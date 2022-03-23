Bloo Blue Active Bleach Toilet Rim Block 50G

Keep out of reach of children. Wear protective gloves, eye protection. IF IN EYES: Rinse cautiously with water for several minutes. Remove contact lenses, if present and easy to do. Continue rinsing. If eye irritation persists: Get medical advice/attention. IF ON SKIN: Wash with plenty of water. If medical advice is needed, have product container or label at hand. Dispose of contents/container in accordance with national regulation.

Bloo Colour Active+ Bleach WC block / Toilet block Warning: Causes skin irritation. Causes serious eye irritation. Harmful to aquatic life with long lasting effects. Keep out of reach of children. Wear protective gloves, eye protection. IF IN EYES: Rinse cautiously with water for several minutes. Remove contact lenses, if present and easy to do. Continue rinsing. If eye irritation persists: Get medical advice/attention. IF ON SKIN: Wash with plenty of water. If medical advice is needed, have product container or label at hand. Dispose of contents/container in accordance with national regulation.

Hang the toilet block on the rim of the toilet where the water flow is best. Safe for septic tanks.

New Bloo colour active with odour stop technology, creates a protective barrier against malodours while releasing a long lasting freshness. For a clean and fresh toilet after every use. With 4 Active Components (with patented technology) 1 Cleaning foam Cleans toilet with every flush. 2 Anti-limescale Formula helps prevent limescale formation. 3 Dirt protection Helps prevent new dirt from sticking. 4 Extra freshness Leaves a long lasting fresh scent in the bathroom.

