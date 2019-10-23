By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Milky Way Magic Stars 91G

5(1)Write a review
image 1 of Milky Way Magic Stars 91G
£ 1.50
£1.65/100g
1/3 = 30.3g
  • Energy706kJ 169kcal
    8%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 2330kJ

Product Description

  • Aerated milk chocolate pieces.
  • No artificial colours or preservatives
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 91g

Information

Ingredients

Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Skimmed Milk Powder, Cocoa Mass, Lactose, Whey Powder (from Milk), Milk Fat, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithin), Natural Vanilla Extract, Milk Chocolate contains Milk Solids 14% minimum and Cocoa Solids 25% minimum

Allergy Information

  • May contains: Peanut, Hazelnut, Almond

Storage

Best before: see base

Number of uses

Portions per pack: 3; Portion size: 30.3g

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Colours
  • Free From Artificial Preservatives

Importer address

  • GB: Freepost Mars.
  • IRL: Mars Ireland,
  • Box 3856,
  • Dublin 4.

Return to

  • GB: Freepost Mars Consumer Care.
  • 0800 952 0077
  • www.mars.co.uk
  • www.marsnutrition.co.uk
  • IRL: Mars Ireland,
  • Box 3856,
  • Dublin 4.
  • 1890 812 315

Net Contents

91g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Values/ 100g30.3g (%*)
Energy2330kJ706kJ (8%)
-559kcal169kcal (8%)
Fat34.7g10.5g (15%)
of which saturates21.5g6.5g (33%)
Carbohydrate54.2g16.4g (6%)
of which sugars53.6g16.2g (18%)
Protein6.4g1.9g (4%)
Salt0.20g0.06g (1%)
*Reference intake of an average adult (8 400 kJ/2 000 kcal)--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

1 Review

Average of 5 stars

Most underrated chocolate out there

5 stars

