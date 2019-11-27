By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Nightingale Farms Peppers 375G

3.5(15)Write a review
image 1 of Nightingale Farms Peppers 375G
£ 0.95
£2.54/kg
One typical pepper
  • Energy126kJ 30kcal
    2%
  • Fat0.3g
    0%
  • Saturates0.1g
    1%
  • Sugars4.8g
    5%
  • Salt0.1g
    <1%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 97kJ / 23kcal

Product Description

  • Mixed peppers.
  • Nightingale farms mixed peppers.
  • Pack size: 375g

Information

Ingredients

Pepper

Produce of

Preparation and Usage

  • Wash before use

Number of uses

3 Servings

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

375g

Nutrition

Typical Values100g containsA serving contains
Energy97kJ / 23kcal126kJ / 30kcal
Fat0.2g0.3g
Saturates0.1g0.1g
Polyunsaturates0.1g0.2g
Carbohydrate3.8g5.0g
Sugars3.7g4.8g
Fibre1.2g1.6g
Protein0.8g1.0g
Salt<0.01g0.1g
Vitamin C122mg (153%NRV)159mg (199%NRV)
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--

15 Reviews

Average of 3.7 stars

Help other customers like you

One of the peppers is really bad I wouldn’t pick u

2 stars

One of the peppers is really bad I wouldn’t pick up that myself

ROTTEN !!!

1 stars

Picked up today from Click&Collect, came home and noticed one of the peppers is completely rotten and covered in fungus and other 2 are slightly rotten. I have previously had other rotten vegetables from Nightingale Farms brand but this is the worst one so far. Also they don't have an expiry date printed on them. Very disappointed with Tesco for selling such products.

Good quality

5 stars

Good quality

Good peppers

5 stars

Always nice peppers, plenty of taste, what else can you say.

they are fine

4 stars

they are fine

Fine as long as you check the quality in time.

2 stars

I order this every week but last week one pepper was completely rotten but not discovered until driver had left. Sorry to use this medium but complaint to Tesco.com did not even merit an acknowledgement. Usually fine but upset at lack of response.

Pick a papper any pepper;Nothing up my sleeve.

5 stars

Good quality as good as the expansive ones. A pepper is a pepper.

Last week and the previous week one of the peppers

1 stars

Last week and the previous week one of the peppers was rotten and could not be used - very disappointed. I know that they are cheaper but I should be able to use them.

Great. Value

5 stars

Great value, not soft and kepps till the end of the weekends

good quality at a good price.

5 stars

good quality at a good price.

1-10 of 15 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

