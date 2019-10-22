By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Finest Roast Dry Cured Ham 125G

Tesco Finest Roast Dry Cured Ham 125G
£ 3.00
£2.40/100g
Typical values per 100g: Energy 600kJ / 142kcal

Product Description

  • Cooked, roasted dry cured ham formed from selected cuts of pork leg meat.
  • For more information about our strict welfare and quality standards visit tescoplc.com
  • Tesco finest* Dry Cured Roast Ham 5 Slices Hand rubbed, traditionally matured and roasted for a full flavour. Our Tesco Finest* cooked meats are made for us by a family owned business with a heritage of over 100 years, making premium quality products. Using 100% British pork, our ham is rubbed by hand with curing salts, then carefully matured before being roasted for a full flavour.
  • Hand rubbed, traditionally matured and roasted for a full flavour. Our cooked meats are made for us by a family owned business with a heritage of over 100 years, making premium quality products. Using 100% British pork, our ham is rubbed by hand with curing salts, then carefully matured before being roasted for a full flavour.
  • Packaged in a protective atmosphere.
  • British outdoor bred pork
  • Hand rubbed, traditionally matured and roasted for a full flavour
  • Pack size: 125g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Pork, Salt, Soft Brown Sugar, Antioxidant (Sodium Ascorbate), Preservatives (Sodium Nitrite, Potassium Nitrate).

Storage

Keep refrigerated. Once opened consume within 2 days and by 'use by' date shown.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K. using pork from the U.K.

Number of uses

This pack contains 5 servings

Warnings

Recycling info

Card. Recyclable Film. Not Recyclable

Name and address

Return to

  • www.tesco.com/finest

Net Contents

125g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gA serving contains
Energy600kJ / 142kcal150kJ / 36kcal
Fat3.0g0.8g
Saturates1.0g0.3g
Carbohydrate0.4g0.1g
Sugars0.4g0.1g
Fibre0.5g0.1g
Protein28.1g7.0g
Salt2.5g0.6g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As Sold.--

Safety information

9 Reviews

Average of 3.1 stars

advertised as slices of ham ?? my portion was a

2 stars

advertised as slices of ham ?? my portion was a mismatch of ham chunks !!

hit and miss

1 stars

A bit hit and miss with this ham. Not had any trouble until this week when both packets I bought were far too salty and consequently inedible.

proper ham

5 stars

buy this weekly its "proper" ham. coarse, dry & tasty. not watery,thin or "formed" like cheaper substitutes. yum

Not nice VERY dry

1 stars

Came as a substitute would now never order it

Seems to have changed for the bad

1 stars

We bought this ham over a number of weeks and enjoyed it but then it changed as it became darker in colour and with streaks of gristle. Haven't bought it since.

brilliant

5 stars

this is a brilliant product....love the fact you can easily seal the packet up & place back in the fridge!

Not lke the ham on the picture

4 stars

lots of fat needed cutting off, looked more like value ham than the Finest

Good and tasty , but not as good as asda oven baked

4 stars

Philly with salmon

One of the best

5 stars

I love this ham, it does not have that plastic texture to it, very good and tasty.

