapointing not much flavour and a bit toug
very nice taste
good quality
Nice if you ignore the best before date; eat fresh
Consistently goes stale about 6 days before the best before date. Nice only when used within 2-3 days of purchase, no more. The best before dates need revising in line with the actual shelf life.
change the packaging ,
I dont know what it is about the packaging with Finest meat slices but it does tend to leave an awful after taste on the meats.I found with this product also other finest meat slices such as the Turkey with stuffing.even affter the meat is removed you can still smell it on the packaging .
Unpleasant taste
Unfortunately the ham itself was slightly dry and tasted of the cardboard packaging more than it did of ham. There is a piece of cardboard inside the packet and this seems to have affected the taste. Bought 2 packs and they tasted the same. Will not be buying it again.
Paper Ham?
This was like eating paper. There was no taste and no aroma - gone. The use by date was 4 Jan 2019. This was way short of that. We use a Bosch frost-free Fridge-freezer with temp gauge in the fridge and freezer. Temps are typically 2-4C in the fridge.
Great for toasties
I like this for toasters. It is usually very good and quite easy to separate, though occasionally it is very crumbly so cannot be used in slices. I also like the packaging as it re- seals effectively.
tastes lovely
I buy this ham most weeks it last longer because you can reseal the bag, and has a great taste
Very tasty ham
I buy this all the time, for sandwiches, and sometimes in a cheese and ham omelette..
Very tasty
I always buy this ham it's lovely in a sandwich with cheese & tomato or in a toastie.