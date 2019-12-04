By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Finest Wiltshire Finely Sliced Ham 125G

Tesco Finest Wiltshire Finely Sliced Ham 125G
£ 2.00
£1.60/100g

Offer

2 slices
  • Energy211kJ 50kcal
    3%
  • Fat1.1g
    2%
  • Saturates0.4g
    2%
  • Sugars0.1g
    0%
  • Salt0.8g
    13%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 503kJ / 119kcal

Product Description

  • Cooked Wiltshire cured ham formed from selected cuts of pork leg meat.
  • For more information about our strict welfare and quality standards visit tescoplc.com
  • Tesco finest* Wiltshire Cured Ham Finely Sliced 6 Slices Steeped in aged brine and hung on the bone to carefully mature. Our Tesco finest* cooked meats are made for us by a family owned business with a heritage of over 100 years, making premium quality products. Using 100% British pork, our ham is steeped in an aged Wiltshire brine and hung on the bone to carefully mature, so all its flavour can develop.
  • Packaged in a protective atmosphere.
  • British outdoor bred pork
  • Steeped in aged brine and hung on the bone to carefully mature
  • Pack size: 125g

Information

Ingredients

Pork, Salt, Preservatives (Sodium Nitrite, Potassium Nitrate).

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Keep refrigerated. Once opened consume within 2 days and by 'use by' date shown.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K. using pork from the U.K.

Number of uses

This pack contains 3 servings

Warnings

  • Packaged in a protective atmosphere.

Recycling info

Card. Recyclable Film. Not Recyclable

Name and address

  • Produced for:
  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.
  • www.tesco.com/finest

Net Contents

125g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gA serving contains
Energy503kJ / 119kcal211kJ / 50kcal
Fat2.6g1.1g
Saturates0.9g0.4g
Carbohydrate0.2g0.1g
Sugars0.2g0.1g
Fibre0.5g0.2g
Protein23.5g9.9g
Salt2.0g0.8g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As Sold.--

Safety information

Packaged in a protective atmosphere.

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

dissapointing not much flavour and a bit toug

2 stars

dissapointing not much flavour and a bit tough

very nice taste

5 stars

good quality

Nice if you ignore the best before date; eat fresh

2 stars

Consistently goes stale about 6 days before the best before date. Nice only when used within 2-3 days of purchase, no more. The best before dates need revising in line with the actual shelf life.

change the packaging ,

2 stars

I dont know what it is about the packaging with Finest meat slices but it does tend to leave an awful after taste on the meats.I found with this product also other finest meat slices such as the Turkey with stuffing.even affter the meat is removed you can still smell it on the packaging .

Unpleasant taste

1 stars

Unfortunately the ham itself was slightly dry and tasted of the cardboard packaging more than it did of ham. There is a piece of cardboard inside the packet and this seems to have affected the taste. Bought 2 packs and they tasted the same. Will not be buying it again.

Paper Ham?

1 stars

This was like eating paper. There was no taste and no aroma - gone. The use by date was 4 Jan 2019. This was way short of that. We use a Bosch frost-free Fridge-freezer with temp gauge in the fridge and freezer. Temps are typically 2-4C in the fridge.

Great for toasties

4 stars

I like this for toasters. It is usually very good and quite easy to separate, though occasionally it is very crumbly so cannot be used in slices. I also like the packaging as it re- seals effectively.

tastes lovely

5 stars

I buy this ham most weeks it last longer because you can reseal the bag, and has a great taste

Very tasty ham

5 stars

I buy this all the time, for sandwiches, and sometimes in a cheese and ham omelette..

Very tasty

4 stars

I always buy this ham it's lovely in a sandwich with cheese & tomato or in a toastie.

1-10 of 17 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

