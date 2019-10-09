By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Finest Wiltshire Crumbed Ham 125G

4.5(7)Write a review
£ 3.00
£2.40/100g
One slice
  • Energy141kJ 33kcal
    2%
  • Fat0.7g
    1%
  • Saturates0.2g
    1%
  • Sugars0.1g
    0%
  • Salt0.5g
    8%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 563kJ / 133kcal

Product Description

  • Cooked Wiltshire cured ham formed from selected cuts of pork leg meat, coated with gluten free crumb.
  • For more information about our strict welfare and quality standards visit tescoplc.com
  • Tesco finest* Crumbed Wiltshire Cured Ham 5 Slices Steeped in aged brine and hung on the bone to carefully mature. Rolled in gluten free breadcrumbs. Our Tesco Finest* cooked meats are made for us by a family owned business with a heritage of over 100 years, making premium quality products. Using 100% British pork, our ham is steeped in an aged Wiltshire brine and hung on the bone to mature, so all its flavour can develop. Rolled in gluten free golden breadcrumbs.
  • Steeped in aged brine and hung on the bone to air dry and mature. Rolled in gluten free breadcrumbs. Our cooked meats are made for us by a family owned business with a heritage of over 100 years, making premium quality products. Using 100% British pork, our ham is steeped in an aged Wiltshire brine and hung on the bone to mature, so all its flavour can develop. Rolled in gluten free golden breadcrumbs.
  • Packaged in a protective atmosphere.
  • British outdoor bred pork
  • Pack size: 125g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS LIST:

Pork, Gluten Free Breadcrumbs, Salt, Preservatives (Sodium Nitrite, Potassium Nitrate), Pork Gelatine.

Gluten Free Breadcrumbs contain: Rice Flour, Maize Flour, Maize Starch, Salt, Colours (Paprika Extract, Curcumin), Dextrose.

 

Storage

Keep refrigerated. Once opened consume within 2 days and by 'use by' date shown.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K. using pork from the U.K.

Number of uses

This pack contains 5 servings

Warnings

  • Packaged in a protective atmosphere.

Recycling info

Card. Recyclable Film. Not Recyclable

Name and address

  • Produced for:
  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.
  • www.tesco.com/finest

Drained weight

-;-

Net Contents

125g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g / Per 100mlA serving contains
Energy563kJ / 133kcal141kJ / 33kcal
Fat2.7g0.7g
Saturates0.9g0.2g
Carbohydrate1.7g0.4g
Sugars0.2g0.1g
Fibre0.5g0.1g
Protein25.3g6.3g
Salt2.1g0.5g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As Sold.--

Safety information

View more safety information

Packaged in a protective atmosphere.

7 Reviews

Average of 4.3 stars

Help other customers like you

Tasty

5 stars

Good for sandwiches or with a salad

if is a long date it is good

1 stars

if is a long date it is good

Great Ham

5 stars

Ham is very tasty.Although that bit dearer it is worth the extra

first class taste

5 stars

As usual this packed cold meat from Tesco offers very good value and quality.

Quality product tasty tasty

5 stars

Goes well with cheese and tomatoes make great sandwiches j

Almost as good as a homecooked gammon joint

4 stars

First time I bought it I was impressed by the new packaging , but once I tried the ham I realised how good the product was. It is great in sandwiches , fabulous in salads and a real treat with pickles and crackers for supper!

Finest Wiltshire crumbed ham is good taste

5 stars

I bought it for sandwiches or salad

