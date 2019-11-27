Nightingale Farms Peppers 375G

One of the peppers is really bad I wouldn’t pick u
One of the peppers is really bad I wouldn’t pick up that myself
ROTTEN !!!
Picked up today from Click&Collect, came home and noticed one of the peppers is completely rotten and covered in fungus and other 2 are slightly rotten. I have previously had other rotten vegetables from Nightingale Farms brand but this is the worst one so far. Also they don't have an expiry date printed on them. Very disappointed with Tesco for selling such products.
Good quality
Good quality
Good peppers
Always nice peppers, plenty of taste, what else can you say.
they are fine
they are fine
Fine as long as you check the quality in time.
I order this every week but last week one pepper was completely rotten but not discovered until driver had left. Sorry to use this medium but complaint to Tesco.com did not even merit an acknowledgement. Usually fine but upset at lack of response.
Pick a papper any pepper;Nothing up my sleeve.
Good quality as good as the expansive ones. A pepper is a pepper.
Last week and the previous week one of the peppers
Last week and the previous week one of the peppers was rotten and could not be used - very disappointed. I know that they are cheaper but I should be able to use them.
Great. Value
Great value, not soft and kepps till the end of the weekends
good quality at a good price.
good quality at a good price.