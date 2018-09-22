By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Revels Pouch 101G

image 1 of Revels Pouch 101G
£ 1.50
£1.49/100g
1/2 bag = 50.5g
  • Energy1022kJ 243kcal
    12%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 2023kJ

Product Description

  • Milk chocolates with assorted centres.
  • Check out the website: www.revels.co.uk
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 101g

Information

Ingredients

Sugar, Skimmed Milk Powder, Cocoa Butter, Palm Fat, Glucose Syrup, Cocoa Mass, Raisins, Sweetened Condensed Skimmed Milk, Lactose and Protein from Whey (from Milk), Whey Powder (from Milk), Milk Fat, Glucose-Fructose Syrup, Barley Malt Extract, Emulsifiers (Soya Lecithin, E492, E306), Wheat Flour, Palm Kernel Fat, Salt, Palm Kernel Oil, Modified Starch, Raising Agents (E341, E500, E501), Acidity Regulators (E330, E331), Wheat Gluten, Flavourings (contains Celery), Dextrin, Palm Oil, Glazing Agent (Pectins), Colours (E160a, E163), Natural Vanilla Extract, Milk Chocolate contains Milk Solids 14% minimum, Milk Chocolate contains Vegetable Fats in addition to Cocoa Butter

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Barley, Celery, Lactose, Milk, Soya, Wheat

Number of uses

Portions per pack: 2. Portion size: 50.5g

Name and address

  • GB: Freepost Mars.
  • IRL: Mars Ireland,
  • Box 3856,
  • Dublin 4.

Return to

  • GB: Freepost Mars Consumer Care
  • 0800 952 0077
  • www.mars.co.uk
  • www.marsnutrition.co.uk
  • IRL: Mars Ireland,
  • Box 3856,
  • Dublin 4.
  • 1890 812 315

Net Contents

101g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Values/ 100g/ 50.5g (%*)
Energy 2023kJ1022kJ (12%)
-482kcal243kcal (12%)
Fat 21.0g10.6g (15%)
of which saturates 12.7g6.4g (32%)
Carbohydrate 67.4g34.0g (13%)
of which sugars 63.3g32.0g (36%)
Protein 5.2g2.6g (5%)
Salt 0.31g0.16g (3%)
*Reference intake of an average adult (8 400 kJ/2 000 kcal)--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

1 Review

Average of 2 stars

to expensive

2 stars

where are the big bags , these are not worth it..

