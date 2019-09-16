Bloo Blue Active Fresh Flowers Toilet Block 50G

DON'T USE BLOO - it's a very expensive mistake!
DO NOT USE THIS PRODUCT! WE had one of these in our downstairs toilet. the block came loose from the rim of the toilet and the kids flushed the loo, not realising it had fallen in. it is now jammed in the u bend. because of its shape it is impossible to pull it back from the bend as the 'beads' get stuck on the edge of the u bend. My toilet is now blocked completely and cannot be used until I can get a plumber out to uncouple the toilet and remove it! all of which makes it a very expensive mistake!!!!!
This only lasted 7 days!
This only lasted 7 days!
One of best products in this range ....
One of best products in this range ....