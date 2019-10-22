Tesco Finest Roast Dry Cured Ham 125G

advertised as slices of ham ?? my portion was a
advertised as slices of ham ?? my portion was a mismatch of ham chunks !!
hit and miss
A bit hit and miss with this ham. Not had any trouble until this week when both packets I bought were far too salty and consequently inedible.
proper ham
buy this weekly its "proper" ham. coarse, dry & tasty. not watery,thin or "formed" like cheaper substitutes. yum
Not nice VERY dry
Came as a substitute would now never order it
Seems to have changed for the bad
We bought this ham over a number of weeks and enjoyed it but then it changed as it became darker in colour and with streaks of gristle. Haven't bought it since.
brilliant
this is a brilliant product....love the fact you can easily seal the packet up & place back in the fridge!
Not lke the ham on the picture
lots of fat needed cutting off, looked more like value ham than the Finest
Good and tasty , but not as good as asda oven baked
Philly with salmon
One of the best
I love this ham, it does not have that plastic texture to it, very good and tasty.