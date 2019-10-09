Tesco Finest Wiltshire Crumbed Ham 125G

Tasty
Good for sandwiches or with a salad
if is a long date it is good
Great Ham
Ham is very tasty.Although that bit dearer it is worth the extra
first class taste
As usual this packed cold meat from Tesco offers very good value and quality.
Quality product tasty tasty
Goes well with cheese and tomatoes make great sandwiches j
Almost as good as a homecooked gammon joint
First time I bought it I was impressed by the new packaging , but once I tried the ham I realised how good the product was. It is great in sandwiches , fabulous in salads and a real treat with pickles and crackers for supper!
Finest Wiltshire crumbed ham is good taste
I bought it for sandwiches or salad