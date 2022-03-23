We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Bloo Blue Active Bleach Toilet Rim Block 50G

New Bloo colour active with odour stop technology, creates a protective barrier against malodours while releasing a long lasting freshness. For a clean and fresh toilet after every use.With 4 Active Components(with patented technology)1 Cleaning foamCleans toilet with every flush.2 Anti-limescaleFormula helps prevent limescale formation.3 Dirt protectionHelps prevent new dirt from sticking.4 Extra freshnessLeaves a long lasting fresh scent in the bathroom.
Premium blue water + Odour stopHygienic Cleanliness
Pack size: 50G

> 30% Anionic Surfactants, 5-15% Non-ionic Surfactants, < 5% Chlorine-Based Bleaching Agents, Further ingredients: Perfumes

Made in Serbia

50g ℮

Hang the toilet block on the rim of the toilet where the water flow is best. Safe for septic tanks.

