Bloo Blue Active Fresh Flowers Toilet Block 50G

2.5(3)Write a review
Bloo Blue Active Fresh Flowers Toilet Block 50G
£ 2.50
£5.00/100g

Product Description

  • Power Active Fresh Flowers Toilet rim block
  • An A.I.S.E. voluntary sustainability initiative - www.cleanright.eu
  • 4 Function Formula
  • (with patented technology)
  • 1. Cleaning Foam cleans the toilet with every flush.
  • 2. Dirt Protection helps to prevent resoiling.
  • 3. Extra Freshness gives a long lasting fresh scent in the bathroom.
  • 4. Anti-Limescale formulation helps prevent limescale forming.
  • Bloo Blue Active is an innovative rim block which combines design and function in one.
  • Combining power balls and blue water technology, actively cleaning between flushes.
  • A hygienically clean and fresh toilet with every flush!
  • (safe for septic tanks)
  • Blue water
  • Pack size: 50G

Information

Ingredients

Contains: >30% Anionic Surfactants, 5-15% Non-Ionic Surfactants, Further ingredients: Perfume (Butylphenyl Methylpropional, Alpha-Isomethyl Ionene)

Preparation and Usage

  • Place the rim block on the rim of the toilet and adjust to the flow of the water.

Warnings

  • Bloo Power Active Fresh Flowers Toilet rim block 50g
  • Warning. Causes skin irritation. Causes serious eye irritation. Harmful to aquatic life with long lasting effects. Contains Delta-damascone. May produce an allergic reaction. If medical advice is needed, have product container or label at hand. Keep out of reach of children. Wear protective gloves/eye protection. IF ON SKIN: Wash with plenty of water. IF IN EYES: Rinse cautiously with water for several minutes. If eye irritation persists: Get medical advice/attention. Dispose of container to recycling. Keep the packaging for later use.

Name and address

  • UK: Henkel Limited,
  • Wood Lane End,
  • Hemel Hempstead,
  • Herts,
  • HP2 4RQ,
  • United Kingdom.

  • UK: Henkel Limited,
  • Wood Lane End,
  • Hemel Hempstead,
  • Herts,
  • HP2 4RQ,
  • United Kingdom.
  • Tel: 01442 278000
  • IRL: Henkel Ireland Distribution Limited,
  • Tallaght Business Park,
  • Whitestown,
  • Dublin 24,
  • D24 YH42,

Net Contents

50g ℮

Safety information

  1. Irritant
Bloo Power Active Fresh Flowers Toilet rim block 50g Warning. Causes skin irritation. Causes serious eye irritation. Harmful to aquatic life with long lasting effects. Contains Delta-damascone. May produce an allergic reaction. If medical advice is needed, have product container or label at hand. Keep out of reach of children. Wear protective gloves/eye protection. IF ON SKIN: Wash with plenty of water. IF IN EYES: Rinse cautiously with water for several minutes. If eye irritation persists: Get medical advice/attention. Dispose of container to recycling. Keep the packaging for later use.

3 Reviews

Average of 2.3 stars

DON'T USE BLOO - it's a very expensive mistake!

1 stars

DO NOT USE THIS PRODUCT! WE had one of these in our downstairs toilet. the block came loose from the rim of the toilet and the kids flushed the loo, not realising it had fallen in. it is now jammed in the u bend. because of its shape it is impossible to pull it back from the bend as the 'beads' get stuck on the edge of the u bend. My toilet is now blocked completely and cannot be used until I can get a plumber out to uncouple the toilet and remove it! all of which makes it a very expensive mistake!!!!!

This only lasted 7 days!

1 stars

This only lasted 7 days!

One of best products in this range ....

5 stars

One of best products in this range ....

